Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
Related
Grand opening for visitors center at Mo. Botanical Garden
Free admission continues at the Missouri Botanical Garden.
Pop-up fundraiser to help save Sk8 Liborius Skatepark
Mission Taco Join hosts a pop-up fundraiser and online auction to save Sk8 Liborius Skatepark today, at noon to 6 p.m.
Celebrate different cultures at Festival of the Nations
ST. LOUIS — One of the largest multicultural events is back this year, the Festival of Nations, hosted by the international institute. The goal of this festival is to grow an inclusive society. It starts today from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and then tomorrow it’s from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Tower Grove Park.
Festival of Nations wraps an hour early due to rain
Despite the late washout, organizers were thrilled to have the festival back at its original location at Tower Grove Park. They estimate around 100,000 people turned out for the festival.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Schnucks opens express store
Schnucks introduced its new concept for grocery store shoppers in Missouri.
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor
Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in St. Louis on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
Bus service cuts due to lack of drivers affecting riders in St. Louis area
Bus riders across St. Louis are having a hard time maneuvering around the area as Bi-State cut service due to driver shortage.
Get a full-body workout with Generation 3 Fitness
ST. LOUIS – Arthur Shivers with Generation Three Fitness was here Sunday morning with how you can do a full-body workout at home. Shivers advised people who exercise to use weight that’s at least 10% of their body weight or whatever is comfortable and challenging to them. Staying hydrated is also a priority while doing a full-body workout.
IN THIS ARTICLE
16-year-old shot in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department was on the scene of reported gunshots in downtown St. Louis Saturday evening. According to the SLMPD, shots were heard by sheriff’s deputies on the 1000 block of Washington Avenue around 8:52 p.m. Officers would arrive at the area, but could not find the suspect or the victim.
Rain moves across St. Louis ahead of cold front
Showers and storms are forming along and ahead of a cold front that is moving into the St. Louis region.
Warrant reset day in St. Louis gives individuals a second chance
ST. LOUIS — Warrant reset day was held in St. Louis. This day includes people with outstanding municipal court warrants and eligible low-level felony and misdemeanor court warrants. People got a chance to get those types of warrants canceled and they got to reschedule court hearings at no cost...
Fleeing car strikes, kills man in north St. Louis
An investigation is underway after a fleeing car struck and killed a man Saturday morning in north St. Louis.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
St. Louis animal shelter help rescue animals living in poor conditions
About two dozen animals were rescued from homes in Clinton County, Missouri with the help of the Humane Society of Missouri.
For sale: 154-year-old Carlinville church renovated as home
CARLINVILLE, Ill. – A historic former church in Carlinville, Illinois, is being sold as a fully-renovated private residence. St. Joseph’s Catholic Church was built in 1868, just a few years after the city’s founding. St. Joseph’s and St. Mary’s parishes merged about two decades ago and a new church was built across town.
Possible remains found in demolished Metro East house
GRANITE CITY, Ill. — Officials discovered possible human remains Friday night while responding to a demolished house on at Cayuga and McKinley in Granite City. Granite City police and fire officials were at the scene of a torn-down house. First responders made a discovery while digging around the area.
The Merchants Bridge is undergoing reconstruction
The Merchants Bridge is in the process of being reconstructed as the Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis (TRRA) plans to increase rail traffic through St. Louis.
Backstoppalooza in Chesterfield helps families of fallen first responders
People gathered at the Chesterfield Amphitheatre on Saturday for the 10th annual Ed Nestor Memorial Backstoppalooza Concert.
Man shot, killed early Saturday in north St. Louis
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Saturday morning in north St. Louis.
New SSM program offers pay and college credit for St. Louis students
SSM Health has launched a new program that could allow nursing students in the St. Louis region to earn pay and college credit at the same time.
Electric vehicle prices soar
ST. LOUIS – The average price of an electric vehicle hit $66,000 in June in the U.SA. That’s an all-time high. Electric vehicle prices are rising at a faster rate than gas-powered cars. EV prices rose 54.3% percent in July compared to a year prior. Prices for gas-powered...
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
49K+
Followers
45K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0