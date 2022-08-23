Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ktvo.com
Amtrak investing $13.8M in Ottumwa depot renovation
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Ottumwa’s Amtrak station is poised to receive a total makeover within the next two years. This will be the first time changes will be made to the station since 1951. Amtrak and Ottumwa officials hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Friday morning to kick off the start...
ktvo.com
Southeast woman arrested for failing to appear on drug charges
UNIONVILLE, Mo. — A southeast Iowa woman has been arrested in northeast Missouri for failing to appear on drug related charges. Mackinzie Rae Huffman, 33, of Centerville, Iowa, was taken into custody by Putnam County, Mo., sheriff's deputies on Wednesday morning. Huffman was arrested for failing to appear on...
ktvo.com
Memphis theft case closed
MEMPHIS, Mo. — In a Friday news release, Scotland County Sheriff Bryan Whitney announced that his office has solved the theft case involving Ed's Machinery in early June 2022. The suspect is thought to have used a phony $67,000 cashier's check to steal a tractor and a hay rake...
ktvo.com
Melvin Glen Graham, Jr., of Unionville, Mo., Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home
Melvin Graham, 89, of Unionville, MO passed away at the Clarence Care Center in Clarence, MO on August 25, 2022. Melvin Graham, Jr. was born in Webster City, Iowa on January 16th, 1933, to Melvin and Wilma (Dingman) Graham. He was the eldest of 12 children with only 3 currently surviving. On May 27th, 1956, Melvin married Viola Boothe in Eagleville, MO and six children were born to this union. Melvin served in the U.S. Army as Corporal in the Medical Corp during the Korean Conflict. He operated a dozer the first six years of their marriage in Iowa on Interstate 80 and on Red Rock Dam and engaged in dairy farming. Melvin even worked for 5 years at Con-Agra. Melvin was frequently spotted at auctions. He loved antiques and hunting. Melvin’s chainsaw sharpening skills were just as impressive as a professional logger. He enjoyed playing his harmonica for his children and grandchildren.
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man convicted in toddler's death
MEMPHIS, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man has been found guilty on all counts in the 2018 murder of a toddler. On Friday afternoon, Marcus Mays, 38, of La Grange, Missouri, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 2-year-old Taylen Allen. The Scotland County jury deliberated...
ktvo.com
Gridiron Lights Week One
Football is back and so is Gridiron Lights, sponsored by Pepsi-Cola Memphis Bottling Company and US Cellular. Macon and Kirksville met week one again. After last year's 83 point performance, the teams' first 8 possessions this year resulted in only one punt. Schuyler County squared off against Knox County, looking...
ktvo.com
Libertarian candidate for Iowa governor stops in Ottumwa
OTTUMWA, Iowa — One of the three candidates running for Iowa governor stopped in Ottumwa on Thursday. Libertarian Rick Stewart is a native Iowan. He was born in Postville, Iowa and is currently living in Cedar Rapids. His great grandfather came to Iowa in 1853 and now his family...
