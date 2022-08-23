Read full article on original website
Bye Mom: Eric Trump CAUGHT Helping Throw Away Late Mother Ivana's Belongings From NYC Townhouse—Including Her Most Prized Possesion
Eric Trump was seen at his late mother’s New York City townhouse this week helping to discard and oversee the removal of Ivana’s belongings, Radar has learned.Eric was spotted at Ivana’s Upper East Side townhouse on Wednesday, marking the second time the 38-year-old Trump visited his mother’s home since she passed away on July 14 at the age of 73.But according to photos obtained by Daily Mail, Ivana’s youngest son who she shared with Donald Trump wasn’t only there to oversee the safe removal of her belongings, because he also took part in the disposal of certain items.Among the hundreds...
Woman Who Sleeps in 'The Conjuring' House Reveals What It's Really Like
Madison Heinzen sleeps at the infamous home for one week per month and told Newsweek that she's experienced "disembodied voices, shadow figures" and much more.
wegotthiscovered.com
Furious book lovers have words for Barnes and Noble as the chain seemingly decides to limit author visibility in its stores
Barnes and Noble is trending today, but not for reasons the company is likely celebrating. On Aug. 18, author and Asian Pacific American Award winner Kelly Yang posted a video on Twitter in which she shared that Key Player, the next entry in her Front Desk series, will not be appearing on Barnes and Noble shelves due to an unfortunate new company initiative.
'At 75, I Discovered I Have a Long Lost Family'
I never wanted to inquire too much about my dad while my mom was alive.
'I Lived in a Celebrity's Mansion, The Luxury They Left Behind Was Incredible'
It seemed like her entire house was really representative of her whole creative and colorful persona.
Proud Boys Founder Gavin McInnes Interrupted Mid-Show, Sparks Theories
There is speculation the far-right figure was arrested live on air, but there has bene no confirmation from law enforcement.
‘People are obsessive, unrelenting’: how armchair treasure hunts have cost money – and lives
At 4am, Gregg Donnenfeld sits bolt upright in bed. Finding his pen and notepad in the dark, he jots down the words “Roman numerals in artwork = Caesar cipher?” before going back to sleep. Donnenfeld is a lawyer who lives in upstate New York with his wife and...
Pennies from Heaven
I never thought much about the expression pennies from heaven, until I read a book about the signs that our departed loved ones leave for us. The book claimed that loved ones left pennies for us to find to let us know we are loved. After reading this I suddenly started to notice pennies in odd places. I picked one up and saw the date was the year my sister was born. I later read that the pennies sometimes had a significant date on them so you would know who it is from. The reason that pennies are the coin used is that they are light and easy to move. I researched to find out if there were other beliefs about the pennies.
Stories for Telling: Little In-a-Minute
About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. This book is part of the public domain. For the Story Teller: Story Telling and Stories to Tell, by Carolyn Sherwin Bailey is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here: [LINK TO TABLE OF LINK]. Little In-a-Minute.
Teen Backed for Causing a Scene at Family Dinner Over 'Lady Problems'
"I can admit that I kind of went HAM on purpose to cause a scene, and it freaked my whole family out," the teen said in her now-viral Reddit post.
Upworthy
Man mocks people in 40s choosing to be child-free. People respond with how they live their life to the fullest.
In today's world, there are various reasons why people decide against having children. Raising children means extended expenses, more responsibility and sometimes people choose not to devote a major part of their life caring for another human. However, a family with children is still seen as a functional unit of society and many people don't understand the choice of being child-free. In one such incident, a user on Twitter—a man who goes by the username @GShaneMorris—criticized people's choice of not having children. He wrote, "Millennials who are very cavalier about not having children are in for a shock when they enter their 40s & realize life is only half over. What do you do at that point? Keep trying to be sexy & have fun? I expect to see a lot of sadness & confusion about what to do at that point."
We tried that bizarre "Only Murders in the Building" sandwich and have thoughts
The following contains delectable spoilers from the Season 2 finale of "Only Murders in the Building." We judge others, and are judged, by what we eat. That makes the American diner equal parts courtroom and psychologist's office for those who think they glean everything they need to know about a person from how they like their eggs prepared or what type of toast they prefer. You know, the normal stuff.
'Bridezilla' Slammed for Charging Guests $150 to Attend Wedding
The bride's sister was encouraged to step down as a bridesmaid, after being expected to attend regular facials ahead of the day, out of her own pocket.
Man Defending Personal Space From Brother-In-Law Leaves Internet Torn
Commenters went head-to-head debating whether or not the soon-to-be father should have been more lenient about his beloved den.
'A Murder in My Hometown Has Haunted Me Since Childhood'
Even now, I lock my windows, deadbolt the doors and never walk alone at night.
This Mysterious Hawaiian Cricket Walks on Lava and Drinks Sea Foam
"Nobody knows where it goes, where it lives, anything," National Geographic's Anwar Mamon told Newsweek.
TODAY.com
Fiona, meet Fritz! Watch the hippo siblings meet for the 1st time
Fiona the hippo has finally been introduced to her baby brother, Fritz. On Wednesday, the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden uploaded videos to its social media accounts of the siblings meeting each other for the first time. In one adorable clip posted on YouTube, Fritz wades into the outdoor habitat...
12tomatoes.com
What The Labels On US Eggs Really Mean
For many of us, eggs are a major part of our diets. They’re practically a breakfast staple for most, they go into many baked goods, and sometimes, they are even part of a savory recipe. But if you walk into any grocery store, you might notice that the egg...
Today's Wordle #435 Clues and Answer for Sunday, August 28
Need help with today's Wordle? Newsweek is here with some handy tips.
