Brazilian performer Anitta made history with her nomination, performance and win at MTV's 2022 VMAs on Sunday (28 August).The "Envolver" singer was the first person from her nation to do any of the above at the longrunning US awards ceremony.In her speech after winning the award for Best Latin, Anitta said: "Tonight I performed here a rhythm that for many years in my country was considered a crime; I was born and raised in the ghetto of Brazil."Anitta, who was born in Rio de Janeiro, was likely referring to her style of funk carioca, also known as favela funk.

WORLD ・ 21 MINUTES AGO