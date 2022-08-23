Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
Steelers Rumors: Mason Rudolph Has Drawn Trade Interest Ahead of Week 1
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a crowded quarterback room with Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett presumably ahead of Mason Rudolph, and they reportedly could trade the third-stringer. "My understanding is there is some interest around the league in a potential trade of Mason Rudolph," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. "It sounds...
Bleacher Report
Aaron Rodgers Says Former Teammate Went Under Anesthesia to Take Pain Medicine
Aaron Rodgers has become known for his unconventional approach to healing and recovery. On the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the Green Bay Packers star quarterback explained how past experiences have influenced him not to rely on prescribed pain medications and instead seek out natural healing methods. "I...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football 2022: Dynasty Mock Draft, Rankings and Tips for Team Names
While not every NFL fan is also a fantasy football enthusiast, a sizeable cross-section does exist. One reason, among many, is that there is a fantasy format for just about every sort of football fan. Casuals can get in on the action with daily fantasy sports (DFS) games. Experienced managers...
Bleacher Report
Denzel Mims' Updated Fantasy Outlook After Jets WR's Big Day vs. Giants
Denzel Mims hasn't been shy about wanting a bigger role on the New York Jets. On Sunday, he showed why he might deserve one, torching the New York Giants to the tune of seven receptions for 102 yards and a score on eight targets. The question for fantasy players is...
Bleacher Report
Report: Execs from 2 Teams Were Aware of Matt Araiza Allegations Before NFL Draft
Rookie punter Matt Araiza was released by the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night after he was accused of participating in the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl while a student at San Diego State. Bills general manager Brandon Beane said Saturday the team was not aware of the allegations made...
Bleacher Report
NFL Twitter Hyped After Malik Willis Shines in Titans Preseason Game vs. Cardinals
Tennessee Titans fans got many positive signs from rookie quarterback Malik Willis in his final preseason game Saturday. Willis was given the start against the Arizona Cardinals. The 23-year-old played virtually the entire game, getting pulled late in the fourth quarter. He was coming off an erratic performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 20, finishing 7-of-17 for 80 yards and one touchdown through the air and 42 rushing yards on five carries.
Bleacher Report
NFL Backfields Shaping Up to Be 2022 Fantasy Football Nightmares
For years, there has been no more coveted asset in fantasy football than the workhorse running back. Show me a back who averages more than 20 touches each and every week, and I'll show you a first-round fantasy pick. There's a reason why Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts is...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Team Name Ideas for the 2022 Season
Fantasy football has become a beloved part of the NFL experience thanks to its ease of access and wide, customizable range of competition levels. If you want a serious league filled with knowledgeable fans, you can find it. And if you're seeking the polar opposite—a group of humor-seeking players with potentially odd scoring settings—you most certainly can locate that, too.
Bleacher Report
Rams to Discipline Aaron Donald, Players in Bengals Brawl Internally
The Los Angeles Rams are going to handle discipline for Aaron Donald and other players involved in Thursday's brawl with the Cincinnati Bengals internally. A Rams spokesperson issued a statement about the situation to ESPN's Sarah Barshop: "The incident will be addressed internally, and any discipline will remain in-house." According...
Bleacher Report
Jimmy Garoppolo Rumors: Trade Partner 'Does Not Exist' for 49ers Ahead of Week 1
The odds of Jimmy Garoppolo being traded ahead of Week 1 appear to be slim. As of right now, a trade partner for the San Francisco 49ers in a deal to move the veteran quarterback "does not exist," per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The franchise will likely have to decide whether to cut him or find a way to keep him on the roster.
Bleacher Report
Ranking the NFL's 7 Most Talented Rosters Entering 2022 Season
It's the goal of all 32 NFL franchises to assemble the most talented roster, but there's no denying some have done a better job than others. It takes more than talent to hoist a Lombardi Trophy, but the overall talent level on a roster determines the ceiling of the franchise.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football 2022: 1st-Round Mock Draft Tips and Latest Consensus Rankings
The 2022 NFL preseason is coming to an end, and you can bet that few are sad to see it go. The end of the preseason means that real, meaningful football is just around the corner—Week 1 kicks off on September 8—and it also means the return of fantasy football.
Bleacher Report
Jets Rumors: NYJ Plan to Grant Denzel Mims' Trade Request, Panthers Have Interest
The New York Jets reportedly "plan to grant" a trade request from third-year wide receiver Denzel Mims. SNY's Connor Hughes reported Friday that the Jets aren't going to "give him away," however, and will keep the wideout unless they receive an offer at fair-market value. The Carolina Panthers are one...
Bleacher Report
Steelers' T.J. Watt 'No Long-Term Concern' with Knee Injury Suffered vs. Lions
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt suffered a knee injury in Sunday's preseason matchup against the Detroit Lions and was ruled out for the rest of the game, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN. Watt had one tackle for loss prior to exiting in the second quarter. However, head coach Mike Tomlin...
Bleacher Report
Nicholas Sanders, Son of Lions Legend Barry, Joins Michigan St. Basketball as Walk-on
The son of Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders is taking his talents to Michigan State. Nicholas Sanders is joining Michigan State's men's basketball team as a freshman walk-on, according to ESPN's Eric Woodyard. He will wear No. 20, the same number his father wore while playing in the NFL. The...
Bleacher Report
Cam Newton Return ‘Too Early’ to Consider After Sam Darnold Injury, Says Panthers HC
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule isn't yet ready to pursue a reunion with Cam Newton despite the team's quarterback depth already getting put to the test. Rhule didn't rule out the idea, though. "[General manager Scott Fitterer] and I will talk about that," he told reporters Friday. "Obviously, Cam...
Bleacher Report
Report: Deebo Samuel Won't 'Miss Much Time' After Missing 49ers Practice with Injury
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel suffered a bruise behind his knee and is not participating in Sunday's practice. ESPN's Nick Wagoner noted that Samuel is "not expected to miss much time" and could return next week. The 49ers begin their regular season Sept. 11 against the Chicago Bears.
Bleacher Report
NFL Legend Eddie George Says His Son Eriq Can't Go to Jackson State or Michigan
Eddie George is allowing his touted son, Eriq, to make his own college decision—provided he doesn't try going to a rival. The former Tennessee Titans running back and current Tennessee State head coach said Eriq will not be permitted to attend Jackson State (a Tennessee State rival) or Michigan (the rival of Eddie's alma mater, Ohio State).
Bleacher Report
Rams Reportedly Could Face NFL Sanctions Over Fight With Bengals at Joint Practice
Although the NFL doesn't have jurisdiction to punish Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald or any other player for their actions during Thursday's fight at a practice session with the Cincinnati Bengals, the Rams reportedly could face league discipline. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported the Rams may...
Bleacher Report
Seahawks Name Geno Smith QB1 over Drew Lock After Russell Wilson Trade
Geno Smith has beaten out Drew Lock for the Seattle Seahawks' starting quarterback job. "He's going to start the opener," head coach Pete Carroll told reporters. "He's earned it. He won the job." Lock, 25, spent his first three years in Denver. In 24 games (21 starts) over three years,...
