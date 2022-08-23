ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

MTV VMAs 2022 winners: The full list

This year’s MTV VMAs are taking place tonight (28 August) at New Jersey’s Prudential Center.Below is a list of winners from the action-packed ceremony, including brand new award for Best Metaverse Performance. This story is being updated live with winner information added as the awards are announced. The first awards of the night were announced on the event’s pre-show red carpet, with Italian glam rock band MaÌneskin taking the prize for Best Alternative for “I Wanna Be Your Slave” and, with over 320 million fan votes cast, Blackpink won Best Metaverse Performance.Album of the Year was given to Harry...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hill

Johnny Depp makes surprise appearance as moonman at MTV VMAs

Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance on the MTV’s Video Music Awards stage Sunday night, about two months after winning a defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard. “I just want you guys to know that I’m available for birthdays, Bar Mitzvahs, weddings, wakes — any old thing you need,” Depp said, his face appearing on the face of the VMA’s iconic Moonman hovering above the stage.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Taylor Swift Announces All-New Album Set for October

Taylor Swift surprised fans Sunday night with the announcement of an all-new album set to come out Oct. 21. The reveal came during her climactic speech at the MTV Video Music Awards, as she accepted an award for video of the year. “You guys, I’m just so proud of what we made, and I now that every second of this moment that we wouldn’t have been able to make this short film if it weren’t for you, the fans,” she said, accepting for “All Too Well (10-Minute Version).” “Because I wouldn’t be able to re-record my album [‘Red (Taylor’s Version),’ which included the winning song] if...
MUSIC
The Independent

VMAs 2022: Anitta makes history as first Brazilian winner and performer

Brazilian performer Anitta made history with her nomination, performance and win at MTV’s 2022 VMAs on Sunday (28 August).The “Envolver” singer was the first person from her nation to do any of the above at the longrunning US awards ceremony.In her speech after winning the award for Best Latin, Anitta said: “Tonight I performed here a rhythm that for many years in my country was considered a crime; I was born and raised in the ghetto of Brazil.”Anitta, who was born in Rio de Janeiro, was likely referring to her style of funk carioca, also known as favela funk.Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here Read More Taylor Swift enthusiastically raps along with Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Bass’ during VMAsVMAs 2022: Watch moment Johnny Depp makes surprise appearance as ‘Moonman’ trophyJK Rowling breaks silence on Harry Potter reunion amid fallout
WORLD
Newsweek

Newsweek

