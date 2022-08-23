Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
Haynes King Named Texas A&M Starting QB Over Max Johnson, Conner Weigman
Texas A&M has finally settled on a starting quarterback for the 2022 season, with Haynes King beating out Max Johnson and Conner Weigman. Billy Liucci of TexAgs.com reported King won the competition to start for the Aggies in the season opener on Sept. 3 against Sam Houston State. This marks...
Bleacher Report
FAMU to Be Without 20 Players Against North Carolina Because of Eligibility Issues
Even at full strength, the Florida A&M Rattlers figured to have their hands full during Saturday's matchup against the ACC's North Carolina Tar Heels, but they reportedly will be far from it. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, a FAMU spokesperson said the program will be down 20 players because of...
NFL player Brian Robinson shot multiple times during robbery attempt
Star NFL rookie shot multiple times in attempted robery.
Bleacher Report
Nicholas Sanders, Son of Lions Legend Barry, Joins Michigan St. Basketball as Walk-on
The son of Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders is taking his talents to Michigan State. Nicholas Sanders is joining Michigan State's men's basketball team as a freshman walk-on, according to ESPN's Eric Woodyard. He will wear No. 20, the same number his father wore while playing in the NFL. The...
Bleacher Report
NFL Twitter Hyped After Malik Willis Shines in Titans Preseason Game vs. Cardinals
Tennessee Titans fans got many positive signs from rookie quarterback Malik Willis in his final preseason game Saturday. Willis was given the start against the Arizona Cardinals. The 23-year-old played virtually the entire game, getting pulled late in the fourth quarter. He was coming off an erratic performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 20, finishing 7-of-17 for 80 yards and one touchdown through the air and 42 rushing yards on five carries.
Bleacher Report
NFL Legend Eddie George Says His Son Eriq Can't Go to Jackson State or Michigan
Eddie George is allowing his touted son, Eriq, to make his own college decision—provided he doesn't try going to a rival. The former Tennessee Titans running back and current Tennessee State head coach said Eriq will not be permitted to attend Jackson State (a Tennessee State rival) or Michigan (the rival of Eddie's alma mater, Ohio State).
Bleacher Report
Duke Volleyball's Rachel Richardson Responds to Racist Slurs, Threats from BYU Fans
Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson addressed the racist abuse she suffered during a match against BYU on Friday. "Friday night in our match against Brigham Young University my fellow African American teammates and I were targeted and racially heckled throughout the entirety of the match," she wrote. "The slurs and comments grew into threats which caused us to feel unsafe. Both the officials and BYU coaching staff were made aware of the incident during the game, but failed to take the necessary steps to stop the unacceptable behavior and create a safe environment."
Bleacher Report
Hawai'i Beats Curaçao to Win 2022 LLWS World Championship; 4th Title in State
Hawai'i swung its way to the 2022 Little League World Series Championship. The West representatives from the United States hit the ball early and often, beating Curaçao 13-3 on Sunday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. From the very start Hawai'i came out slugging, as Kekoa Payanal and Kama Angell hit back-to-back...
‘NCIS’ Once Gave Fans a Glimpse of Mark Harmon’s Fantastic Football Skills
Before Mark Harmon ever started acting, before he ever became a beloved character on NCIS, he was known for his football skills. And if you’re an avid NCIS fan, maybe you remember the time the show let Gibbs show off his strong arm. The nation’s sports fans first discovered...
NFL・
