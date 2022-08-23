Read full article on original website
kslnewsradio.com
Fatal crash in Clearfield kills one and injures several others
CLEARFIELD, Utah — A fatal car crash in Clearfield killed one and injured multiple others Saturday evening. Clearfield Police received reports of the accident at 650 E. and S.R. 193 at around 5:30 p.m., according to a press release. The crash involved two vehicles, a Jeep Gladiator and a...
Man pronounced dead after Clearfield rollover crash
CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – A man was pronounced dead and multiple others injured after a rollover crash in Clearfield Saturday. Around 5:30 p.m., Clearfield Police received 911 calls reporting a car accident at 650 E and SR193 that involved two vehicles, one of which had rolled. Police say the collision occurred between an eastbound Jeep […]
Gephardt Daily
Man dies after being ejected from truck during Clearfield crash
CLEARFIELD, Utah, Aug. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man in his late 20s died Saturday after being ejected from a truck that rolled on State Route 193 in Clearfield, police said. Clearfield police say a crash on SR-193 near 650 East involving an eastbound Jeep Gladiator and a...
1 person dead after crash in Clearfield
A man was killed in a crash between a minivan and an SUV Saturday evening in Clearfield at 650 East and State Route 193 (3000 North).
KUTV
One killed, four hospitalized after crash in Clearfield
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — One person has died and four others were hospitalized after a crash in Davis County. Officials said they received reports of the crash at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. They responded to the scene at 650 East and SR-193 and learned two vehicles were involved,...
KSLTV
Man in stable condition after auto-pedestrian crash in Clinton
CLINTON, Utah — A 25-year-old man was taken to the hospital late Friday night after police say he was struck by a car in Clinton. The crash happened in the area of 2000 N. 2000 West at approximately 10:15 p.m. Officials with the Clinton City Police Department said the...
Man pinned by car at North Salt Lake car wash
NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – A 57-year-old Ogden man is in critical condition after being pinned by his car at a North Salt Lake car wash, police say. Sgt. Mitch Gwilliam of the North Salt Lake Police Department states that they received the call regarding the incident at approximately 8:45 a.m. Saturday morning. Police […]
Gephardt Daily
Update: Semi truck driver in critical condition after crash leads to fire on I-80 West
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, AUG. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A semi truck driver is in critical condition after a Friday morning crash on Interstate 80 West in Tooele County. The crash happened about 12:45 a.m. when “a white Volvo semi was traveling westbound on I-80 near milepost 41 in the right lane. As the truck was still traveling, it was hit from behind by a white Kenworth Semi,” a UHP statement said.
ksl.com
1 dead, 4 injured in Clearfield rollover
CLEARFIELD — One man died and four people were hospitalized following a rollover crash in Clearfield Saturday, police say. Dispatchers first received a call about a crash involving two vehicles at 650 E. state Route 193 about 5:30 p.m. A Honda Odyssey traveling east collided with a Jeep Gladiator, causing the Jeep to roll, according to a statement from Clearfield police.
Multiple injured after Park City bicycle accident
PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – At approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning, the Park City Fire Department, along with medical personnel, responded to a bicycle accident. Officials say the accident happened on Chalk Creek Road, and involved multiple patients. One critical patient was reportedly airlifted to the hospital, while another was taken by ambulance in stable […]
KSLTV
Passenger killed in Tooele County off-road race
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A man who was a passenger in an off-road race died when his vehicle rolled Saturday morning. Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene just after 7:00 a.m. A GoFundMe post said, “Charles Jerome Glover passed away Saturday morning in a tragic off-roading accident, leaving...
Utah man dies in Tooele Co. desert race crash
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man died in a rollover crash during the Knolls 200 race on Saturday, according to the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). Charles Jerome (C.J.) Glover, 33, was killed after the truck he was riding in rolled four to five times, according to Sgt. David Bleazard, TCSO. Glover was […]
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City man dies in rollover crash during Knolls 200 race in Tooele County
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 33-year-old man died Saturday after the truck he was a passenger in rolled in the Knolls area of Tooele County Saturday. Officers of the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene at about 7:15 a.m., Sgt. David...
NOW: Boy stranded in Utah County, rescue in progress
UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah County Search and Rescue (UCSAR) is conducting a rescue mission below Mt. Timpanogos, officials say. Crews are reportedly working to bring a 16-year-old boy with a broken leg out from an area near Sagebrush Flat. Sergeant Spencer Cannon, Public Information Officer at the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, reports that […]
KSLTV
Man in critical condition after becoming pinned at North Salt Lake car wash
NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A 57-year-old man is in critical condition after police say he was pinned while trying to go through a car wash in North Salt Lake. The incident happened at 115 N. Redwood Road at approximately 8:45 a.m. Saturday. Assistant Chief Mitch Gwilliam with the...
kslnewsradio.com
School bus driver injured after bus carrying students crashes
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A Nebo School District school bus carrying 45 Junior High students was involved in an accident on Friday morning. According to the Department of Public Safety, at approximately 7:37 a.m., the bus was traveling eastbound on State Route 6 near Goshen, Utah. The bus reportedly...
KUTV
Officers had just dropped off suspect at detox before fatal struggle with SLC Police
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The man who died after a struggle with Salt Lake City Police earlier this month had just been dropped off at a detox facility by officers from a different city. 35-year-old Nykon Brandon went unconscious and later died after fighting with officers near 350...
Police: Man held 4 people hostage at gunpoint in 2 incidents in Tooele County
A man was arrested Saturday after allegedly forcing a woman at gunpoint to drive him to a residence, where he then went inside and held three people hostage.
msn.com
Two people stabbed during pickup basketball game at West Jordan fitness center
A 30-year-old man was taken into custody on suspicion of stabbing two people after an argument got out of control while playing basketball at a Salt Lake County fitness center. The incident happened at the VASA Fitness center at 7836 South Redwood Road in West Jordan on Friday. According to...
ksl.com
'This bridge is historical': Vital Salt Lake County route now complete with last piece in place
BLUFFDALE — The final piece of an important east-west connection in southern Salt Lake County is now open to traffic. Utah Department of Transportation officials and local leaders gathered Thursday to celebrate the completion a 435-foot long and 65-foot tall bridge that completes Porter Rockwell Boulevard. The bridge, one of the longest and tallest bridges in the state, helps the boulevard connect Interstate 15 at 14600 South to state Route 68 and the Mountain View Corridor on the county's southwest side.
