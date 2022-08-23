Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Rancho Palos Verdes Man struck, killed by Huntington Beach police officer
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (CNS) — The investigation is continuing Sunday into the death of a pedestrian who was struck and killed in Sunset Beach by a Huntington Beach police officer in a service vehicle who was responding to a radio call. The pedestrian was identified as 45-year-old Derrick Deon...
spectrumnews1.com
Investigating the LA County Sheriff’s Department
Testimonies have uncovered more evidence of misconduct occurring inside the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Members of the department continued to testify before the Civilian Oversight Commission last week about alleged deputy gangs. “When a gang hurts people, kills people; That’s a gang, sir. And as far as whether...
spectrumnews1.com
Deputy gangs: The battle over LA County Sheriff's Department
This week, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is back with us to discuss why he has not shown up at recent hearings of the LA County Civilian Oversight Commission investigating deputy gangs. He also shares his thoughts about the approved measure that will allow voters to decide whether the...
spectrumnews1.com
6 wounded in Los Angeles bar shooting; 3 shot at Sikh temple
LOS ANGELES (AP) — At least nine people were wounded in separate shootings at a bar in Los Angeles and a Sikh Temple in Stockton, authorities said. A man opened fire Sunday inside a crowded bar in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Boyle Heights, wounding six people, including one who is in critical condition, the Los Angeles Police Department said.
spectrumnews1.com
LA City Council votes to incentivize affordable housing in high-resource areas
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — In an effort to create more affordable housing in higher resource neighborhoods, the Los Angeles City Council called Friday for preparation of an ordinance that would incentivize affordable housing projects in such areas. Only 14% of the affordable housing units permitted in the last decade...
spectrumnews1.com
Gascon hirings seek protection during ongoing DA union appeal hearings
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Members of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office who are former deputy public defenders are asking a court for greater protection from threats they say they have received as witnesses during hearings on appeals by other prosecutors who maintain they were wrongfully passed over for promotions by the hirings of the transferees.
spectrumnews1.com
Pico Rivera Street renamed for late mariachi Star Vicente Fernández
PICO RIVERA, Calif. (CNS) — A street leading into the Pico Rivera Sports Arena has been was renamed “Avenida Vicente Fernández” in honor of the late Mexican ranchera and mariachi singer who died last year at age 81 and who frequently performed at the venue. Friday’s...
spectrumnews1.com
LA Council president proposes appointment of Heather Hutt for vacant seat
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — One day after Herb Wesson's resignation as interim representative of the 10th District, Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez filed a motion proposing the appointment of Heather Hutt Friday to serve as a fill-in council member for the district. Hutt's nomination is set to...
spectrumnews1.com
Kamala Harris set to speak at Newport Beach DNC fundraiser
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (CNS) — Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to speak at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser Saturday afternoon at a home in Newport Beach in what is her only announced public appearance of this trip to Southern California. Harris returned to Los Angeles Thursday after vacationing...
spectrumnews1.com
Local restaurant shares culture through their food
LOS ANGELES — Festival Chapín Los Angeles is taking place Aug. 27-28 at Lafayette Park. One of the restaurants taking part in the festival is Garnachas & Beer. Owner Gabriela Sosa said the restaurant is a way to share her culture through her food.
