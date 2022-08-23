Read full article on original website
We Got a BOGO Price on a Fabulous Anniversary Celebration at ATL's Canoe Restaurant on the 'Hooch
When we read that Atlanta's Canoe Restaurant is celebrating 27 years this August, we decided it would be a great spot to celebrate our own August wedding anniversary. But since Covid, we've been avoiding crowds in tight spaces.
Newnan takes center stage at Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation’s Fall Ramble
The rich history and architecture of Newnan will be showcased during the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation’s Fall Ramble, Oct. 14 through 16. The event will offer visitors and residents alike a rare opportunity to get an inside look at historic private homes and buildings that are not usually open to the public.
Surprise engagement at Atlanta's airport was a family affair
ATLANTA - Among the thousands of people crowding the arrivals terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Friday night was a family on a mission to help with a surprise proposal. The now bride-to-be was returning from a trip to the Dominican Republic had no idea her parents, cousins, and...
Blue Angels Headlining the Atlanta Air Show in Peachtree City
The Air Show has been a favorite event for aviation enthusiasts and families around metro Atlanta for years. Fans have packed the area at Atlanta Regional Airport - Falcon Field in Peachtree City to witness thrilling aerobatics and dazzling displays of power, both in the air and on the ground. This year, festival organizers have upped the ante. The air show, always a not for profit event, fully staffed by volunteers and raising money for over 40 local schools, civic groups and charitable organizations, is thrilled to officially announce that America’s premier jet demonstration team, the Blue Angels, are again coming to town to headline this year’s show.
HBCU surprises Henry County students with full scholarships
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — It’s a celebration for three metro Atlanta students because they no longer have to worry about paying to attend college. Channel 2′s Kristen Holloway was at the Dutchtown High School in Henry County on Wednesday when the school announced that Antonio Mattox Jr., Channing Wyatt, and Adrian Avery were receiving scholarships to Alabama State University.
"Portia" coming to FOX 5 on September 12
Hosted by veteran FOX 5 anchor Portia Bruner, "Portia" is a half-hour community-minded lifestyle program focusing particularly on the needs of Black women in Atlanta. Watch "Portia" weekdays at 1 p.m.
Mr. Derek Lee (Bear) Brown, 31, of Peachtree City, Ga.
Mr. Derek Lee “Bear” Brown, age 31, of Peachtree City, GA passed away Monday, August 22, 2022. He is survived by his parents, Jeffery “Jefferson” Brown and Debbi Sue Brown of Fayetteville, GA; partner, Justina Quiles; son, Pheonix Brown; brothers, Alec Brown of Atlanta, GA, Huntington Brown of Atlanta, GA; grandparents, Anne Brown, Mike and Betty Lou Mann.
Get Your Passports to Travel the World at Two Cobb Libraries
Libraries and library cards always have served as passports to learning about the world and experiencing it through books, video and more. Now, two Cobb County libraries are offering real passports so you can travel the world, too.
NEWS BRIEF: Is a massive entertainment complex coming to Morrow?
A multipurpose entertainment complex is to be built in Morrow costing $800 million and covering 26 acres, according to sources around town. The project is said to feature a 26,000-seat amphitheater, 25-story luxury hotel, and nine additional mixed-use towers of at least 20 stories, all in close proximity to Atlanta’s airport, Urbanize reported. The Jonesboro Road location is currently home to a deserted shopping center. An official announcement is expected on Friday morning. Details: atlanta.urbanize.city.
Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus to open 2022 season with ‘@QueerZ’ Oct. 15
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus will open its 41st season with the East Coast premiere of @QueerZ Oct. 15. The choral theater piece written by Julian Hornik focuses on LGBTQ+ Gen Zers as they come of age. Saying it’s a complicated time to come of age as a queer person is an understatement. American society is more accepting than ever, but trans rights are being rolled back by Republican governments around the country, queer people of color are still under threat and queer people in rural communities still feel unsafe.
Neighbors have safety concerns after crew begins demolishing Peoplestown homes at night
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — A long-running property fight in the Peoplestown neighborhood, spanning multiple mayoral administrations in Atlanta, is finally over. But now a new problem has emerged. A homeowner in the Fulton County neighborhood gave Channel 2′s Bryan Mims a video that shows a house demolition going on...
DeKalb County is giving away 5,000 boxes of food to combat high grocery prices
In an effort to combat soaring food prices at area grocery stores, DeKalb County is partnering with local faith leaders to distribute 5,000 boxes of 100 percent Georgia-grown fruits and vegetables, eggs, and chicken on Saturday, Aug. 27. Residents will receive about $45 worth of food on a first-come, first-served...
Noah’s Ark remains closed; the community reminisces about school field trips
LOCUST GROVE, Ga. (CBS46) - An animal sanctuary in Henry County remains closed after state health officials detected bird flu on the property. Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary has been in the community for nearly 30 years. The gates to the facility were closed to public once again on Tuesday...
MISSING: Atlanta woman believed to be abducted may be in the Columbus area
ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) — The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who went missing from the Midtown Apartment Complex on July 30. The family of the possibly abducted woman believes that she may be in the area of Columbus, Georgia, or Upson, Georgia. According to the Atlanta Police […]
‘This is a natural disease event’: Over 100 of birds humanely euthanized at Noah’s Ark
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — Hundreds of birds are dead after local and state agencies have been on site at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary working to contain a possible bird flu outbreak. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Local and state officials like Georgia Department...
Atlanta Condo Manager Killed by ‘Disgruntled’ Resident
The job of managing a multifamily property is hectic, and often stressful - but it’s rarely (and blessedly) ever deadly. A tragic exception to that unfolded on August 22 in Atlanta, Georgia, when according to local news outlets a local condo manager and an accounting firm employee were shot and killed by a disgruntled condo resident and former employee of the firm. A building engineer was also shot, and remains hospitalized at the time of this writing.
USDA issues alert for Perdue chicken tenders
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has a new public health alert. The agency says Perdue’s Frozen Ready-to-eat Chicken Breast Tenders labeled gluten-free may contain small pieces of clear plastic and blue dye. The 42-ounce plastic bags of chicken tenders have the “best if used by”...
Bird flu confirmed at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary, killing hundreds of birds
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — More than 700 wild black vultures were found dead on the grounds of the Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary as a result of the bird flu virus. As a result, many avian species, such as ostriches, emus, and parrots, in the park are also set to be euthanized soon, according to the Georgia Department of Agriculture.
