Hartselle Enquirer

Hartselle runs past Jackson-Olin 39-6

In the words of Hartselle head coach Bryan Moore, the Tigers’ win over Jackson-Olin was ugly. Hartselle’s offense, especially the passing game, sputtered throughout. It had a dropped touchdown pass along with numerous incomplete passes. The rushing attack picked up the slack in the win. The Tigers rushed...
