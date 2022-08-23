ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EA Continues to Strengthen Ties With Leagues as FIFA Deal Nears End

By Asli Pelit
 5 days ago
Gaming powerhouse Electronic Arts Inc. ( NASDAQ: EA ) and Major League Soccer ( MLS ) have extended their partnership. EA Sports and MLS have had a licensing and sponsorship agreement since 2012, though the league has signed a licensing deal in 1999 and appeared in EA’s best selling game, FIFA since 2000.

The deal comes at a critical moment, as the California-based gaming company and FIFA recently decided not to renew their 30-year partnership after next year. EA Sports will drop the FIFA name from its famous esports game in 2023 and will continue producing it as EA Sports F.C .

The gaming company has over 300 licensed IP partners in EA Sports F.C. , including 700+ teams and 19,000 athletes. In addition to MLS, the company has licensing deals with the English Premier League (EPL), Bundesliga and Serie A, and it signed a multiyear title sponsorship with LaLiga earlier in August. The new version will not include the World Cup and other FIFA branded events.

According to research by EA, soccer is the fastest growing sport in the United States, and 34% of the Americans who played FIFA became pro soccer fans. “As the world’s game continues to grow in North America, so does our opportunity to curate soccer experiences representative of a rapidly evolving fan base,” David Jackson, VP of brand for EA Sports FIFA , said in a statement.

Jackson said MLS’ youngest and most diverse fan populations in North American sports will become increasingly important. “We believe this partnership affords us a great opportunity to do that, whilst also continuing to deliver the most innovative and expansive soccer experiences available anywhere in the world.”

All 29 teams of MLS will be featured in FIFA 23 , the last game of EA’s previous partnership with FIFA. For eMLS—Major League Soccer’s competitive eSports league—EA will serve as an official partner of eMLS League Series 1 and 2 and of eMLS Cup. eMLS has grown from 19 MLS clubs in 2018 to 27 clubs that participated in the 2022 season.

“We look forward to working with EA for many years to come on creative ways to further increase our fanbase through interactivity during this incredible time of growth for MLS,” Rachel Hoagland, MLS’ senior vice president of consumer products, said in a statement.

EA Sport’s last FIFA game, developed by EA Vancouver and EA Romania, will be available worldwide on Sept. 30  for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Stadia, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Early access begins on Sept. 27, 2022. A number of teams and leagues that have never been featured in the series until now will debut, including teams from women’s soccer.

EA Sports’ Ultimate Team series, including its FIFA, NHL and NFL branded games, brought in $1.62 billion in revenue in 2021, which represented 29% of company’s revenue. In fiscal year 2022, EA posted net revenue of approximately $7.2 billion. Last month the company posted $1.725 billion in revenue for Q1 2023 with the launch of FIFA 2023 in August.

ESPN Renews EFL Deal Amid Soccer Rights Shuffle

Although UEFA and MLS rights are changing hands, ESPN demonstrated its continued commitment to soccer this week, announcing extensions for three separate packages, all of which will center around ESPN+. The service will continue to broadcast English Football League competitions including the EFL Carabao Cup, as well as Spain’s Copa del Rey and Supercopa events, and Germany’s DFB-Pokal tournament. ESPN+ already had ties to properties in each country, with FA Cup, LaLiga and Bundesliga rights. “What really has worked for us and continued to work for us is that week-in, week-out coverage, so that round-by-round domestic coverage mixed in with these cups,...
NFL’s Dominance Grows as Preseason Games Crush MLB, Premier League, MLS

Preseason TV ratings may be a fairly cloddish metric with which to forecast the success of the upcoming NFL season, but with just two weeks to go before the 2022 campaign officially gets underway, the league already is making short work of its competition on the track, pitch and diamond. If the latest batch of Nielsen live-plus-same-day data is anything to go by, America’s addiction to the NFL, and, by extension, our collective lust for folly, knows no bounds. On Sunday night, Fox’s coverage of a scrimmage between the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals served up 3.22 million viewers and a...
NWSL Taps Trio of Execs as New Commissioner Berman Eyes Growth

A trio of senior sports executives are joining the NWSL under new commissioner Jessica Berman. Former NFL executive Julie Haddon was tapped as the 10-year-old NWSL’s chief marketing officer, and Tatjana Haenni, who most recently served as the Swiss Football Association’s women’s football director and spent more than 18 years at FIFA, will become the league’s chief sporting director. Bill Ordower, a 23-year MLS and Soccer United Marketing (MLS’ commercial arm) veteran and a partner at ArentFox Schiff LLP law firm, will assume the roles of chief operating and legal officer. “Throughout the hiring process we were intentional about finding individuals who...
Sporticast: Serena Says Goodbye, Big Ten Nears Billion-Dollar TV Deals

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including a major retirement announcement. Serena Williams, the highest paid female athlete of all time, said this week that she would hang up her racket after the U.S. Open, which is due to start Aug. 29 in New York. Williams won 23 Grand Slam singles titles–more than any other man or woman in the Open Era–plus another 14 major double titles. Her legacy off the court is equally impressive. She’s made more than $450 million over her career,...
NFL, FIFA, UFC Streaming Services Part of Push to Own Fan Data

Recently, several sports leagues and federations have introduced new direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming solutions or new markets for their streaming product. For example, FIFA rolled out FIFA+, the NFL debuted NFL+, LaLiga launched LaLiga Plus in China and just last week, Sportico reported UFC Fight Pass will become the exclusive home for all UFC events aired in Brazil come Jan. 1. Rights-owner-controlled over-the-top (OTT) services, as we recently wrote, can provide useful leverage in future media-rights negotiations. DTC streaming platforms can also expand the league’s audience, reach people in different parts of the world and drive engagement among existing fans. But at least...
NWSL Valuations Soar on Angel City’s $100 Million Wings

NWSL valuations have soared over the last several months. As recently as two years ago, teams paid somewhere between $2 million and $5 million, roughly speaking, to enter the women’s soccer league. This February, the Washington Spirit were valued at $35 million in Michele Kang’s takeover; shortly afterward, Gotham FC raised money at what Sportico first reported as a $40 million valuation from new owners including Kevin Durant, Sue Bird and Eli Manning. Newcomer Angel City, however, is in a league of its own. Before it made its NWSL debut, the club raised money in April 2021 at a valuation north of...
How New Sports Leagues Can Position Themselves for Long-Term Success

Startup sports entities such as the United States Football League, Premier Lacrosse League, LIV Golf, Big3, 3Ice, American Cornhole League, The Basketball Tournament, Athletes Unlimited, National Women’s Soccer League and Ones Basketball League have hosted several games and events this summer. However, history suggests some of these upstart ventures will eventually wash out. According to former XFL president & CEO and current McKinsey & Co. senior advisor Jeffrey Pollack, these startup leagues will have a better chance at long-term success if they meet four tenets. The rights owner should deliver competition that has meaning, focus on storytelling for a new generation,...
NBA’s Recent Valuations Surge Still Can’t Match NFL Cash: Data Viz

If there was one takeaway from Sportico’s 2022 NFL franchise valuations last week, it was that NFL owners are doing pretty well.  The average NFL franchise value is up 18% over the last year, according to Sportico’s calculations, after rising 14% in the previous year. There are 16 NFL franchises worth at least $4 billion, versus seven total in the other U.S. sports leagues (four in MLB, three in the NBA).  Sportico launched its own version of franchise valuations two years ago to capture the current climate of sports team ownership, where real estate and team-related businesses are increasingly important aspects of...
LeBron’s New Lakers Contract Pushes Career Playing Salary to $530 Million

The Los Angeles Lakers agreed to a contract extension with star LeBron James worth $97.1 million over two years, including a player option for the 2024-25 season, according to his agency, Klutch Sports Group. James was set to become a free agent after the upcoming season. If the four-time MVP exercises the option, the payday will push his career on-court earnings to $529 million, according to Spotrac. The tally is tops all-time in U.S. sports, based on current guaranteed contracts. The previous high was $499 million for fellow NBA star Kevin Durant, who is about to start a four-year, $194 million...
NWSL Championship Lands in Primetime After Ally-CBS Deal

The NWSL’s championship match will air in primetime this October, a first for the 10-year-old league, reflecting viewership momentum and sponsor commitment. The 2022 season finale will appear on CBS, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 29, from D.C.’s Audi Field. The network’s streaming service, Paramount+, will also broadcast the championship clash nationally, and Twitch will handle international distribution. The long-coveted Saturday night broadcast slot frees the NWSL from its original noon ET start—the same window the championship match was given last year by CBS. The late-November 2021 NWSL championship was originally scheduled for Providence Park in Portland, Ore.,...
Jake Paul Launching Sportsbook Aimed at ‘TikTok-ification of Sports Betting’

Click here to read the full article. Internet celebrity Jake Paul and Joey Levy, a co-founder of sports-gambling tech platform Simplebet, are launching a new sportsbook to take wagers on the smallest moments within games—what Paul calls the the “TikTok-ification of sports betting.” Miami-based Betr, formerly Instabet, recently closed a $50 million round featuring a number of prominent athletes, celebrities, sports owners and funds tied to franchises. They include NFL players Braxton Berrios, Dez Bryant, Ezekiel Elliot, DeSean Jackson, and Richard Sherman; rapper Travis Scott; and co-owners of the San Francisco 49ers (Mark Wan) and Miami Marlins (Roger Ehrenberg). The group plans...
Djokovic Still Banned From United States a Week Before U.S. Open

The U.S. Open begins next week, but the betting favorite on the men’s side, Novak Djokovic, will likely be prevented from competing, barring a last-minute pivot by the player or the U.S. government. On April 21, the Department of Homeland Security extended “temporary Title 19 requirements” that mandate non-U.S. citizens entering the U.S. be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide related proof of vaccination upon request. “These requirements were extended in consultation with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and several other federal agencies,” DHS wrote in announcing the extension. “According to CDC, vaccines remain the most effective public...
Barcelona Sells Another $100M of Its Content Arm as Season Opener Looms

Barcelona’s sell-off continues.The Spanish soccer team, one of the most popular and most valuable in the world, announced Friday morning that it had sold 24.5% of its content arm, Barça Studios, to Orpheus Media for about $103 million (€100 million Euros). The news comes just two weeks after it sold another 24.5% stake in the company to Socios on similar terms, and could help the team register its big offseason signings before the La Liga season kicks off Saturday. Those are just two of the recent deals Barcelona has cut to secure immediate cash. The soccer giant has spent itself into...
Paramount Pays $1.5 Billion to Renew Champions League Rights in U.S.

Paramount Global has re-upped its stateside agreement to carry UEFA Champions League matches, in a deal that is said to be worth $1.5 billion over the course of six years. The parent company of the CBS broadcast network and the streaming service Paramount+ has signed off on a $250 million annual extension as part of an overall pact that runs from 2024 to 2030. Under the terms of its legacy deal, Paramount pays $100 million per year. The package does not include Spanish-language rights, which are being sold separately. Those rights are currently held by Univision. Paramount outbid competitors from across the TV...
Big Ten Nears Billion-Dollar Deal as ESPN Exits and CBS Eyes SEC Swap

The Big Ten is expected to sign off on its new media-rights package within the next few days, with all indications suggesting that the conference has secured a series of deals that will bring in well over $1 billion per year—or at least two-and-a-half times what incumbents Fox and ESPN pay under the current arrangement. The latter has bowed out of the talks, bringing an end to 40 years of Big Ten Football on ESPN. While Fox locked in its portion of the Big Ten’s media bounty more than a month ago, maintaining its top-rated “Big Noon Saturday” window, the network has...
Barcelona Stadium Project Hopes to Follow Cowboys, SoFi Example

Spanish soccer giant Barcelona F.C. kicks off LaLiga’s 2022-23 season Saturday against Rayo Vallecano, and while the excitement surrounding the team is high thanks to some big-name offseason signings, some fans will soon have to give up their seats at the newly renamed Spotify Camp Nou stadium. The club is beginning to remodel its iconic 99,000-seat venue, part of a spending-heavy plan to pull Barca out of its recent financial crisis. And like many things with the club, the stadium venture—which is getting an assist from Goldman Sachs—will feed into the rivalry with fellow Spanish titan Real Madrid, in the midst...
After a $6B Payday, Cricket Prepares to Stake Its Claim in the U.S.

Today’s guest columnist is Josh Lalor, an Australian professional cricket player and consultant for KPMG. The June sale of media rights for the next five seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL) changed the global landscape of the sport forever and set cricket on a path soaring towards the USA. The $6.2 billion deal, a 258% increase on the last cycle, leaves the NFL as the only sport globally with a higher per game fee than the IPL’s $15.2 million per match. With 1.4 billion fans in India alone, it’s a fair assumption that 1 in 5 people on the planet are...
XFL Seeking New Equity Investors, Retains PJT Partners for Search

Click here to read the full article. The upstart XFL is seeking new equity investors to join the football league coinciding with the launch of play in February. Investment bank PJT Partners has been retained to identify those potential partners. The XFL is owned by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Dany Garcia and Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird Capital. The group bought the league out of bankruptcy from a Vince McMahon entity two years ago. The trio have been funding the league and are committed to continuing to fund the XFL’s startup efforts, according to a person familiar with the search for new investors,...
Overtime Raises $100 Million Series D, Eyes More Sports Properties

Overtime recently raised $100 million in a series D funding round led by Liberty Media and Counterpoint Global, as the sports media brand—now with a valuation above $500 million—continues to develop its own properties. What started in 2016 as an app to capture basketball highlights as well as social channels on platforms like Instagram and YouTube today includes Overtime’s own pro basketball league for teenage talents (Overtime Elite), hosted in a 100,000-square foot Atlanta facility, and a seven-on-seven football competition co-owned by Cam Newton (OT7). More leagues are likely on the way. “You could almost look at Overtime as this brand and...
NFL All Day, a digital collectible platform built by Dapper Labs, officially launches today as the league continues to develop its blockchain offering. Much like with NBA Top Shot, fans will be able to buy packs of video highlight NFT “moments” as well as buy and sell individual moments on a marketplace. The first public release Friday will include 22,500 packs at $59 each, with executives hoping to maintain scarcity and drive demand for the product. “When you’re walking by a sneaker store and there’s this huge line out the door, that’s how you know something good is inside,” NFL All Day...
