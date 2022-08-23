ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

King William's College private school bucks GCSE grade drop trend

Students at a private school on the Isle of Man have bucked the trend of falling GCSE results in England. King William's College Year 11 students returned a pass rate of 91% with 49% achieving A or A*, up 2% on 2021. Although the Castletown school's overall pass rate had...
Distractify

Teachers TikTok About Her "Pathetic" Salary Increase After Getting Her Master's Sparks Debate

American teachers are considerably underpaid when compared to other industrialized nations around the world. A study from Brookings.edu writes: "If we wanted to raise the relative salaries of American teachers to the level seen in Finland, we’d require a 10 percent raise for primary school teachers, an 18 percent raise in lower secondary, and a 28 percent raise for upper secondary school teachers."
Washington Examiner

Americans know public schools are indoctrinating their children

Americans’ trust in the public education system has been falling for years and reached an all-time low this past June. It’s not difficult to understand why: Public schools shut children out of the classroom for months because of the COVID-19 pandemic and then forced them to abide by ridiculous mask and quarantine policies for even longer. The harm caused by school closures and mandatory masking will take years to undo, and yet there has been no apology or even hint of regret from the people responsible.
The Independent

Middle school named after Black author determines his book is ‘not appropriate’ for students

A school in Texas has determined that a chapter in a book written by its namesake isn't appropriate for seventh grade students. George Dawson is one of the authors of the book Life is So Good, and his success in the literary world earned him the accolade of having a school named in his honour. However, the Carroll Independent School District, which includes George Dawson Middle School, reviewed the book and limited its use in classrooms after a review raised questions over whether or not its content is appropriate for seventh graders. Mr Dawson was the grandson of a...
The Independent

Do not rush to judge schools on lower GCSE grades, headteachers’ union warns

The schools watchdog has been urged not to “rush to judgments” after this year’s GCSE results, which are expected to fall compared to record highs in 2021.Pupils across England, Wales and Northern Ireland will receive their grades on Thursday, after sitting exams for the first time since the pandemic.Similarly to the pattern with A-level results, published last week, it is expected grades will drop below last year, but remain above those from 2019.The Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) said results out this week are likely to be “uneven” across different schools and areas, and reflect the “turbulent circumstances”...
The Independent

Westminster Academy pupils ‘put pandemic challenges behind them’

GCSE results for pupils at Westminster Academy in central London showed the youngsters appeared to have put the challenges of the pandemic behind them, according to their headteacher.“There’s such pride on a day like today – the students, as always, tend to be a little anxious and sometimes pessimistic, and so it’s been lovely to see in many faces they’ve exceeded their own expectations, which is wonderful,” said Dr Paul Wood.This year has seen the first set of in-person GCSE exams take place since before the pandemic, and Dr Wood said he was “delighted” that this year’s grades exceeded the...
The Independent

Top GCSE grades in Northern Ireland fall with return of formal examinations

The percentage of top GCSE grades in Northern Ireland has fallen in the first year since formal examinations returned post-pandemic.While results are down compared to teacher-assessed grades issued during the Covid-19 crisis, they are up on pre-pandemic levels.The GCSEs completed in 2022 were different to those sat in 2019, with the overall assessment burden reduced to reflect the disruption to students’ learning caused by the coronavirus emergency.The provisional figures released on Thursday show that in Northern Ireland 37% of students received a grade A/7 and above.In 2021, almost 40% of students received the top marks in the teacher-assessment model. When...
BBC

Bailiwick of Guernsey students collect GCSE results

Students across the Bailiwick have collected their GCSE results and other level 2 qualifications, after students sat external exams for the first time since 2019. Overall, 67.2% of pupils at States-run schools achieved at least five A* to C grades including maths and English. The States of Guernsey said it...
