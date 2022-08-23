ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Man, 60, struck by Bronx hit-and-run driver dies weeks later

By Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
 5 days ago

A 60-year-old man mowed down by a hit-and-run driver on a Bronx street died after clinging to life for five weeks, police said Tuesday.

The victim was crossing Westchester Ave. midblock near Faile St. in Foxhurst when a black-sedan driver slammed into him about 3:45 a.m. on June 12, police said.

First responders found the victim sprawled out on the roadway. Medics rushed him to Lincoln Hospital, where he died on July 17, cops said.

The NYPD was just notified of his death, a department spokeswoman said Tuesday. The victim’s name was not released as investigators continue to track down his family.

The driver never stopped and was last seen heading west on Westchester Ave. toward Southern Blvd.

No arrests have been made.

