ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Couple who transformed school bus into a tiny colorful home and lived in it while traveling the world for years have now put the tiny home for sale for $75,000

A couple who purchased a 25-foot-long bus and spent two and a half years transforming it into their tiny dream home on wheels have decided to sell it for nearly $80,000. Joe and Holly Whiting, from Connecticut, purchased the school bus in 2018 for just $14,000, after nearly three years and $65,000 in renovations, the couple finally built their perfect home on wheels, which includes solar panels and plenty of storage space.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plainfield, IL
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Plainfield, IL
Business
Plainfield, IL
Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business

Comments / 0

Community Policy