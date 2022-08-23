ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

NFL Twitter Hyped After Malik Willis Shines in Titans Preseason Game vs. Cardinals

Tennessee Titans fans got many positive signs from rookie quarterback Malik Willis in his final preseason game Saturday. Willis was given the start against the Arizona Cardinals. The 23-year-old played virtually the entire game, getting pulled late in the fourth quarter. He was coming off an erratic performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 20, finishing 7-of-17 for 80 yards and one touchdown through the air and 42 rushing yards on five carries.
Bleacher Report

NFL Legend Eddie George Says His Son Eriq Can't Go to Jackson State or Michigan

Eddie George is allowing his touted son, Eriq, to make his own college decision—provided he doesn't try going to a rival. The former Tennessee Titans running back and current Tennessee State head coach said Eriq will not be permitted to attend Jackson State (a Tennessee State rival) or Michigan (the rival of Eddie's alma mater, Ohio State).
Bleacher Report

Duke Volleyball's Rachel Richardson Responds to Racist Slurs, Threats from BYU Fans

Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson addressed the racist abuse she suffered during a match against BYU on Friday. "Friday night in our match against Brigham Young University my fellow African American teammates and I were targeted and racially heckled throughout the entirety of the match," she wrote. "The slurs and comments grew into threats which caused us to feel unsafe. Both the officials and BYU coaching staff were made aware of the incident during the game, but failed to take the necessary steps to stop the unacceptable behavior and create a safe environment."
