Check Out The Trailer To 50 Cent’s New Horror Flick ‘Skill House’

 5 days ago

Source: @50Cent / Instagram

For years now 50 Cent has established himself as a respectable TV producer/actor with hits like Power and well, the Power spinoffs, but now the G-Unit general is ready to tackle the horror genre and show the world how scary he can get with it.

Recently we got our first teaser trailer to Skill House which centers around a group of social media influencers who find themselves trapped in a house where getting “Likes” on social media is the only thing that can keep them alive. Anyone who doesn’t keep their followers satisfied with their posts or isn’t on or near their phone at all times will ultimately find themselves getting hacked to death one way or another.

Directed by Josh Stolberg ( Jigsaw ) and produced by 50 Cent, Skill House stars real-life influencers such as Hannah Stocking, TikTok star Bryce Hall and UFC veteran Paige VanZant.

No word on when the film is set to release or if it’ll even be a theater exclusive (probably would’ve been a straight-to-DVD joint in the 2000’s), but the film already created some buzz for itself months ago with word that the killing scenes were next level graphic. Lowkey can’t wait to see what the fuss was about.

Check out the trailer to Skill House below and let us know if you’ll be checking it out when it drops in the comments section below.

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)

HipHopWired

