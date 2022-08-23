Read full article on original website
UPDATE: S Meals Rd fire is fully contained
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- As of 9:00pm Saturday, we're told the fire off S Meals Rd and S Piert Rd has been fully contained. The roads are back open to traffic and all evacuations have been lifted. Captain Ron Fryer with Benton County Fire District #1 tells us crews will remain...
UPDATE: Fire in Benton County is now 85% contained
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- As of 6:15pm Saturday, the fire is 85% contained off S Meals Rd and S Piert Rd. Crews are on scene to continue monitoring. Dozers and Hanford fire are also on scene with the crews. Captain Ron Fryer with BCFD #1 tells me the fire has burned...
BREAKING: Fire crews are on scene of a fire in Benton County this afternoon
FINLEY, Wash.- Fire crews are on scene of fire in Benton County off S Meals Rd and S Priet Rd. Captain Ron Fryer, BCCFD#1 tells us the wind is not helping contain the fire. Straightbank Rd is being evacuated at this time. The official cause of fire is unknown. We're...
Water line work restricts traffic on 3rd Ave in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. - Expect delays on S 3rd Avenue on August 26 between Walnut Street and Spruce Street. Traffic will be limited to one lane in each direction from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There will also be temporary water outages in the area during the work. The speed limit...
Ransom Road to see intermittent road closures through October
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - The City of Walla Walla is reminding people that there will be intermittent closures on Ransom Road, starting August 29 through late October. Private utility and road work will cause the closure between Cottonwood Road and 2nd Avenue. Detour routes will be available. People living in...
Detour in place Friday night on US97 south of Toppenish
TOPPENISH, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Transportation announced a planned detour around US 97 south of Toppenish due to emergency work to replace a damaged culvert starting Friday evening, August, 26th. On Tuesday, August, 23rd, a blocked culvert caused water to pool and the embankment to erode. On Friday...
Prosser power outage on Friday afternoon
PROSSER, Wash.- As of 2 p.m. Friday, August, 26th, Benton PUD crews in Prosser are still working to safely and quickly replace a damaged power pole. Earlier 525 customers lost power when a truck hit a power pole. Crews estimate that it could be five hours until power is restored.
Tri-Cities supply water during peak summer demand
TRI-CITIES, Wash. - The water budget looks at both supply and demand. The Washington State Department of Ecology is working with cities on projects to help meet summertime water demand all while staying in the water budget. Without aquifers storage and recovery systems some areas may have difficulty meeting demand...
Driver without license causes crash, motorcyclist in hospital
YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 8:50 p.m. A 28-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after an 18-year-old without a license did not give up the right of way, according to the Yakima Police Department. The 18-year-old woman was turning left in a Jeep Patriot at the 28th and Tieton intersection when she...
Deadly crash in Yakima County
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- Deputies from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office and medics from Fire District 5 responded to an injury collision in the 1300 block of Lateral A road around 5:50 a.m. Thursday. According to a press release from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, a Toyota Corolla travelling north was...
Car rolls on Edison in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Around 8 a.m. Friday Kennewick Police responded to a single vehicle rollover accident near the intersection of 10th and Edison. According to Officer Ramos with the Kennewick Police, the driver was removed from the car at the scene. Police are currently assessing the situation and are advising drivers...
Haystack burns in White Swan
WHITE SWAN, Wash.- Crews with the Yakima County Fire District #5 responded to a haystack fire in White Swan around 12 a.m. Friday. The hay fire in the 900 block of Towtnuk Road also lit some surrounding grass on fire. The grass fire was quickly put out and crews are...
Drones fighting fire with fire
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Drones constantly change to meet different needs. Drones have seen use in package delivery surveillance, documentary footage gathering and even fighting fires. When it comes to firefighting drones come in different shapes and sizes to fit the job. The US Forest Service uses drones to fight fire...
Kadlec set to introduce new K-9 team on National Dog Day
RICHLAND, Wash.- August, 26th, is National Dog Day and Kadlec hospital in Richland will introduce the newest members of its K-9 security team today. Handler Pete and K-9 Major will be introduced to the hospital and community at 10 a.m. at the Kadlec Healthplex at 1268 Lee Boulevard in Richland.
Man shot in Pasco early Friday morning
PASCO, Wash.- UPDATE: AUGUST 26, 3:27 p.m. The 19-year-old victim is in the hospital with serious injuries after getting shot several times, according to Sergeant Rigo Pruneda, PPD PIO. The man had called 9-1-1 himself and was eventually taken to the hospital. Pruneda says the shooting was gang-related, but PPD...
New Love's Travel Stops opens in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. - Love's Travel Stops newest Washington location is in Pasco, now open for customers. The seventh Love's location in the state opened August 25, bringing 57 truck parking spots, 78 regular spaces and 70 new jobs. "We're excited to add our seventh location to the Evergreen State and...
Kennewick public market hosting end of summer bash
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The new Public Market in Kennewick is hosting an End of Summer Bash through Sunday at 4 p.m. This is the first large-scale event for the market since it opened at 10 E. Bruneau in Kennewick. The free event will feature food, music, a beer garden, shopping, and...
Sunnyside School District launches phase two of Project Gemini
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. - The Sunnyside School District has launched phase two of their 'Project Gemini.'. "The project helps bridge the gap of internet accessibility in homes," says SSD Communications Director Jessica Morgan. Jessica says they have seen parents bring carloads of kids to the schools parking lots for the kids...
Pendleton friends of the library hosting weekend book sale
PENDLETON, Ore.- The Pendleton Friends of the Library is holding its annual book sale Thursday through Saturday, August 25th-27th, at the Pendleton Convention Center. All proceeds from the sale benefit the Pendleton Public Library. A preview sale was held on Thursday from7-9 p.m. On Friday, August, 26th, the sale is...
Prosser Chamber of Commerce brings back its Beer and Whiskey Festival
PROSSER, Wash.- The Beer and Whiskey Festival is back in Prosser for its 7th time! The festival gives beer and whiskey lovers the opportunity to taste award winning wines from local vendors. Those who attended the event enjoyed live music, played cornhole and much more. We spoke with the President...
