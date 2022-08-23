Read full article on original website
Related
Manchester City vs Crystal Palace, live! Score, updates, how to watch
Manchester City vs Crystal Palace: The defending Premier League champions will try to get back to winning ways when they host the ascending Eagles at Etihad Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 10 ET on Peacock Premium). Matchweek 3 saw Pep Guardiola’s side caught in an almighty tussle with Newcastle United,...
Kuminga scores game-high in World Cup qualifier vs. Cameroon
After winning an NBA championship and having a solid summer league, Jonathan Kuminga is taking what he learned internationally for the Democratic Republic of Congo. Facing off against Cameroon in the FIBA Basketball World Cup African Qualifiers, Kuminga showed his versatility in the 71-69 loss on Friday. In all, Kuminga...
Footballer 'beat ex to death with a hammer after leaving team to wait for her'
Former Napoli youth player Giovanni Padovani allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend to death with a hammer and a baseball bat after leaving his team's training sessions citing 'personal reasons', a court heard.The Italian player is currently on trial on suspicion of attacking and murdering his former partner Alessandra Matteuzzi. Prosecutors have...
