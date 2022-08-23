ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

fox7austin.com

Cedar Park area floods following late night downpour

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Cedar Park area experienced heavy rainfall due to thunderstorms Saturday night. Several low-water crossings had to be closed due to minor flooding. Areas near Brushy Creek received 2-4 inches of rain. FOX 7 viewer Ed Turner shared this photo of his outdoor rain gauge, which...
CEDAR PARK, TX
San Marcos, TX
Persistent Drought Dries Up, Closes Popular Central Texas Swimming Hole

After reports last month that a popular Central Texas swimming hole was drying up, Hays County parks say they're closing Jacob's Well to swimming for the remainder of the year. The Hays County Parks Department said the watering hole was suffering from significant drought and that significant rainfall was needed...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
dailytrib.com

Lake Marble Falls to be lowered 7 feet beginning Oct. 1

Lake Marble Falls will be lowered for 12 weeks beginning Oct. 1, when about a foot a day will be moved into Lake Travis over a seven-day period, announced the Lower Colorado River Authority on Thursday, Aug. 25. The refill will begin on Dec. 26 at 2 feet a day, with the water coming from Lake Buchanan through Inks and LBJ. The lake will be at its lowest planned level by Oct. 7.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
atasteofkoko.com

16 Things To Do In Dripping Springs

Dripping Springs is the hot spot that many folks are moving to. This charming small town is self-proclaimed as the “Wedding Capital of Texas,” with tons of truly unique and memorable wedding venues. This Texas Hill Country town offers a variety of picturesque settings for your big day, from rustic ranches to elegant wineries. And with its close proximity to Austin just a short drive on Highway 290,
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
#Heavy Rain
KENS 5

Here's how much rain fell across parts of Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO — Soaking rain returned to the Alamo City as a stalled boundary remained over South Texas on Wednesday. Rain poured over San Antonio Wednesday morning bringing 1.50 inches of recorded rainfall at the San Antonio International Airport. Another line of showers and few thunderstorms dropped an estimated 2 inches of rainfall to the downtown area Wednesday evening.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
glasstire.com

Large-Scale Light Installation by Bruce Munro Comes to Austin this Fall

C3 Presents, the Austin-based event production company, has announced that Bruce Munro’s Field of Light installation will be on view at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center at the University of Texas at Austin this fall. The installation, which uses optical fiber, glass, acrylic, and light, was inspired by...
AUSTIN, TX
austinmonthly.com

Inside the Delays, Drama, and Turmoil at the Austin Airport

Laura Pevehouse, an Austin communications consultant, took to the skies in May like millions of other travelers. She’d flown with her daughter on a vacation in summer 2021 and visited Las Vegas for work, but she knew this trip might be different. An email from her airline advised Pevehouse to arrive three hours before her international flight as the airline industry reeled from widespread flight cancellations and delays caused by inclement weather, technical issues, and staff and pilot shortages. That didn’t even include the huge numbers of spring travelers expected to pass through Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (ABIA) that month.
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Aug. 12-25, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Aug. 12-25, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
ktswblog.net

San Marcos to San Antonio & Austin via hyperloop? Elon Musk says yes

AUSTIN— The state of Texas has seen some high-profile figures move to the state recently, and Elon Musk is one. The billionaire’s presence has already been felt in the state with the Tesla Giga Factory set to start production on the Cybertruck in 2023. However, the founder of Telsa isn’t stopping at building factories. In a series of tweets, Elon Musk proposes the construction of an underground Hyperloop tunnel connecting Austin to San Antonio.
SAN MARCOS, TX

