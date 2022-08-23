Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tall Ships Erie: World’s largest rubber duck can be seen on Erie’s Bayfront
The Tall Ships Erie festival features the world's largest rubber duck at the foot of Holland Street.
Frontier Park giant slides shut down
The Griff Slides at Frontier Park have been shut down for safety reasons. The giant slides at Frontier Park opened in Oct. 2021, and are now closed after injury claims. Those claiming they have been injured say they could file lawsuits against the city. Later Friday, an insurance company is going to investigate the slides […]
New Maritime Marketplace to open at Erie’s bayfront
While the tall ships along Erie’s bayfront are a sight to see, inside the Bayfront Convention Center, a Maritime Marketplace is set up to showcase local vendors. Large crowds saw the large ships but also walked through the Maritime Marketplace during day two of Tall Ships Erie. The vendors ranged from local wineries to candy […]
814 Fresh Box brings Erie County farms to your home
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — There is an abundance of locally-produced goods available to Erie County residents. Meat, dairy, produce, soaps and lotions — it’s all here, locally grown or produced and readily available, but the catch has always been access. How does a consumer in Erie get fresh eggs from Waterford, fresh zucchinis from Edinboro, or “this […]
erienewsnow.com
Mighty Fine Donuts to Temporarily Shut Down
There are just a few more days left for donut lovers to pick up some sweet treats from one of Erie's favorite morning spots. For the second time this year, Mighty Fine Donuts will temporarily shut down for two weeks starting Monday. The owner and main donut maker is having...
wnynewsnow.com
World’s Largest Rubber Duck in Erie
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) — The World’s Tallest Duck travels worldwide to a variety of festivals and events, but for the next few days, mama duck will be in Erie. Mama Duck is 61ft high, 64ft wide, and 74ft long. She weighs 1500lbs before being put in the water.
Pedestrian struck on East 10th Street
One person is in the hospital after getting struck by a vehicle this afternoon. This happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 400 block of East 10th Street. There were reported serious injuries to the victim’s legs. When our crews arrived on scene, the found a number of police vehicles in the neighborhood. We reached out […]
erienewsnow.com
Crawford County Fair Concludes
The Crawford County Fair wrapped up on Saturday night with a roar, the roar of the Demolition Derby. This is always a fan favorite event at the Crawford County Fairgrounds. There were prizes on the line from $600 to $1,200. They competed from street stock compact cars to full size, mini-vans and hobby stock trucks.
Sunday morning rollover leaves one victim in serious condition
One person was in serious condition following an accident on Route 19 and Sharp Road on Sunday morning. According to the Erie County 911 center, the call first came in around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday for a rollover with entrapment. The victim was transported to UPMC Hamot by helicopter. Police are continuing to investigate the […]
msn.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Erie, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Erie, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Erie on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
erienewsnow.com
Route 20 Renamed Medal of Honor Highway
Route 20 in Erie County now has a new name. It will formally be known as the Medal of Honor Highway. A motorcycle procession traveled the stretch of highway Friday starting at the Ohio state line and ending at the American Legion in Wesleyville. Once there, a celebration began as...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Quaker Steak & Lube to Close; New Restaurant Planned for Former IHOP on W. 12th
Quaker Steak & Lube in Summit Township will close next month, Scott Enterprises owner Nick Scott Sr. told Erie News Now on Tuesday. The last day will be Sept. 18. The decision is not due to a lack of business, Scott said. Another business, which will be announced soon, will...
explore venango
PennDOT Honors Two Local Men as Star of Excellence Recipients
OIL CITY, Pa. – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Yassmin Gramian on Tuesday recognized 29 PennDOT employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award, PennDOT’s highest recognition. (Pictured above: Mike Hanna, left, and Todd Palmer, right.) Two employees from PennDOT’s District 1, which represents...
yourerie
21-year-old shot in stomach during Friday night shooting
Erie Police are currently investigating an overnight shooting that took place on Friday. According to Erie County 911, the call came in around 10:40 p.m. on Friday evening for a reported shooting at East 13th and Wallace Streets. The 21-year-old male victim was reportedly shot once in the stomach and...
Trifecta game: Chambers’ 3 TD day lifts Farrell by North East
Brandon Chambers scored in three different ways for Farrell in their season opening win over North East.
erienewsnow.com
City of Titusville Hires New Trash Collector after Raccoon Refuse Closure
The City of Titusville now has a new trash collector following the closure of Raccoon Refuse. Mayor Jon Crouch declared a public health emergency for Titusville on Thursday afternoon. In doing so, he was able to skip the bidding process and hire Tri-County Industries to collect the city's garbage. Ten...
erienewsnow.com
Clear the Shelters Continues in Local Animal Shelters
The nationwide effort to get animals into forever homes made its way to Erie where six local animal shelters participated in Clear the Shelters. Nicole Leone, the Executive Director of the Erie Humane Society said, "We have a goal to get as many as cats and dogs and kittens and puppies adopted as possible."
UPMC Hamot offers career opportunities free-of-charge
A local hospital is teaming up with an Erie Community College to offer medical opportunities to employees free of charge. A program that is being offered by UPMC Hamot will train students to take on the job as a surgical technician and jumpstart their new career. UPMC Hamot’s surgical technologist school is offering a 20-month […]
explore venango
State Police Calls: Police Respond to Domestic Incident in Harmony Township
FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following calls:. State Police in Marienville responded to SCI Forest located on Woodland Drive in Marienville, Jenks Township, Forest County, around 11:32 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23, for a report of an assault by a prisoner. According to...
Titusville Herald
‘Spartansburg Events’ organization supports community
Ben Byler and Amanda Slaney, of Spartansburg, have established a new nonprofit organization called Spartansburg Events with the goal of making a difference in the Spartansburg community. While the Spartansburg Community Foundation continues to work on the big things — renovating and restoring the Sparta Grange Hall, an annual community...
