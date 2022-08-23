Read full article on original website
Biomarkers of disease recurrence in stage I testicular germ cell tumours
Stage I testicular cancer is a disease restricted to the testicle. After orchiectomy, patients are considered to be without disease; however, the tumour is prone to relapse in ~4"“50% of patients. Current predictive markers of relapse, which are tumour size and invasion to rete testis (in seminoma) or lymphovascular invasion (in non-seminoma), have limited clinical utility and are unable to correctly predict relapse in a substantial proportion of patients. Adjuvant therapeutic strategies based on available biomarkers can lead to overtreatment of 50"“85% of patients. Discovery and implementation of novel biomarkers into treatment decision making will help to reduce the burden of adjuvant treatments and improve patient selection for adjuvant therapy.
Efficacy of SARS-CoV-2 primary and booster vaccine doses in CAR-T recipients "“ targeting the target antigen
Data are available on request from the corresponding author. Abid MA, Abid MB. SARS-CoV-2 vaccine response in CAR T-cell therapy recipients: a systematic review and preliminary observations. Hematol Oncol. 2021. https://doi.org/10.1002/HON.2957. Abid MA, Nunley L, Abid MB. Could Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) render natural immunity to re-infections? A spotlight on...
Should LHRH therapy be continued in patients receiving abiraterone acetate?
Prostate Cancer and Prostatic Diseases (2022)Cite this article. The data used and/or analyzed are available from the corresponding author on request. Ohlmann CH, JÃ¤schke M, Jaehnig P, Krege S, Gschwend J, Rexer H, et al. LHRH sparing therapy in patients with chemotherapy-naÃ¯ve, mCRPC treated with abiraterone acetate plus prednisone: results of the randomized phase II SPARE trial. Prostate Cancer Prostatic Dis. 2022. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41391-022-00533-6.
X-ray attenuation of bone, soft and adipose tissue in CT from 70 to 140Â kV and comparison with 3D printable additive manufacturing materials
Additive manufacturing and 3D printing are widely used in medical imaging to produce phantoms for image quality optimization, imaging protocol definition, comparison of image quality between different imaging systems, dosimetry, and quality control. Anthropomorphic phantoms mimic tissues and contrasts in real patients with regard to X-ray attenuation, as well as dependence on X-ray spectra. If used with different X-ray energies, or to optimize the spectrum for a certain procedure, the energy dependence of the attenuation must replicate the corresponding energy dependence of the tissues mimicked, or at least be similar. In the latter case the materials' Hounsfield values need to be known exactly to allow to correct contrast and contrast to noise ratios accordingly for different beam energies. Fresh bovine and porcine tissues including soft and adipose tissues, and hard tissues from soft spongious bone to cortical bone were scanned at different energies, and reference values of attenuation in Hounsfield units (HU) determined. Mathematical model equations describing CT number dependence on kV for bones of arbitrary density, and for adipose tissues are derived. These data can be used to select appropriate phantom constituents, compare CT values with arbitrary phantom materials, and calculate correction factors for phantoms consisting of materials with an energy dependence different to the tissues. Using data on a wide number of additive manufacturing and 3D printing materials, CT numbers and their energy dependence were compared to those of the tissues. Two commercially available printing filaments containing calcium carbonate powder imitate bone tissues with high accuracy at all kV values. Average adipose tissue can be duplicated by several off-the-shelf printing polymers. Since suitable printing materials typically exhibit a too high density for the desired attenuation of especially soft tissues, controlled density reduction by underfilling might improve tissue equivalence.
Paving the way to improve therapy for Myeloproliferative Neoplasms
Long-acting IFNÎ± induces durable molecular responses in myeloproliferative neoplasms. Emerging studies, including Saleiro et al. recently published in Nature Communications, have identified promising candidates that may synergise with IFNÎ± by targeting stem cell function or feedback loops that mediate treatment resistance. Clinical management in Myeloproliferative Neoplasms.
A new insight for stem cell therapy: apoptotic stem cells as a key player
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 299 (2022) Cite this article. Recently, two studies on therapeutic effects of stem cell therapy were published in Signal Transduction and Target Therapy1 and Nature Communications.2 These studies have shed the light on a unique aspect of stem cell therapy which involves a previously unrecognized key player, namely apoptotic cells. These two publications have elucidated how the apoptotic cells exert immunomodulatory effects in stem cell therapy in several animal models.
Pharmacists' knowledge of automated blood pressure devices
Pharmacists need to consider the accuracy of automated blood pressure (BP) devices. However, Picone et al. reported that pharmacists had low awareness regarding the accuracy of automated BP devices. We agreed their suggestion that education of pharmacists and advocacy for policies are required to ensure that pharmacists sell only validated BP devices as they are primary providers of BP devices.
Monitoring longitudinal disease progression in a novel murine Kit tumor model using high-field MRI
Animal models are an indispensable platform used in various research disciplines, enabling, for example, studies of basic biological mechanisms, pathological processes and new therapeutic interventions. In this study, we applied magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to characterize the clinical picture of a novel N-ethyl-N-nitrosourea-induced Kit-mutant mouse in vivo. Seven C3H KitN824K/WT mutant animals each of both sexes and their littermates were monitored every other month for a period of twelve months. MRI relaxometry data of hematopoietic bone marrow and splenic tissue as well as high-resolution images of the gastrointestinal organs were acquired. Compared with controls, the mutants showed a dynamic change in the shape and volume of the cecum and enlarged PeyerÂ´s patches were identified throughout the entire study. Mammary tumors were observed in the majority of mutant females and were first detected at eight months of age. Using relaxation measurements, a substantial decrease in longitudinal relaxation times in hematopoietic tissue was detected in mutants at one year of age. In contrast, transverse relaxation time of splenic tissue showed no differences between genotypes, except in two mutant mice, one of which had leukemia and the other hemangioma. In this study, in vivo MRI was used for the first time to thoroughly characterize the evolution of systemic manifestations of a novel Kit-induced tumor model and to document the observable organ-specific disease cascade.
Author Correction: Cooperation of Striatin 3 and MAP4K4 promotes growth and tissue invasion
Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-022-03708-y, published online 08 August 2022. The original version of theÂ Supplementary information associated with this Article was missing Supplementary tablesÂ 1"“4 and the original immunoblot images. This information has now been added to theÂ Supplementary information file and corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Reversal of the renal hyperglycemic memory in diabetic kidney disease by targeting sustained tubular p21 expression
A major obstacle in diabetes is the metabolic or hyperglycemic memory, which lacks specific therapies. Here we show that glucose-mediated changes in gene expression largely persist in diabetic kidney disease (DKD) despite reversing hyperglycemia. The senescence-associated cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor p21 (Cdkn1a) was the top hit among genes persistently induced by hyperglycemia and was associated with induction of the p53-p21 pathway. Persistent p21 induction was confirmed in various animal models, human samples and in vitro models. Tubular and urinary p21-levels were associated with DKD severity and remained elevated despite improved blood glucose levels in humans. Mechanistically, sustained tubular p21 expression in DKD is linked to demethylation of its promoter and reduced DNMT1 expression. Two disease resolving agents, protease activated protein C (3K3A-aPC) and parmodulin-2, reversed sustained tubular p21 expression, tubular senescence, and DKD. Thus, p21-dependent tubular senescence is a pathway contributing to the hyperglycemic memory, which can be therapeutically targeted.
High low-density lipoprotein cholesterol level is associated with an increased risk of incident early-onset vasomotor symptoms
We investigated the associations between serum lipid profiles and risk of early-onset vasomotor symptoms (VMSs) in premenopausal women. This cohort study comprised 2,540 premenopausal women aged 42"“52Â years without VMSs at baseline (median follow-up: 4.4Â years). VMSs, including hot flashes and night sweats, were assessed using the Menopause-Specific Quality of Life questionnaire (Korean version). Early-onset VMSs were defined as VMSs that occurred premenopause; moderate/severe VMSs were defined as a score of"‰â‰¥"‰3 points (range: 0 to 6, 6 being most bothersome). Cox proportional hazard regression models were used to estimate hazard ratios with 95% confidence intervals (CI) for the development of VMSs across the lipid levels. Higher low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol levels were positively associated with increased risk of early-onset VMSs. Compared to the"‰<"‰100Â mg/dL LDL group, the multivariable-adjusted hazard ratios (HRs) with 95% confidence intervals (CIs) for incident VMSs were 1.19 (1.03"“1.37) and 1.20 (1.03"“1.40) in participants with LDL cholesterol levels of 100"“129Â mg/dL and"‰â‰¥"‰130Â mg/dL, respectively (P for trend"‰="‰0.027). The multivariable-adjusted HR for incident moderate/severe VMSs was 1.37 (95% CI: 1.08"“1.73) in participants with LDL"‰â‰¥"‰130Â mg/dL, compared to those with LDL"‰<"‰100Â mg/dL. Meanwhile, triglycerides and total and high-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels were not significantly associated with early-onset VMSs risk in premenopausal women. Premenopausal women with high serum LDL cholesterol concentrations had a higher risk of incident early-onset VMSs. Further studies should confirm our findings and examine whether LDL-lowering interventions reduce the risk of early-onset VMSs among women during menopause transition.
Significance of measurable residual disease in adults with secondary acute myeloid leukemia undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation
Your institute does not have access to this article. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. $32.00. All prices are NET prices. Additional access options:. References. Maffini E,...
Audio long read: Hybrid brains – the ethics of transplanting human neurons into animals
Human cells transplanted into animal brains provide insights into development and disease but also raise ethical questions. Kendall Powell is a freelance writer in Boulder, Colorado. You have full access to this article via your institution. The development of brain chimaeras – made up of human and animal neurons –...
Pilot dose-ranging of rhIGF-1/rhIGFBP-3 in a preterm lamb model of evolving bronchopulmonary dysplasia
Low levels of insulin-like growth factor-1 (IGF-1) protein in preterm human infants are associated with bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD). We used our preterm lamb model of BPD to determine (1) dosage of recombinant human (rh) IGF-1 bound to binding protein-3 (IGFBP-3) to reach infant physiologic plasma levels; and (2) whether repletion of plasma IGF-1 improves pulmonary and cardiovascular outcomes.
DAXX-ATRX regulation of p53 chromatin binding and DNA damage response
DAXX and ATRX are tumor suppressor proteins that form a histone H3.3 chaperone complex and are frequently mutated in cancers with the alternative lengthening of telomeres (ALT). Here, we show that DAXX and ATRX knock-out (KO) U87-T cells that have acquired ALT-like features have defects in p53 chromatin binding and DNA damage response. RNA-seq analysis revealed that p53 pathway is among the most perturbed. ChIP-seq and ATAC-seq revealed a genome-wide reduction in p53 DNA-binding and corresponding loss of chromatin accessibility at many p53 response elements across the genome. Both DAXX and ATRX null cells showed a depletion of histone H3.3 and accumulation of Î³H2AX at many p53 sites, including subtelomeres. These findings indicate that loss of DAXX or ATRX can compromise p53 chromatin binding and p53 DNA damage response in ALT-like cells, providing a link between histone composition, chromatin accessibility and tumor suppressor function of p53.
The CCTG PA.7 phase II trial of gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel with or without durvalumab and tremelimumab as initial therapy in metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma
Immunotherapy-based monotherapy treatment in metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC) has shown limited benefit outside of the mismatch repair deficiency setting, while safety and efficacy of combining dual-checkpoint inhibitor immunotherapy with chemotherapy remains uncertain. Here, we present results from the CCTG PA.7 study (NCT02879318), a randomized phase II trial comparing gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel with and without immune checkpoint inhibitors durvalumab and tremelimumab in 180 patients with mPDAC. The primary endpoint was overall survival. Secondary endpoints included progression-free survival and objective response rate. Results of the trial were negative as combination immunotherapy did not improve survival among the unselected patient population (p"‰="‰0.72) and toxicity was limited to elevation of lymphocytes in the combination immunotherapy group (p"‰="‰0.02). Exploratory baseline circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) sequencing revealed increased survival for patients with KRAS wildtype tumors in both the combination immunotherapy (p"‰="‰0.001) and chemotherapy (p"‰="‰0.004) groups. These data support the utility of ctDNA analysis in PDAC and the prognostic value of ctDNA-based KRAS mutation status.
Dapagliflozin across the range of ejection fraction in patients with heart failure: a patient-level, pooled meta-analysis of DAPA-HF and DELIVER
Whether the sodium"“glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitor dapagliflozin reduces the risk of a range of morbidity and mortality outcomes in patients with heart failure regardless of ejection fraction is unknown. A patient-level pooled meta-analysis of two trials testing dapagliflozin in participants with heart failure and different ranges of left ventricular ejection fraction (â‰¤40% and >40%) was pre-specified to examine the effect of treatment on endpoints that neither trial, individually, was powered for and to test the consistency of the effect of dapagliflozin across the range of ejection fractions. The pre-specified endpoints were: death from cardiovascular causes; death from any cause; total hospital admissions for heart failure; and the composite of death from cardiovascular causes, myocardial infarction or stroke (major adverse cardiovascular events (MACEs)). A total of 11,007 participants with a mean ejection fraction of 44% (s.d. 14%) were included. Dapagliflozin reduced the risk of death from cardiovascular causes (hazard ratio (HR) 0.86, 95% confidence interval (CI) 0.76"“0.97; P"‰="‰0.01), death from any cause (HR 0.90, 95% CI 0.82"“0.99; P"‰="‰0.03), total hospital admissions for heart failure (rate ratio 0.71, 95% CI 0.65"“0.78; P"‰<"‰0.001) and MACEs (HR 0.90, 95% CI 0.81"“1.00; P"‰="‰0.045). There was no evidence that the effect of dapagliflozin differed by ejection fraction. In a patient-level pooled meta-analysis covering the full range of ejection fractions in patients with heart failure, dapagliflozin reduced the risk of death from cardiovascular causes and hospital admissions for heart failure (PROSPERO: CRD42022346524).
Systemic IL-27 administration prevents abscess formation and osteolysis via local neutrophil recruitment and activation
Interleukin-27 is a pleiotropic cytokine whose functions during bacterial infections remain controversial, and its role in patients with S. aureus osteomyelitis is unknown. To address this knowledge gap, we completed a clinical study and observed elevated serum IL-27 levels (20-fold higher, P"‰<"‰0.05) in patients compared with healthy controls. Remarkably, IL-27 serum levels were 60-fold higher in patients immediately following septic death than in uninfected patients (P"‰<"‰0.05), suggesting a pathogenic role of IL-27. To test this hypothesis, we evaluated S. aureus osteomyelitis in WT and IL-27RÎ±âˆ’/âˆ’ mice with and without exogenous IL-27 induction by intramuscular injection of rAAV-IL-27p28 or rAAV-GFP, respectively. We found that IL-27 was induced at the surgical site within 1"‰day of S. aureus infection of bone and was expressed by M0, M1 and M2 macrophages and osteoblasts but not by osteoclasts. Unexpectedly, exogenous IL-27p28 (~2"‰ngÂ·mLâˆ’1 in serum) delivery ameliorated soft tissue abscesses and peri-implant bone loss during infection, accompanied by enhanced local IL-27 expression, significant accumulation of RORÎ³t+ neutrophils at the infection site, a decrease in RANK+ cells, and compromised osteoclast formation. These effects were not observed in IL-27RÎ±âˆ’/âˆ’ mice compared with WT mice, suggesting that IL-27 is dispensable for immunity but mediates redundant immune and bone cell functions during infection. In vitro studies and bulk RNA-seq of infected tibiae showed that IL-27 increased nos1, nos2, il17a, il17f, and rorc expression but did not directly stimulate chemotaxis. Collectively, these results identify a novel phenomenon of IL-27 expression by osteoblasts immediately following S. aureus infection of bone and suggest a protective role of systemic IL-27 in osteomyelitis.
Modeling a 3-D multiscale blood-flow and heat-transfer framework for realistic vascular systems
Modeling of biological domains and simulation of biophysical processes occurring in them can help inform medical procedures. However, when considering complex domains such as large regions of the human body, the complexities of blood vessel branching and variation of blood vessel dimensions present a major modeling challenge. Here, we present a Voxelized Multi-Physics Simulation (VoM-PhyS) framework to simulate coupled heat transfer and fluid flow using a multi-scale voxel mesh on a biological domain obtained. In this framework, flow in larger blood vessels is modeled using the Hagen"“Poiseuille equation for a one-dimensional flow coupled with a three-dimensional two-compartment porous media model for capillary circulation in tissue. The Dirac distribution function is used as Sphere of Influence (SoI) parameter to couple the one-dimensional and three-dimensional flow. This blood flow system is coupled with a heat transfer solver to provide a complete thermo-physiological simulation. The framework is demonstrated on a frog tongue and further analysis is conducted to study the effect of convective heat exchange between blood vessels and tissue, and the effect of SoI on simulation results.
Brain structural correlates of recurrence following the first episode in patients with major depressive disorder
Former prospective studies showed that the occurrence of relapse in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) is associated with volume loss in the insula, hippocampus and dorsolateral prefrontal cortex (DLPFC). However, these studies were confounded by the patient's lifetime disease history, as the number of previous episodes predict future recurrence. In order to analyze neural correlates of recurrence irrespective of prior disease course, this study prospectively examined changes in brain structure in patients with first-episode depression (FED) over 2 years. N"‰="‰63 FED patients and n"‰="‰63 healthy controls (HC) underwent structural magnetic resonance imaging at baseline and after 2 years. According to their disease course during the follow-up interval, patients were grouped into n"‰="‰21 FED patients with recurrence (FEDrec) during follow-up and n"‰="‰42 FED patients with stable remission (FEDrem). Gray matter volume changes were analysed using group by time interaction analyses of covariance for the DLPFC, hippocampus and insula. Significant group by time interactions in the DLPFC and insula emerged. Pairwise comparisons showed that FEDrec had greater volume decline in the DLPFC and insula from baseline to follow-up compared with FEDrem and HC. No group by time interactions in the hippocampus were found. Cross-sectional analyses at baseline and follow-up revealed no differences between groups. This longitudinal study provides evidence for neural alterations in the DLPFC and insula related to a detrimental course in MDD. These effects of recurrence are already detectable at initial stages of MDD and seem to occur without any prior disease history, emphasizing the importance of early interventions preventing depressive recurrence.
