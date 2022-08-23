ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

KSLTV

Why one part-time Utah mayor just announced he’s going full-time

MIDVALE, Utah — Many mayors in Utah are part-time, especially those in smaller cities, but one recently announced he’s now dedicating himself to the job full-time. Midvale Mayor Marcus Stevenson just left his other part-time job so that he could focus on the city. “Midvale needs an advocate...
MIDVALE, UT
KSLTV

BYU removes LGBTQ materials intended for new on-campus students

PROVO — A collective of LGBTQ advocacy groups that support Brigham Young University students said Friday that the university removed 5,000 “Allyship and Activism Resource Guide” pamphlets that were set to be distributed to incoming freshmen. BYU explained the move by saying it prefers to direct students...
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

Creating healthy habits for families as kids return to school

PROVO, Utah — Summer has come to an end, and school is back in session, which comes with a big adjustment for both parents and kids. Intermountain Healthcare is sharing tips on how to create new healthy routines as your kids head back to the classroom. “It can be...
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

American Fork High cheerleader paralyzed in ATV accident is honored at football game

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Emily Traveller is usually the one cheering, but Friday night, the crowd cheered for her at American Fork High School’s football game. Traveller just got back to Utah after spending months at a physical therapy clinic in Colorado. She was injured in an ATV accident while having fun with friends at Little Sahara Recreation Area in April. The 17-year-old broke her neck and initially lost movement in her arms and legs.
AMERICAN FORK, UT
KSLTV

Duke volleyball player: BYU response slow to racial slurs

PROVO, Utah (AP) — The Duke volleyball player who was subjected to racial slurs during a match at BYU said Sunday that officials onsite didn’t react quickly enough when they were made aware of the behavior during play. Nor did they adequately address the situation immediately after the...
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

School bus driver injured in Utah County crash

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A bus driver for the Nebo School District was injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 6 Friday morning. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the bus was traveling eastbound with 45 secondary school students onboard when it drifted off the right shoulder of the roadway into the dirt.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Utah family pleads for help in 40-year-old cold case

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A Davis County family is pleading for help in a 40-year-old cold case. It was today, back in 1982, when 3-year-old Rachael Runyan disappeared from a playground behind her family’s home. “It was only minutes as I prepared their lunch,” said Elaine Runyan.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Student in custody after U of U bomb threat made

SALT LAKE CITY — A University of Utah student has been taken into custody after a bomb threat involving the Spencer Fox Eccles Business Building was made Friday morning. University of Utah police said another student who saw the threat on social media alerted officers at 1:12 a.m. “…Officers...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Search underway for man who tried to kidnap little girl leaving school in N. Ogden

NORTH OGDEN, Utah — Parents are on high alert in North Ogden after two scary encounters near North Ogden Elementary in less than 24 hours. On Thursday, at approximately 2:48 p.m., Weber Area Dispatch Center received a call regarding the attempted kidnapping of a 9-year-old girl from a LDS Church parking lot located at 626 E. 2600 North, about a half block from the school.
NORTH OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

16-year-old breaks leg after crashing on dirt bike

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Search and rescue crews were called out Saturday after a 16-year-old boy crashed on his dirt bike near Sagebrush Flat. Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the teen was riding dirt bikes with at least one other person when the incident occurred.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

New Porter Rockwell bridge to connect I-15 and Redwood Rd in Bluffdale

A new bridge and stretch of road is expected to open to drivers, pedestrians and cyclists in Bluffdale Friday afternoon, offering residents a faster and more convenient commute between the west and east sides of the city. Before crews took down the signs and barriers on Porter Rockwell Boulevard, 14600...
BLUFFDALE, UT
KSLTV

Family of 20-year-old burn victim says he is ‘staying positive’ while in the hospital

SALT LAKE CITY — A South Jordan man is recovering in the hospital with second- and third-degree burns to the right side of his body after an accident at a construction site. Colton Brasier, 20, while working as a plumber at a job in the Avenues last Tuesday, caught fire when he went to fill an air compressor with gasoline from a metal gas can in the back of this trailer.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT

