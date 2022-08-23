Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
South Jordan City Has A Farmers Market on SaturdaysS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
A Street Festival Was Held on Kensington Avenue in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
A Demonstration Was Held In Utah To Support AfghanistanS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration In Lehi, UtahS. F. MoriLehi, UT
Related
KSLTV
Group aims to greatly reduce homelessness in SLC before Olympics potentially returns
SALT LAKE CITY — While we wait to find out if Salt Lake City will win the bid for an upcoming Winter Olympics, one group wants to solve an issue plaguing the area before the Games’ potential return. People at Crossroads Urban Center’s poverty summit on Saturday said...
KSLTV
Local dentist gives backpacks to kids to help with the cost of school supplies
WEST JORDAN, Utah — With the cost of nearly everything rising, one local dentist wanted to help with the cost of back-to-school supplies by giving free backpacks to kids. Apple Blossom Dental in West Jordan gave away 250 backpacks Friday for anyone in the community that needed one for school.
KSLTV
Why one part-time Utah mayor just announced he’s going full-time
MIDVALE, Utah — Many mayors in Utah are part-time, especially those in smaller cities, but one recently announced he’s now dedicating himself to the job full-time. Midvale Mayor Marcus Stevenson just left his other part-time job so that he could focus on the city. “Midvale needs an advocate...
KSLTV
BYU removes LGBTQ materials intended for new on-campus students
PROVO — A collective of LGBTQ advocacy groups that support Brigham Young University students said Friday that the university removed 5,000 “Allyship and Activism Resource Guide” pamphlets that were set to be distributed to incoming freshmen. BYU explained the move by saying it prefers to direct students...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSLTV
Creating healthy habits for families as kids return to school
PROVO, Utah — Summer has come to an end, and school is back in session, which comes with a big adjustment for both parents and kids. Intermountain Healthcare is sharing tips on how to create new healthy routines as your kids head back to the classroom. “It can be...
KSLTV
American Fork High cheerleader paralyzed in ATV accident is honored at football game
AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Emily Traveller is usually the one cheering, but Friday night, the crowd cheered for her at American Fork High School’s football game. Traveller just got back to Utah after spending months at a physical therapy clinic in Colorado. She was injured in an ATV accident while having fun with friends at Little Sahara Recreation Area in April. The 17-year-old broke her neck and initially lost movement in her arms and legs.
KSLTV
Evan McMullin alleges man threatened him, his wife with a gun following campaign event
HIGHLAND, Utah — A 44-year-old man allegedly chased and threatened U.S. Senate candidate Evan McMullin and his wife with a gun following a campaign event in southern Utah. According to court documents, the incident occurred in Highland, Utah, on April 10. McMullin released a statement about the incident Saturday,...
KSLTV
Duke volleyball player: BYU response slow to racial slurs
PROVO, Utah (AP) — The Duke volleyball player who was subjected to racial slurs during a match at BYU said Sunday that officials onsite didn’t react quickly enough when they were made aware of the behavior during play. Nor did they adequately address the situation immediately after the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSLTV
Salt Lake City sells out of grass blend that uses 30% less water
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City has innovated a way for its water users to enjoy a green lawn and save water this summer. It’s a blend of grass seeds that uses 30% less water than bluegrass. Based on its immediate popularity, this conservation concept could catch on across Utah.
KSLTV
School bus driver injured in Utah County crash
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A bus driver for the Nebo School District was injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 6 Friday morning. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the bus was traveling eastbound with 45 secondary school students onboard when it drifted off the right shoulder of the roadway into the dirt.
KSLTV
Utah family pleads for help in 40-year-old cold case
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A Davis County family is pleading for help in a 40-year-old cold case. It was today, back in 1982, when 3-year-old Rachael Runyan disappeared from a playground behind her family’s home. “It was only minutes as I prepared their lunch,” said Elaine Runyan.
KSLTV
Stockton residents face costly solution to fix water treatment plant
STOCKTON, Utah — An emergency meeting was held in Stockton Thursday night to discuss some of the problems the small city is having with water. For now, residents are being advised to boil their water. However, the bigger problem might cost millions of dollars to fix, and with as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSLTV
Surveillance camera shows bear trying to get into trash cans at Park City home
PARK CITY, Utah — One man’s trash is a bear’s next meal. Morgan Lemaitre said she and her husband returned to their home near the Canyons Ski Resort Thursday night and noticed someone had moved their trash cans. She checked the security camera and she couldn’t believe...
KSLTV
Student in custody after U of U bomb threat made
SALT LAKE CITY — A University of Utah student has been taken into custody after a bomb threat involving the Spencer Fox Eccles Business Building was made Friday morning. University of Utah police said another student who saw the threat on social media alerted officers at 1:12 a.m. “…Officers...
KSLTV
Search underway for man who tried to kidnap little girl leaving school in N. Ogden
NORTH OGDEN, Utah — Parents are on high alert in North Ogden after two scary encounters near North Ogden Elementary in less than 24 hours. On Thursday, at approximately 2:48 p.m., Weber Area Dispatch Center received a call regarding the attempted kidnapping of a 9-year-old girl from a LDS Church parking lot located at 626 E. 2600 North, about a half block from the school.
KSLTV
16-year-old breaks leg after crashing on dirt bike
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Search and rescue crews were called out Saturday after a 16-year-old boy crashed on his dirt bike near Sagebrush Flat. Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the teen was riding dirt bikes with at least one other person when the incident occurred.
KSLTV
New Porter Rockwell bridge to connect I-15 and Redwood Rd in Bluffdale
A new bridge and stretch of road is expected to open to drivers, pedestrians and cyclists in Bluffdale Friday afternoon, offering residents a faster and more convenient commute between the west and east sides of the city. Before crews took down the signs and barriers on Porter Rockwell Boulevard, 14600...
KSLTV
Man in critical condition after becoming pinned at North Salt Lake car wash
NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A 57-year-old man is in critical condition after police say he was pinned while trying to go through a car wash in North Salt Lake. The incident happened at 115 N. Redwood Road at approximately 8:45 a.m. Saturday. Assistant Chief Mitch Gwilliam with the...
KSLTV
Business owners: Thieves steal $50,000 worth of E-bikes from South Jordan store
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Some local business owners asked for the public’s help after thieves stole five E-bikes from their South Jordan store. Officials with Hangar 15 Bicycles said the break-in happened at 11445 S. Redwood Road at approximately 3:15 a.m. Saturday. The thieves took five Specialized Levo...
KSLTV
Family of 20-year-old burn victim says he is ‘staying positive’ while in the hospital
SALT LAKE CITY — A South Jordan man is recovering in the hospital with second- and third-degree burns to the right side of his body after an accident at a construction site. Colton Brasier, 20, while working as a plumber at a job in the Avenues last Tuesday, caught fire when he went to fill an air compressor with gasoline from a metal gas can in the back of this trailer.
Comments / 3