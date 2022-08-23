Mr. Jeremy Fortner, age 32, was called home on August 22, 2022, in Texarkana, Texas, from the time he was born Jeremy was loved, cherished by so many and his smile would light up a room and his laughter was contagious to just to be around him was a pure joy. His most cherished accomplishment was becoming a dad and being respected by all. He will be forever missed.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO