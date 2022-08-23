ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2Now

Celebrate different cultures at Festival of the Nations

ST. LOUIS — One of the largest multicultural events is back this year, the Festival of Nations, hosted by the international institute. The goal of this festival is to grow an inclusive society. It starts today from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and then tomorrow it’s from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Tower Grove Park.
FOX2Now

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in St. Louis on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
FOX2Now

Get a full-body workout with Generation 3 Fitness

ST. LOUIS – Arthur Shivers with Generation Three Fitness was here Sunday morning with how you can do a full-body workout at home. Shivers advised people who exercise to use weight that’s at least 10% of their body weight or whatever is comfortable and challenging to them. Staying hydrated is also a priority while doing a full-body workout.
FOX2Now

16-year-old shot in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department was on the scene of reported gunshots in downtown St. Louis Saturday evening. According to the SLMPD, shots were heard by sheriff’s deputies on the 1000 block of Washington Avenue around 8:52 p.m. Officers would arrive at the area, but could not find the suspect or the victim.
For sale: 154-year-old Carlinville church renovated as home

CARLINVILLE, Ill. – A historic former church in Carlinville, Illinois, is being sold as a fully-renovated private residence. St. Joseph’s Catholic Church was built in 1868, just a few years after the city’s founding. St. Joseph’s and St. Mary’s parishes merged about two decades ago and a new church was built across town.
FOX2Now

Possible remains found in demolished Metro East house

GRANITE CITY, Ill. — Officials discovered possible human remains Friday night while responding to a demolished house on at Cayuga and McKinley in Granite City. Granite City police and fire officials were at the scene of a torn-down house. First responders made a discovery while digging around the area.
FOX2Now

Electric vehicle prices soar

ST. LOUIS – The average price of an electric vehicle hit $66,000 in June in the U.SA. That’s an all-time high. Electric vehicle prices are rising at a faster rate than gas-powered cars. EV prices rose 54.3% percent in July compared to a year prior. Prices for gas-powered...
