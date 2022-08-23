Read full article on original website
Australia PM focussed on workplace reform as he marks 100 days in office
SYDNEY, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his government was focussed on jobs and workplace reform as the country faces economic challenges in the recovery phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Heat-weary Chongqing, Sichuan now on flood alert amid torrential rain
BEIJING, Aug 29 (Reuters) - A southwestern part of China that has suffered scorching temperatures this month is now on alert for flooding amid days of torrential rain. Downpours in the sprawling manufacturing hub of Chongqing and nearby areas of Sichuan province follow severe power shortages in the same localities caused by heavy use of air conditioning and falling reservoir levels.
Shelling near Ukraine nuclear plant fuels disaster fears; Russia pounds Donbas
KYIV, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Russian forces have pounded Ukrainian towns across the river from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, officials said, while reports of shelling around the facility fuelled fears of a radiation disaster.
Singapore mulls tightening cryptocurrency trading by retail investors
SINGAPORE, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The chief of Singapore's central bank said the city-state is considering new measures that will make it more difficult for retail investors to trade cryptocurrencies at a time when they seem to be "irrationally oblivious" about the risks.
Pakistan monsoon flooding death toll rises to 1,061
The death toll from monsoon flooding in Pakistan since June has reached 1,061, according to figures released Monday by the country's National Disaster Management Authority. It said 28 people had died in the previous 24 hours, but authorities were still trying to reach cut-off villages in the mountainous north.
'Stealth privatisation' in iconic national parks threatens public access to nature's health boost
Australia’s national parks in several states are under siege from privatisation by stealth. Developers are using the lure of ecotourism to build posh private lodges with exclusive access deep inside many iconic parks. The problem is, not everyone can afford private lodges. There’s a real danger in letting developers take over precious parts of nature. We know nature is good for our mental health – and the wilder the better. One in five Australians report at least one episode of mental illness in the previous year. Our new research shows protected areas in Australia boost the mental health of visitors,...
