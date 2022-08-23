ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce, CA

spectrumnews1.com

Investigating the LA County Sheriff’s Department

Testimonies have uncovered more evidence of misconduct occurring inside the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Members of the department continued to testify before the Civilian Oversight Commission last week about alleged deputy gangs. “When a gang hurts people, kills people; That’s a gang, sir. And as far as whether...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Deputy gangs: The battle over LA County Sheriff's Department

This week, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is back with us to discuss why he has not shown up at recent hearings of the LA County Civilian Oversight Commission investigating deputy gangs. He also shares his thoughts about the approved measure that will allow voters to decide whether the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

6 wounded in Los Angeles bar shooting; 3 shot at Sikh temple

LOS ANGELES (AP) — At least nine people were wounded in separate shootings at a bar in Los Angeles and a Sikh Temple in Stockton, authorities said. A man opened fire Sunday inside a crowded bar in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Boyle Heights, wounding six people, including one who is in critical condition, the Los Angeles Police Department said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Gascon hirings seek protection during ongoing DA union appeal hearings

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Members of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office who are former deputy public defenders are asking a court for greater protection from threats they say they have received as witnesses during hearings on appeals by other prosecutors who maintain they were wrongfully passed over for promotions by the hirings of the transferees.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA Council president proposes appointment of Heather Hutt for vacant seat

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — One day after Herb Wesson's resignation as interim representative of the 10th District, Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez filed a motion proposing the appointment of Heather Hutt Friday to serve as a fill-in council member for the district. Hutt's nomination is set to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Kamala Harris set to speak at Newport Beach DNC fundraiser

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (CNS) — Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to speak at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser Saturday afternoon at a home in Newport Beach in what is her only announced public appearance of this trip to Southern California. Harris returned to Los Angeles Thursday after vacationing...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Local restaurant shares culture through their food

LOS ANGELES — Festival Chapín Los Angeles is taking place Aug. 27-28 at Lafayette Park. One of the restaurants taking part in the festival is Garnachas & Beer. Owner Gabriela Sosa said the restaurant is a way to share her culture through her food.
LOS ANGELES, CA

