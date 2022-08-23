Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parents of the Uvalde Shooting Protest Outside of the Governor's HomeTom HandyUvalde, TX
Women’s Volleyball: No. 2 Texas defeats No. 7 Ohio State 3-1The LanternAustin, TX
Women’s Volleyball: No. 7 Ohio State falls to No. 2 Texas 3-0 in opening day sweepThe LanternAustin, TX
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
Austin, TX and Barton Springs Are Friendly to Dogs and Their OwnersCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Related
fox7austin.com
Cedar Park area floods following late night downpour
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Cedar Park area experienced heavy rainfall due to thunderstorms Saturday night. Several low-water crossings had to be closed due to minor flooding. Areas near Brushy Creek received 2-4 inches of rain. FOX 7 viewer Ed Turner shared this photo of his outdoor rain gauge, which...
A few showers Monday, but wetter by mid-week
Rain chances look to continue through at least part of Labor Day weekend. -- Nick Bannin
Rain chances into Labor Day weekend: When & how much
Our most widespread rain appears to develop Tuesday into Wednesday where rainfall coverage rises to 60-70 percent.
Having Texas native plants in your front yard helps fight wildfires and drought
AUSTIN, Texas — While we saw some measurable rain last week, most of Central Texas remains in a drought. Many counties still have water restrictions in place, and it's hard to keep a pretty lawn, which is why experts recommend drought-resistant landscaping. The City of Austin has created this...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Persistent Drought Dries Up, Closes Popular Central Texas Swimming Hole
After reports last month that a popular Central Texas swimming hole was drying up, Hays County parks say they're closing Jacob's Well to swimming for the remainder of the year. The Hays County Parks Department said the watering hole was suffering from significant drought and that significant rainfall was needed...
Dirty Sixth is slated for a makeover & rain tempers wildfire risk
The historic “Dirty Sixth” district could be transformed from an area now most heavily visited at night to a safer and more approachable daytime hub for business, arts, dining and tourism. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) On the Aug. 26 episode of the Austin Breakdown podcast, Austin City Hall...
dailytrib.com
Lake Marble Falls to be lowered 7 feet beginning Oct. 1
Lake Marble Falls will be lowered for 12 weeks beginning Oct. 1, when about a foot a day will be moved into Lake Travis over a seven-day period, announced the Lower Colorado River Authority on Thursday, Aug. 25. The refill will begin on Dec. 26 at 2 feet a day, with the water coming from Lake Buchanan through Inks and LBJ. The lake will be at its lowest planned level by Oct. 7.
atasteofkoko.com
16 Things To Do In Dripping Springs
Dripping Springs is the hot spot that many folks are moving to. This charming small town is self-proclaimed as the “Wedding Capital of Texas,” with tons of truly unique and memorable wedding venues. This Texas Hill Country town offers a variety of picturesque settings for your big day, from rustic ranches to elegant wineries. And with its close proximity to Austin just a short drive on Highway 290,
IN THIS ARTICLE
Millions of gallons of drinking water used to irrigate new Driftwood golf course
The PUA said their records show that the golf club started drawing water in July of 2020, and has used 190 million gallons of water over the past two years.
KENS 5
Here's how much rain fell across parts of Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO — Soaking rain returned to the Alamo City as a stalled boundary remained over South Texas on Wednesday. Rain poured over San Antonio Wednesday morning bringing 1.50 inches of recorded rainfall at the San Antonio International Airport. Another line of showers and few thunderstorms dropped an estimated 2 inches of rainfall to the downtown area Wednesday evening.
glasstire.com
Large-Scale Light Installation by Bruce Munro Comes to Austin this Fall
C3 Presents, the Austin-based event production company, has announced that Bruce Munro’s Field of Light installation will be on view at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center at the University of Texas at Austin this fall. The installation, which uses optical fiber, glass, acrylic, and light, was inspired by...
Lanes closed on William Cannon in south Austin due to ‘partial road cave-in’
The department said crews are shutting down two of the three eastbound lanes of West William Cannon Drive from Menchaca Road to Woodhue Drive. The lanes may remain closed through next week, the city warned.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
austinmonthly.com
Inside the Delays, Drama, and Turmoil at the Austin Airport
Laura Pevehouse, an Austin communications consultant, took to the skies in May like millions of other travelers. She’d flown with her daughter on a vacation in summer 2021 and visited Las Vegas for work, but she knew this trip might be different. An email from her airline advised Pevehouse to arrive three hours before her international flight as the airline industry reeled from widespread flight cancellations and delays caused by inclement weather, technical issues, and staff and pilot shortages. That didn’t even include the huge numbers of spring travelers expected to pass through Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (ABIA) that month.
New changes to the I-35 expansion plan through downtown
For Austin's Corridor Program Office Director Mike Trimble, there is a personal connection, so he wants to make sure they get it right.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Date ideas in San Antonio – 50 romantic things to do for couples during night and day!
Looking to plan the perfect date? Whether it’s your first date or your 500th, there are tons of fun things to do in San Antonio for couples. The best part? You don’t have to spend a lot of money to have a great time. With these 50 free and cheap date ideas in San Antonio, you can have a night to remember without breaking the bank.
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Aug. 12-25, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Aug. 12-25, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
ktswblog.net
San Marcos to San Antonio & Austin via hyperloop? Elon Musk says yes
AUSTIN— The state of Texas has seen some high-profile figures move to the state recently, and Elon Musk is one. The billionaire’s presence has already been felt in the state with the Tesla Giga Factory set to start production on the Cybertruck in 2023. However, the founder of Telsa isn’t stopping at building factories. In a series of tweets, Elon Musk proposes the construction of an underground Hyperloop tunnel connecting Austin to San Antonio.
Boerne's Flagstop Cafe demolished after 36 years of serving Hill Country travelers
An unexpected journey ends in Boerne.
Did You Know There's An Extinct Volcano In Texas You Can Visit?
You'll want to tell your alien friends about this hidden gem.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Here’s how much more rain San Antonians could see in next 7 days | FORECAST
Here's how much more rain San Antonians could see in next 7 days | FORECAST. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. This damp pattern will take...
Comments / 0