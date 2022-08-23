Read full article on original website
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
Jamie Foxx's Donald Trump Impression Labeled 'Uncanny' by Internet
Foxx poked fun at Trump's views on Charlottesville and the pandemic with one viewer calling it "the best Trump impression I've ever heard."
Yve's Rep Gives Update on '90 Day Fiancé' Star Amid Drama with Mohamed
"90 Day Fiancé" couple Yve Arellano and Mohamed Abdelhamed have been at the center of major drama following the Season 9 Tell All on TLC.
Who Is Performing at the MTV VMA Awards 2022? Every Act Taking to the Stage
The highly anticipated 2022 MTV Video Music Awards are here with hosts Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow and LL Cool J.
MTV VMAs 2022 winners: The full list
This year’s MTV VMAs are taking place tonight (28 August) at New Jersey’s Prudential Center.Below is a list of winners from the action-packed ceremony, including brand new award for Best Metaverse Performance. This story is being updated live with winner information added as the awards are announced. The first awards of the night were announced on the event’s pre-show red carpet, with Italian glam rock band MaÌneskin taking the prize for Best Alternative for “I Wanna Be Your Slave” and, with over 320 million fan votes cast, Blackpink won Best Metaverse Performance.Album of the Year was given to Harry...
Johnny Depp makes surprise appearance as moonman at MTV VMAs
Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance on the MTV’s Video Music Awards stage Sunday night, about two months after winning a defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard. “I just want you guys to know that I’m available for birthdays, Bar Mitzvahs, weddings, wakes — any old thing you need,” Depp said, his face appearing on the face of the VMA’s iconic Moonman hovering above the stage.
Proud Boys Founder Gavin McInnes Interrupted Mid-Show, Sparks Theories
There is speculation the far-right figure was arrested live on air, but there has bene no confirmation from law enforcement.
'House of the Dragon's' Steve Toussaint on Corlys Velaryon Episode 2 Twist
"House of the Dragon" actor Steve Toussaint spoke to Newsweek about his character Corlys Velaryon and how Episode 2 shows he knows "how to play people."
Taylor Swift Announces All-New Album Set for October
Taylor Swift surprised fans Sunday night with the announcement of an all-new album set to come out Oct. 21. The reveal came during her climactic speech at the MTV Video Music Awards, as she accepted an award for video of the year. “You guys, I’m just so proud of what we made, and I now that every second of this moment that we wouldn’t have been able to make this short film if it weren’t for you, the fans,” she said, accepting for “All Too Well (10-Minute Version).” “Because I wouldn’t be able to re-record my album [‘Red (Taylor’s Version),’ which included the winning song] if...
VMAs 2022: Anitta makes history as first Brazilian winner and performer
Brazilian performer Anitta made history with her nomination, performance and win at MTV’s 2022 VMAs on Sunday (28 August).The “Envolver” singer was the first person from her nation to do any of the above at the longrunning US awards ceremony.In her speech after winning the award for Best Latin, Anitta said: “Tonight I performed here a rhythm that for many years in my country was considered a crime; I was born and raised in the ghetto of Brazil.”Anitta, who was born in Rio de Janeiro, was likely referring to her style of funk carioca, also known as favela funk.Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here Read More Taylor Swift enthusiastically raps along with Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Bass’ during VMAsVMAs 2022: Watch moment Johnny Depp makes surprise appearance as ‘Moonman’ trophyJK Rowling breaks silence on Harry Potter reunion amid fallout
Keanu Reeves Shocks Pub Patrons With Friendly Visit: 'Still on a High'
"I've got to say, he was really nice to everyone. Just everything nice you would think about him was all true," said pub manager Danny Ricks.
'Bridezilla' Slammed for Charging Guests $150 to Attend Wedding
The bride's sister was encouraged to step down as a bridesmaid, after being expected to attend regular facials ahead of the day, out of her own pocket.
Lili Reinhart on 'Look Both Ways' and Saying Goodbye to 'Riverdale'
"One of the biggest points for us that we wanted to make is that...your life doesn't end the second you have a kid," Lili Reinhart told Newsweek.
How to Watch BLACKPINK's MTV VMA Awards 2022 Performance
K-Pop superstars BLACKPINK will make their MTV VMAs debut by performing their new single "Pink Venom," which fans can watch live online.
Cats Struggling To Catch a Mouse Dubbed Real Life 'Tom and Jerry' in Video
Cleopatra and her litter of kittens can be seen seemingly letting the mouse run wild, prompting joy from internet users.
Alex Hall Calls Out 'Selling the OC' Co-Stars Jarvis and Rose
Alex Hall has revealed her shock over her "Selling the OC" co-stars Jarvis and Rose after watching the "Selling Sunset" spinoff ahead of its launch on Netflix.
Wordle #434 Clues, Hints and Answer for Saturday, August 27 Puzzle
Struggling with today's Wordle? Newsweek has some tips to help you answer the latest brainteaser.
