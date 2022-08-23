Read full article on original website
Private schools in England accused of ‘gaming the system’ on lockdown exam results
High GCSE and A-level grades awarded by teachers at independent schools in the pandemic fell dramatically after public exams
BBC
King William's College private school bucks GCSE grade drop trend
Students at a private school on the Isle of Man have bucked the trend of falling GCSE results in England. King William's College Year 11 students returned a pass rate of 91% with 49% achieving A or A*, up 2% on 2021. Although the Castletown school's overall pass rate had...
Parents call for resignation of officials at all-girls school over policy allowing biological males to apply
Parents, alumnae and donors of an elite all-girls school in Tennessee are calling for the resignation of those involved with implementing, then pausing, a policy which would allow biological males who identify as female to apply to the school. "We are writing to you today as an expression of a...
Washington Examiner
Every high school, middle school, and elementary school should ban smartphones this school year
Every K-12 school, public or private, should ban smartphones, and probably dumb phones, too, in the school building and on school grounds — during school hours at least. This is the necessary first step in fighting the mental health crisis facing children. Children don’t need smartphones or social media...
Wisconsin school board votes in favor of banning teachers from displaying pride flag and listing preferred pronouns
A Wisconsin school board voted in favor of a policy that prohibits teachers and staff from displaying gay pride flags and other items that district officials consider political in nature. The Kettle Moraine School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to keep a code of conduct in place that the superintendent recently...
Teachers TikTok About Her "Pathetic" Salary Increase After Getting Her Master's Sparks Debate
American teachers are considerably underpaid when compared to other industrialized nations around the world. A study from Brookings.edu writes: "If we wanted to raise the relative salaries of American teachers to the level seen in Finland, we’d require a 10 percent raise for primary school teachers, an 18 percent raise in lower secondary, and a 28 percent raise for upper secondary school teachers."
State's Teachers Alarmed Over Non-Certified Educators Entering Classroom
"They don't know what's going to hit them in the face when they enter the classroom in the next week to two weeks," retired teacher Nancy Yaffe told KFOR News.
Washington Examiner
Americans know public schools are indoctrinating their children
Americans’ trust in the public education system has been falling for years and reached an all-time low this past June. It’s not difficult to understand why: Public schools shut children out of the classroom for months because of the COVID-19 pandemic and then forced them to abide by ridiculous mask and quarantine policies for even longer. The harm caused by school closures and mandatory masking will take years to undo, and yet there has been no apology or even hint of regret from the people responsible.
Middle school named after Black author determines his book is ‘not appropriate’ for students
A school in Texas has determined that a chapter in a book written by its namesake isn't appropriate for seventh grade students. George Dawson is one of the authors of the book Life is So Good, and his success in the literary world earned him the accolade of having a school named in his honour. However, the Carroll Independent School District, which includes George Dawson Middle School, reviewed the book and limited its use in classrooms after a review raised questions over whether or not its content is appropriate for seventh graders. Mr Dawson was the grandson of a...
Do not rush to judge schools on lower GCSE grades, headteachers’ union warns
The schools watchdog has been urged not to “rush to judgments” after this year’s GCSE results, which are expected to fall compared to record highs in 2021.Pupils across England, Wales and Northern Ireland will receive their grades on Thursday, after sitting exams for the first time since the pandemic.Similarly to the pattern with A-level results, published last week, it is expected grades will drop below last year, but remain above those from 2019.The Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) said results out this week are likely to be “uneven” across different schools and areas, and reflect the “turbulent circumstances”...
Westminster Academy pupils ‘put pandemic challenges behind them’
GCSE results for pupils at Westminster Academy in central London showed the youngsters appeared to have put the challenges of the pandemic behind them, according to their headteacher.“There’s such pride on a day like today – the students, as always, tend to be a little anxious and sometimes pessimistic, and so it’s been lovely to see in many faces they’ve exceeded their own expectations, which is wonderful,” said Dr Paul Wood.This year has seen the first set of in-person GCSE exams take place since before the pandemic, and Dr Wood said he was “delighted” that this year’s grades exceeded the...
What does the dramatic fall in GCSE grades tell us? That private schools were gaming the system | Phil Beadle
Our school system favours the privately educated – so it’s no surprise that the sector inflated grades last year, says award-winning teacher Phil Beadle
Top GCSE grades in Northern Ireland fall with return of formal examinations
The percentage of top GCSE grades in Northern Ireland has fallen in the first year since formal examinations returned post-pandemic.While results are down compared to teacher-assessed grades issued during the Covid-19 crisis, they are up on pre-pandemic levels.The GCSEs completed in 2022 were different to those sat in 2019, with the overall assessment burden reduced to reflect the disruption to students’ learning caused by the coronavirus emergency.The provisional figures released on Thursday show that in Northern Ireland 37% of students received a grade A/7 and above.In 2021, almost 40% of students received the top marks in the teacher-assessment model. When...
Australian school teacher gives a depressing but prophetic warning to students in 1984 yearbook that wouldn't be out of place in 2022
Graduates of a Perth high school have been amazed at the uncanny accuracy of their teacher's grim predictions 38 years ago. A Facebook group of former students from Kalamunda Senior High School, east of Perth, shared the principal's letter from the 1984 school yearbook. Taking his cue from George Orwell's...
BBC
Bailiwick of Guernsey students collect GCSE results
Students across the Bailiwick have collected their GCSE results and other level 2 qualifications, after students sat external exams for the first time since 2019. Overall, 67.2% of pupils at States-run schools achieved at least five A* to C grades including maths and English. The States of Guernsey said it...
