Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson addressed the racist abuse she suffered during a match against BYU on Friday. "Friday night in our match against Brigham Young University my fellow African American teammates and I were targeted and racially heckled throughout the entirety of the match," she wrote. "The slurs and comments grew into threats which caused us to feel unsafe. Both the officials and BYU coaching staff were made aware of the incident during the game, but failed to take the necessary steps to stop the unacceptable behavior and create a safe environment."

PROVO, UT ・ 6 HOURS AGO