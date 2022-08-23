Read full article on original website
Jeremy Fortner
Mr. Jeremy Fortner, age 32, was called home on August 22, 2022, in Texarkana, Texas, from the time he was born Jeremy was loved, cherished by so many and his smile would light up a room and his laughter was contagious to just to be around him was a pure joy. His most cherished accomplishment was becoming a dad and being respected by all. He will be forever missed.
Parsons wins first place in Student Juried Art Show at Ouachita
ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – Jill Parsons was named winner of the 2022 Student Juried Art Show sponsored by the Art Club at Ouachita Baptist University. An exhibit featuring works created by students and entered in the juried competition is on display in the Hammons Art Gallery in Mabee Fine Arts Center on Ouachita’s campus. The exhibit is free and open to the public through Oct. 8.
Family Health Expo has fun with healthy living
Today, Hempstead Hall was filled with members of the community who showed up to the Family Health Expo to learn about healthy living. A happy surprise for them, though, was that they got to have a little fun and receive prizes while doing so. The expo, hosted by the Hempstead...
