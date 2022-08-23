ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Reuters

Heat-weary Chongqing, Sichuan now on flood alert amid torrential rain

BEIJING, Aug 29 (Reuters) - A southwestern part of China that has suffered scorching temperatures this month is now on alert for flooding amid days of torrential rain. Downpours in the sprawling manufacturing hub of Chongqing and nearby areas of Sichuan province follow severe power shortages in the same localities caused by heavy use of air conditioning and falling reservoir levels.
AFP

Pakistan monsoon flooding death toll rises to 1,061

The death toll from monsoon flooding in Pakistan since June has reached 1,061, according to figures released Monday by the country's National Disaster Management Authority. It said 28 people had died in the previous 24 hours, but authorities were still trying to reach cut-off villages in the mountainous north.
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

'Stealth privatisation' in iconic national parks threatens public access to nature's health boost

Australia’s national parks in several states are under siege from privatisation by stealth. Developers are using the lure of ecotourism to build posh private lodges with exclusive access deep inside many iconic parks. The problem is, not everyone can afford private lodges. There’s a real danger in letting developers take over precious parts of nature. We know nature is good for our mental health – and the wilder the better. One in five Australians report at least one episode of mental illness in the previous year. Our new research shows protected areas in Australia boost the mental health of visitors,...
TRAVEL

