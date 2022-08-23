Read full article on original website
740thefan.com
Minnesota’s grocery Bagger of the Year contest today
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Grocers Association is hosting its 34th annual Bagger of the Year Contest Saturday in St. Paul. The Association’s Jamie Pfuhl says the baggers are judged on style, attitude, proper bag building technique and weight distribution, and – of course – speed.
740thefan.com
Carjacking gang member sentenced in Minn.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO) – A suburban Minneapolis man is the fifth of six people facing federal prison time for a string of armed carjackings in 2020 and 2021. The U-S Attorney’s Office says 23-year-old Isaiah Alstad of Columbia Heights received a sentence of just over nine years after pleading guilty to aiding and abetting carjacking. Court documents say he was a member of the ‘Top 5’ street gang.
740thefan.com
Gov. Walz authorizes assistance in Minnesota for severe weather damage
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Gov. Tim Walz is authorizing state emergency assistance for eight Minnesota counties impacted by severe storms and flooding this spring and summer. Becker County suffered flood damage due to spring snowmelt in late April and heavy rains in June. Benton, Lyon, McLeod and Murray counties experienced damage from severe thunderstorms, strong winds, hail, and tornadoes in May.
740thefan.com
Moorhead, Ada both lose at MN State Amateur Baseball Tournament
(KFGO/KNFL) Both the Moorhead Brewers and Ada A’s were eliminated at the Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Tournament this weekend. In the Class B Tournament, Moorhead was eliminated by Champlin Park, 13-8. The game was halted due to rain on Saturday and completed Sunday afternoon in Miesville. Sam Riola led a 16-hit attack for Champlin Park by going 4-6 at the plate with 2 doubles, a home run, and 3 RBI. Three other Champlin Park hitters added two hits each.
740thefan.com
Without legislative action, student loan forgiveness will be taxable
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota state revenue officials say without legislative action student loan forgiveness will be taxable. The Legislature never passed its 2022 tax bill to confirm with federal changes. President Joe Biden announced Wednesday a wide-ranging debt cancellation program where many student loan holders could get $10,000 of their debt forgiven.
740thefan.com
Woman dead, nine children and bus driver injured in 3-vehicle crash in central ND
PICKARDVILLE, N.D. (KFGO) – A woman is dead and several other people, including nine children, were injured after a three-vehicle crash involving a pickup-trailer combination and school bus Friday afternoon near Pickardville in central North Dakota. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says shortly after 3:30 p.m., the 35-year-old woman...
740thefan.com
Student loans issued by Bank of ND not eligible under Biden loan forgiveness program
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) -Those who received student loans from the Bank of North Dakota are not eligible for President Biden’s new loan forgiveness plan. Biden’s debt relief program eliminates $10,000 for those who got loans from the U.S. Department of Education who earn less than $125,000 a year. An estimated 43 million people will benefit.
