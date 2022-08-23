Read full article on original website
Related
Coming in September to the Orion Amphitheater
As August ends, September is just as busy for the Orion! Here's a list of what is coming to Huntsville in September.
WAAY-TV
'It was very malicious': Woman killed at Walmart parking lot in Decatur
A Huntsville man is in the Morgan County jail after police say he killed a woman with his car in a Walmart parking lot Thursday night. Preston Nelson is charged with murder, accused of intentionally running into Sherry Sain with his car. She was pronounced dead at the scene. One...
Confessed murderer in north Alabama dies awaiting trial, case dismissed
A Trinity man who called the Decatur Police Department two years ago to confess to a cold case murder has died before his trial, according to court records.
WAAY-TV
Hillsboro man indicted on manslaughter charge for fatal Limestone County wreck
A Hillsboro man is accused of killing a man last year while driving under the influence. A Limestone County grand jury indicted Kenneth Wayne Jones II on one count of manslaughter and one count of DUI (alcohol) in February. The indictment says Jones recklessly caused the death of Carlos Ballentine.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two Gadsden residents arrested on drug charges in Etowah County
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two individuals from Gadsden have been arrested on drug charges in Etowah County Thursday. According to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton, agents with the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit initiated a traffic stop in Attalla on Tuesday. The vehicle was occupied by Jason Mayes, 42, and Amber Machen, 29, both […]
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle runs past Jackson-Olin 39-6
In the words of Hartselle head coach Bryan Moore, the Tigers’ win over Jackson-Olin was ugly. Hartselle’s offense, especially the passing game, sputtered throughout. It had a dropped touchdown pass along with numerous incomplete passes. The rushing attack picked up the slack in the win. The Tigers rushed...
Northbound I-65 reopens after Morgan County crash
Update at 1:30 p.m.: All lanes of Interstate 65 have reopened after a crash earlier today, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Previous story: Northbound Interstate 65 near the 319-mile marker in Morgan County are closed following a multi-vehicle crash earlier this morning. The crash happened around 4:53 a.m.,...
Mother pleads for medical attention for son in Alabama prison
A mother is pleading for help for her son, an inmate in the Limestone Correctional Facility, who needs medical attention after getting attacked by other inmates.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Alabama man uses car to murder woman in store parking lot
An Alabama man has been charged with murder after he reportedly used his car to murder a woman Thursday night. Preston Lamar Nelson, 38, of Hunstville, has been arrested after reportedly killing the woman in the parking lot of a Decatur, Alabama, Walmart. Nelson reportedly parked his Mercury Grand Marquis...
Alabama landfill proposes massive expansion; residents say it could ruin the county
A small landfill in northwest Alabama is seeking to expand its disposal area by more than 1000%, accept new kinds of waste and quadruple the volume of trash it can take in a single day,. Some nearby residents fear the expansion could turn their quiet rural community south of Muscle...
WAFF
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A cash register crime was caught on camera and authorities are hoping someone out there knows this convenience store crook. Madison Police say earlier this month, he walked into the IGA gas station on Wall Triana Highway and went to buy some cigarettes. Once the register...
ABC 33/40 News
Two arrested after body of missing Tuscaloosa woman found in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Two people were arrested Tuesday morning after a woman's body was found in a vehicle in the town of Oakman, Alabama earlier this month. The Walker County Sheriff's Office said the body of 30-year-old Cayla Michelle Garner, of Tuscaloosa, was found off of Dixie Springs Road on Thursday, August 4.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Homicide investigation ongoing after body found in Decatur parking lot
Decatur Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a body was found Friday morning.
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 23
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 23, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $189. Arrests. August 22. Henderson, Casey P; 54. Violation of domestic violence protection order. Jernigan, Coby D; 21. FTA-failure to...
Southwest Decatur: Neighbors skittish about Friday shooting
A shootout involving occupants of two vehicles in a Southwest Decatur neighborhood Friday evening apparently injured one person and left residents of the normally quiet area in shock, with some saying they are starting to feel unsafe.
WAAY-TV
Madison man charged with capital murder in double homicide of married couple
A Madison man now faces a capital murder charge after a Sunday double homicide. Donquise Kelton shot and killed Saleem and Cleopatra Magwood on Angela Drive, according to the Madison Police Department. Police said Kelton and the Magwoods were neighbors who got into an argument that ended in the shooting.
radio7media.com
Florence Police Travel Alert - Road Closure
THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT WOULD LIKE TO REMIND TRAVELERS THAT WOOD AVENUE FROM 7-POINTS TO PECK ACE HARDWARE WILL BE SHUT DOWN TODAY FROM 1:00PM - 7:00PM FOR THE 7-POINTS POP-UP MARKET. PLEASE TAKE ALTERNATE ROUTES AROUND THE AREA IF POSSIBLE! DRIVE SAFE.
Huntsville man sentenced to 19 years in prison for string of armed robberies
A Huntsville man was sentenced to 19 years in prison after a string of armed robberies in November 2020, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.
Comments / 0