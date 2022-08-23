TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, AUG. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A semi truck driver is in critical condition after a Friday morning crash on Interstate 80 West in Tooele County. The crash happened about 12:45 a.m. when “a white Volvo semi was traveling westbound on I-80 near milepost 41 in the right lane. As the truck was still traveling, it was hit from behind by a white Kenworth Semi,” a UHP statement said.

