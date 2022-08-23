ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem shooting leaves one injured

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police responded to call about shots fired near Hutton Street. Officers said when they arrived they found evidence that guns were fired however, they did not find a victim. Police said a few minutes later, the went to Betty Drive after a reported shooting. Officers...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem: Arrests made in deadly shooting on Ansonia Street

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police have arrested and charged two men in the shooting death of 20-year-old Juan Carlos Hernandez-Mariche, according to a news release. Police were called to Hernandez-Mariche's home on Ansonia Street back in May after he was shot and killed in his backyard. On Friday, police...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
FOX8 News

2 killed in fatal Winston-Salem crash on US-52

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGH) — Two people were killed in a crash early Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 1:23 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to US-52 South near Ziglar Road after getting reports of a vehicle collision. Investigators say that a 1997 Dodge pick-up truck, driven by Elizabeth Goins, 30, and a […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Alamance County woman charged with felony food stamp fraud: ACSO

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is facing felony fraud charges after an investigation, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On April 16, ACSO detectives were contacted by the Department of Social Services about a possible case of fraud in Alamance County. According to the ACSO, DSS found reason to believe that Shontryail […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Murder#Violent Crime#The Associated Press
WFMY NEWS2

2 dead after crash on southbound US-52 in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people died following a crash on southbound US-52 near Ziglar Road in Winston-Salem Saturday morning. According to Winston-Salem police, 30-year-old Elizabeth Goins of Pilot Mountain and 31-year-old Heather Singleton of Lewisville was stopped in the right-hand lane of southbound US-52. Police said both women got...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

2 people dead after being hit by a tractor-trailer on U.S. 52

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people are dead after being hit by a tractor-trailer while standing on U.S. Highway 52 early Saturday morning. According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, officers were called to the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 52 near Ziglar Road just before 1:30 a.m. regarding the crash. Upon arrival, authorities found Heather Singleton, 31, and Elizabeth Goins, 30, dead on the scene.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX8 News

3 charged with larceny, conspiracy at Lanier Ace Hardware in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are all being charged with larceny and conspiracy following the theft of items at Lanier Ace Hardware on Thursday, according to Davidson County Court Records. The first person listed in court records is Keoshea Quanvette Gattis, 38, of Burlington. Court records allege that Gattis stole “six spools of wire […]
LEXINGTON, NC
wataugaonline.com

Boone Police Update on Shooting in Downtown Boone

On August 21, 2022, around 1:20 am, a shooting was reported on West King Street in the downtown area. It appears that a quarrel began between occupants of a truck and at least one pedestrian on the sidewalk. As the truck was driving westbound on W. King Street in the 600 block, the suspect fired multiple shots from a handgun striking the occupied truck three time. Two unoccupied businesses were struck as well. Fortunately, none of the three occupants in the truck were injured. The suspect ran on foot and eventually returned to Wilkes County where he lives.
BOONE, NC
WXII 12

Bodies of 2 teens found near Graham apartment complex, police say

GRAHAM, N.C. — The Graham Police Department has launched an investigation after two 16-year-old boys were found shot to death Thursday in a wooded area near a Graham apartment complex. According to a news release, officers were initially called to the Graham Village Apartments on East Hanover Road at...
GRAHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy