Winston-Salem shooting leaves one injured
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police responded to call about shots fired near Hutton Street. Officers said when they arrived they found evidence that guns were fired however, they did not find a victim. Police said a few minutes later, the went to Betty Drive after a reported shooting. Officers...
Clues found in Burlington stolen truck lead to arrest in 2021 case: ACSO
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Evidence found in a stolen truck has led to an arrest and charges in a case from 2021, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On July 7, Burlington officers found an abandoned truck on Hanford Road. Investigators say that the truck had been stolen the day before, July 6, from […]
Man shot in the shoulder while trying to sell an item in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot in the shoulder and robbed while meeting two men to sell a personal item in Winston-Salem Friday night, according to police. The Winston-Salem Police Department received a call around 9:41 p.m. about a shooting on the 2000 block of North Glenn Avenue.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem: Arrests made in deadly shooting on Ansonia Street
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police have arrested and charged two men in the shooting death of 20-year-old Juan Carlos Hernandez-Mariche, according to a news release. Police were called to Hernandez-Mariche's home on Ansonia Street back in May after he was shot and killed in his backyard. On Friday, police...
Man shot at by ‘multiple firearms’ in Winston-Salem shooting, suspects at large
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is injured following a shooting early Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers came to the area of West 24th Street and North Cherry Street after getting reports of a shooting in the area. At the scene, police found a 42-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound […]
Alamance County woman charged with felony food stamp fraud: ACSO
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is facing felony fraud charges after an investigation, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On April 16, ACSO detectives were contacted by the Department of Social Services about a possible case of fraud in Alamance County. According to the ACSO, DSS found reason to believe that Shontryail […]
Man shot during armed robbery in Winston-Salem, police searching for suspects
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is suffering from a gunshot wound following an armed robbery on Friday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 9:41 p.m. on Friday night, officers came to the 2300 block of North Glenn Avenue after getting reports of a shooting in the area. At the scene, officers discovered […]
WXII 12
2 people dead after being hit by a tractor-trailer on U.S. 52
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people are dead after being hit by a tractor-trailer while standing on U.S. Highway 52 early Saturday morning. According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, officers were called to the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 52 near Ziglar Road just before 1:30 a.m. regarding the crash. Upon arrival, authorities found Heather Singleton, 31, and Elizabeth Goins, 30, dead on the scene.
Man accused of targeting Hispanic people in Winston-Salem rental scam faces new charges
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who police allege scammed multiple people looking for rental homes is now facing new charges. According to Winston-Salem police, they received a report on Aug. 17, 2020, about 29-year-old Khalil Rynes entering a “rental agreement” with a person for a home on 1900 East Third Street. A warrant was […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Kannapolis Police Arrest Woman For Exploiting Elderly Patients At Nursing Home
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A woman working at a local nursing home In Kannapolis has been charged for using her position of trust to gain access to an elderly patient’s bank account in order to withdraw $45,000 from the victim’s savings. The Kannapolis Police Department charged Nina Elaine...
2 16-year-old boys found dead in wooded area from gunshots: Graham PD
Graham Police said their bodies were found Thursday in a wooded area behind an apartment complex .
3 charged with larceny, conspiracy at Lanier Ace Hardware in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are all being charged with larceny and conspiracy following the theft of items at Lanier Ace Hardware on Thursday, according to Davidson County Court Records. The first person listed in court records is Keoshea Quanvette Gattis, 38, of Burlington. Court records allege that Gattis stole “six spools of wire […]
Winston-Salem rental scam suspect arrested again after more victims come forward
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Triad man faces more charges after police said he ran a rental scheme involving houses he did not own and collected tens of thousands of dollars from victims. Winston-Salem police said more victims came forward and a warrant for Khalil Rynes' arrest was taken out...
wataugaonline.com
Boone Police Update on Shooting in Downtown Boone
On August 21, 2022, around 1:20 am, a shooting was reported on West King Street in the downtown area. It appears that a quarrel began between occupants of a truck and at least one pedestrian on the sidewalk. As the truck was driving westbound on W. King Street in the 600 block, the suspect fired multiple shots from a handgun striking the occupied truck three time. Two unoccupied businesses were struck as well. Fortunately, none of the three occupants in the truck were injured. The suspect ran on foot and eventually returned to Wilkes County where he lives.
Brother of men accused of killing Wake deputy charged with federal ammunition offense
The 18-year-old brother of the two men charged with killing Ned Byrd is facing a charge of “possession of ammunition by an illegal alien.”
WXII 12
Bodies of 2 teens found near Graham apartment complex, police say
GRAHAM, N.C. — The Graham Police Department has launched an investigation after two 16-year-old boys were found shot to death Thursday in a wooded area near a Graham apartment complex. According to a news release, officers were initially called to the Graham Village Apartments on East Hanover Road at...
Autopsy reveals man shot and killed by state trooper in Siler City had drugs in system
The North Carolina Medical Examiner released the autopsy report for the man shot and killed by a state trooper in Siler City.
