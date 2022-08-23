ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moreland, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Surprise engagement at Atlanta's airport was a family affair

ATLANTA - Among the thousands of people crowding the arrivals terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Friday night was a family on a mission to help with a surprise proposal. The now bride-to-be was returning from a trip to the Dominican Republic had no idea her parents, cousins, and...
ATLANTA, GA
macaronikid.com

Blue Angels Headlining the Atlanta Air Show in Peachtree City

The Air Show has been a favorite event for aviation enthusiasts and families around metro Atlanta for years. Fans have packed the area at Atlanta Regional Airport - Falcon Field in Peachtree City to witness thrilling aerobatics and dazzling displays of power, both in the air and on the ground. This year, festival organizers have upped the ante. The air show, always a not for profit event, fully staffed by volunteers and raising money for over 40 local schools, civic groups and charitable organizations, is thrilled to officially announce that America’s premier jet demonstration team, the Blue Angels, are again coming to town to headline this year’s show.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

HBCU surprises Henry County students with full scholarships

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — It’s a celebration for three metro Atlanta students because they no longer have to worry about paying to attend college. Channel 2′s Kristen Holloway was at the Dutchtown High School in Henry County on Wednesday when the school announced that Antonio Mattox Jr., Channing Wyatt, and Adrian Avery were receiving scholarships to Alabama State University.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

"Portia" coming to FOX 5 on September 12

Hosted by veteran FOX 5 anchor Portia Bruner, "Portia" is a half-hour community-minded lifestyle program focusing particularly on the needs of Black women in Atlanta. Watch "Portia" weekdays at 1 p.m.
ATLANTA, GA
The Citizen Online

Mr. Derek Lee (Bear) Brown, 31, of Peachtree City, Ga.

Mr. Derek Lee “Bear” Brown, age 31, of Peachtree City, GA passed away Monday, August 22, 2022. He is survived by his parents, Jeffery “Jefferson” Brown and Debbi Sue Brown of Fayetteville, GA; partner, Justina Quiles; son, Pheonix Brown; brothers, Alec Brown of Atlanta, GA, Huntington Brown of Atlanta, GA; grandparents, Anne Brown, Mike and Betty Lou Mann.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Is a massive entertainment complex coming to Morrow?

A multipurpose entertainment complex is to be built in Morrow costing $800 million and covering 26 acres, according to sources around town. The project is said to feature a 26,000-seat amphitheater, 25-story luxury hotel, and nine additional mixed-use towers of at least 20 stories, all in close proximity to Atlanta’s airport, Urbanize reported. The Jonesboro Road location is currently home to a deserted shopping center. An official announcement is expected on Friday morning. Details: atlanta.urbanize.city.
MORROW, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus to open 2022 season with ‘@QueerZ’ Oct. 15

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus will open its 41st season with the East Coast premiere of @QueerZ Oct. 15. The choral theater piece written by Julian Hornik focuses on LGBTQ+ Gen Zers as they come of age. Saying it’s a complicated time to come of age as a queer person is an understatement. American society is more accepting than ever, but trans rights are being rolled back by Republican governments around the country, queer people of color are still under threat and queer people in rural communities still feel unsafe.
ATLANTA, GA
cooperatornews.com

Atlanta Condo Manager Killed by ‘Disgruntled’ Resident

The job of managing a multifamily property is hectic, and often stressful - but it’s rarely (and blessedly) ever deadly. A tragic exception to that unfolded on August 22 in Atlanta, Georgia, when according to local news outlets a local condo manager and an accounting firm employee were shot and killed by a disgruntled condo resident and former employee of the firm. A building engineer was also shot, and remains hospitalized at the time of this writing.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

USDA issues alert for Perdue chicken tenders

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has a new public health alert. The agency says Perdue’s Frozen Ready-to-eat Chicken Breast Tenders labeled gluten-free may contain small pieces of clear plastic and blue dye. The 42-ounce plastic bags of chicken tenders have the “best if used by”...
ATLANTA, GA

