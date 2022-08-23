A widow has called for greater awareness of the symptoms of a brain tumour after her husband died following a misdiagnosis of sleep apnoea.Father of one James Lamerton, from Leigh-on-Sea in Essex died aged 40 in November 2021. He is survived by his wife Myriam, 32, and their two-year-old daughter, Layla.The teacher and musician was diagnosed with sleep apnoea by doctors after complaining of repeated trips to the bathroom during the night and feeling tired.Myriam said she initially suspected his frequent trips to the bathroom could have been a sign of prostate cancer, which James’ father had suffered from....

CANCER ・ 5 DAYS AGO