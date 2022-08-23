Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Slipped Disc
Ruth Leon recommends… Duccio’s The Healing of the Man Born Blind
Why is this man depicted twice? – National Gallery. Ayla Lepine, the Ahmanson Fellow in Art and Religion at the National Gallery brilliantly deconstructs one of the Gallery’s oldest paintings. In this short talk about Duccio’s The Healing of the Man Born Blind, she delves into the history and the religious significance of the painting, a small panel from a much larger work, and discusses the use of colour and form.
Slipped Disc
Ruth Leon recommends… As You Like It – National Theatre at Home
Shakespeare’s glorious comedy of love and change, As You Like It, with Rosalie Craig as Rosalind, Patsy Ferran as Celia and Joe Bannister as Orlando, finally makes it onto the National Theatre’s website and it’s worth waiting for. This production, directed by Polly Findlay and designed by Lizzie Clachan, got five star reviews when it premiered in November 2016, and I’m not sure why it’s taken so long to be made available online.
Nordstrom Debuts Designer Ad Campaign
POWERING BACK UP: While New York City is trying to rev up business, welcome back office workers and renew the fashion scene for fall, Nordstrom has used Manhattan as the backdrop for its women’s fall designer campaign. New Yorkers and tourists alike will recognize such landmarks as Central Park...
Becky G Gleams in Daring Zuhair Murad Tapestry Dress & Mirrored Stilettos at MTV VMAs Red Carpet 2022
Becky G brought a glamorous spin to medieval style for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey. While hitting the red carpet at Prudential Center on Sunday night, the “Shower” singer posed in a sleeveless Zuhair Murad gown. Hailing from the designer’s Fall 2022 collection, Becky G’s couture dress included a slim fit with thin upper straps, a slim fit and side straps that created daring vertical cutouts. Covering her dress’ front and back were paneled prints in swirling multicolored shapes, reminiscent of a beaded medieval tapestry. The singer’s ornate dress was complemented with sparkling red drop earrings...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Slipped Disc
Just for a change – a free opera masterclass with the greats
Slippedisc courtesy of OperaVision presents Thomas Hampson and Lawrence Brownlee giving a masterclass to six singers from across the globe within the framework of Opera for Peace. This organisation aims to promote cultural understanding across continents, and works to develop the next generation of opera professionals to become ambassadors of sound values, acting as a positive influence on society and future generations. This film features six singers gathered in Rome by Opera for Peace to learn from each other and from singers with established careers.
Slipped Disc
Young maestro gets married
Congratulations to Harry Ogg and Angela Simkin, who have tied the knot in Twickenham. Harry is Kapellmeister at Deutsche Oper am Rhein. Angela is a Jette Parker Young Artist at Royal Opera House. We wish them a lifetime of happiness.
Slipped Disc
Just in: Berlin Phil appoints Esa-Pekka Salonen as composer in residence
The orchestra has just announced the Finn as its composer in residence for the coming season. If there is one dogma in Esa-Pekka Salonen’s understanding of music, it is the rejection of all dogmas. He doesn’t allow himself to be pigeonholed, but searches for music that excites and moves the listener – how he gets there is secondary. In the 2022/23 season, Esa-Pekka Salonen is the Berliner Philharmoniker’s Composer in Residence.
Slipped Disc
Yannick plays America for the space launch
There’s no publicity like space publicity. (Philadelphia, August 26, 2022)—On Monday, August 29, a performance of “America the Beautiful” by Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin and The Philadelphia Orchestra, with legendary cellist Yo-Yo Ma, will air during NASA’s pre-launch broadcast event ahead of the Artemis I launch. The performance was pre-recorded and will air at approximately 6:38 AM ET across all of NASA’s digital platforms: NASA TV, nasa.gov, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, Dailymotion.
RELATED PEOPLE
Slipped Disc
Cate Blanchett’s bare baton: New tease from film Tar
The producers have released a second trailer from Blanchett’s film on the life of a woman conductor. Warning: some tasteful nudity. It’s not due for release until January.
Comments / 0