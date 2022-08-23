If you tell someone you are going to do something then do it! Make a rule everyone eats at the table. Little brother goes without because he dropped his sandwich or the PARENTS can give up their food. Buy groceries to have on hand. How hard is it to keep peanut butter and bread. Always have spare bread for freezer. Problems solved.
My question is why sister is the one who is taking steps to avoid the issue of brother going hungry. Parents should be the one keeping food he likes in moms purse so he has something.
A sibling should not have to sacrifice everything of their for a disabled sibling that’s the parents responsibility. The siblings of a special need child already sacrificed enough because almost all the time and energy goes to that child. And punishment for her not giving her brother her dinner is sick and abusive! Her parents should parent the child better instead of making excuses for him!!
Related
Passenger fuming after paying for legroom seats only for airline to give them to mum and baby – but people are divided
Mom Kicking Teen Daughter Out To Make Room for Her 'Hobby' Sparks Outrage
I was sick of nosy neighbours so played a trick on them with mannequins & it definitely gave them something to stare at
Parents demand daughter pay $7000 for her brother's wedding
IN THIS ARTICLE
My Kids Are Demanding Inheritance From Their Dead Grandma—What Should I Do?
Man refuses to allow his mother to eat a single bite of a multi-course meal cooked in her honor
Chilling twist in mystery of family who vanished with daughter, 2, on camping trip following visit to Walmart
Man Turns The Tables & Scares The Hell Out Of A Charging Bear
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Brother Asked His Sister and Her Baby to Leave a Fancy Dinner & His Reasoning Actually Makes Sense
My friend gave her baby a common name but spelt it so weirdly that it looked like she’s named them after a vegetable
My aunt said my mother was 'too pregnant' to stay alone in the city but not too pregnant to bake a cake in a hot RV
Woman furious after husband invites 8 family members to stay in their 2-bedroom home
I’m a restaurant owner and I’m furious after diners told a waitress she’s ‘not man enough’ to serve them & left £81 bill
Texas woman poisoned by napkin after restaurant birthday dinner: 'I couldn't breathe'
Woman Refuses to Babysit Newborn, Leaves Child Alone for Hours
Stepmom lets herself into teen step-daughter's room while she was changing
Most 'Dramatic Dog' Throws a Tantrum As Vet Puts Him on Diet in Funny Video
Woman horrified at what was left under sofas when she moved them to new house
KFC Brings Back Its Most Outrageous Product
Man furious after realizing his friends introduced his girlfriend to him to check if he would 'get lucky'
Newsweek
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 24