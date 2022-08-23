Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) forecast “riots in the street” if former President Donald Trump were to be criminally charged over the cache of classified documents hauled out of his Mar-a-Lago estate by federal agents earlier this month. “If there is a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified information after the Clinton debacle… there’ll be riots in the streets,” Graham, who has remained one of Trump’s staunchest allies, said in a Sunday Night in America interview. The senator also claimed in the same Fox News appearance that Trump was treated with a “double standard” by law enforcement, simultaneously resurfacing claims that the FBI were told to “slow down and back off” President Joe Biden’s son Hunter in the months preceding the 2020 presidential election. “Most Republicans, including me, believes when it comes to Trump, there is no law. It’s all about getting him,” Graham said. After the interview segment aired, it was clipped and posted to Donald Trump’s Truth Social account on Sunday night.Graham says there will be riots in the streets if Trump is prosecuted pic.twitter.com/oE6MyuqjeA— Acyn (@Acyn) August 28, 2022 Read it at The Hill

