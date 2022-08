United Way of Northeast Georgia announced its 2023 Community Impact Grant Recipients, an investment of $800,000 in 31 programs in 2023. Grant funding is given to nonprofits or collaborations serving in our 12-county region for specific programs that serve in one of the organization’s three focus areas: basic needs, early childhood success, and workforce development. United Way of Northeast Georgia 2023 Grant Recipients include:

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO