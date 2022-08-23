ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

survivornet.com

Miss Universe Runner-Up, 26, Was Told To ‘Cut Back On Coffee and Alcohol’ Due To Heart Palpitations: It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Aspiring lawyer Anglee Kumar, 26, had just been hired at a top law firm in London when she found out she had lymphoma. Symptoms presented as heart palpitations, and she was initially told to cut back on coffee and alcohol. Anglee had a clean bill of health, so the diagnosis understandably came as quite a shock, especially when learning it was stage 4.
Daily Mail

Family trapped inside their home because of daughter's 'bubble baby disease' which means she has NO immune system are given fresh hope - despite most with condition dying by the age of two

A family-of-five have been unable to leave their home for 18 weeks due to their baby's illness which could see her lose her life to something as mild as a common cold. Emma Hamilton and Jake Moore, from Newcastle in New South Wales, have to avoid any contact with the outside world because their four-month-old Bronte has ultra rare Severe Combined Immuno-deficiency (SCID).
The Independent

Girl, 12, diagnosed with brain tumour after trip to Specsavers dies before £200K raised for treatment

A 12-year-old girl diagnosed with a brain tumour after a routine trip to the opticians has tragically died while her family battled to raise £200,000 for treatment unavailable on the NHS.Grace Kelly went to Specsavers for a check-up when opticians discovered swelling behind her eyes in August 2021.The schoolgirl was referred to Leicester Royal Infirmary where an MRI scan discovered she had a glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) tumour the size of a 50p piece.Grace, of Oadby, Leicestershire, underwent an eight-hour operation and several courses of both radiotherapy and chemotherapy, but despite this gruelling treatment a scan revealed the tumour had...
Daily Mail

Woman, 21, who plummeted to 5st after being obsessed with online fitness videos and was 'told to just eat a few more pies' by GP beats anorexia to become Miss England contestant

A former anorexic whose weight plummeted to five stone after being obsessed with online fitness videos is now in the running to be crowned Miss England after beating the disease. Jess Hynes, 21, from Chester, suffered from anorexia for two years after becoming obsessed with the perfect body image she...
The Independent

Father dies after stage four brain tumour was misdiagnosed as sleep apnoea

A widow has called for greater awareness of the symptoms of a brain tumour after her husband died following a misdiagnosis of sleep apnoea.Father of one James Lamerton, from Leigh-on-Sea in Essex died aged 40 in November 2021. He is survived by his wife Myriam, 32, and their two-year-old daughter, Layla.The teacher and musician was diagnosed with sleep apnoea by doctors after complaining of repeated trips to the bathroom during the night and feeling tired.Myriam said she initially suspected his frequent trips to the bathroom could have been a sign of prostate cancer, which James’ father had suffered from....
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Husband's heartbreak after his wife, 29, dies from a stroke just six weeks after they welcomed their first child as her selfless final act is revealed

A shattered husband has shared his heartache following the death of his young wife to a stroke, just six weeks after the birth of their first child. Shannon Sime, a 29-year-old hairdresser from the UK who had been living on the Gold Coast, suffered a stroke on August 5 and sadly lost her life three days later.
BBC

Ellen White suffered punctured lung during acupuncture

England's record goalscorer Ellen White has revealed she suffered a punctured lung last year while receiving acupuncture treatment, which accelerated her decision to retire. White, 33, said she was still coming to terms with the "traumatic" injury. Manchester City had sourced a specialist outside the club to provide her with...
