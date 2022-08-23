ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorsville, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslnewsradio.com

Fatal crash in Clearfield kills one and injures several others

CLEARFIELD, Utah — A fatal car crash in Clearfield killed one and injured multiple others Saturday evening. Clearfield Police received reports of the accident at 650 E. and S.R. 193 at around 5:30 p.m., according to a press release. The crash involved two vehicles, a Jeep Gladiator and a...
CLEARFIELD, UT
ABC4

Man pronounced dead after Clearfield rollover crash

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – A man was pronounced dead and multiple others injured after a rollover crash in Clearfield Saturday. Around 5:30 p.m., Clearfield Police received 911 calls reporting a car accident at 650 E and SR193 that involved two vehicles, one of which had rolled. Police say the collision occurred between an eastbound Jeep […]
CLEARFIELD, UT
Gephardt Daily

Man dies after being ejected from truck during Clearfield crash

CLEARFIELD, Utah, Aug. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man in his late 20s died Saturday after being ejected from a truck that rolled on State Route 193 in Clearfield, police said. Clearfield police say a crash on SR-193 near 650 East involving an eastbound Jeep Gladiator and a...
CLEARFIELD, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Taylorsville, UT
Crime & Safety
Taylorsville, UT
Accidents
Local
Utah Accidents
City
Taylorsville, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
KUTV

One killed, four hospitalized after crash in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — One person has died and four others were hospitalized after a crash in Davis County. Officials said they received reports of the crash at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. They responded to the scene at 650 East and SR-193 and learned two vehicles were involved,...
CLEARFIELD, UT
KSLTV

Man in stable condition after auto-pedestrian crash in Clinton

CLINTON, Utah — A 25-year-old man was taken to the hospital late Friday night after police say he was struck by a car in Clinton. The crash happened in the area of 2000 N. 2000 West at approximately 10:15 p.m. Officials with the Clinton City Police Department said the...
CLINTON, UT
ABC4

Man pinned by car at North Salt Lake car wash

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – A 57-year-old Ogden man is in critical condition after being pinned by his car at a North Salt Lake car wash, police say. Sgt. Mitch Gwilliam of the North Salt Lake Police Department states that they received the call regarding the incident at approximately 8:45 a.m. Saturday morning. Police […]
NORTH SALT LAKE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Update: Semi truck driver in critical condition after crash leads to fire on I-80 West

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, AUG. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A semi truck driver is in critical condition after a Friday morning crash on Interstate 80 West in Tooele County. The crash happened about 12:45 a.m. when “a white Volvo semi was traveling westbound on I-80 near milepost 41 in the right lane. As the truck was still traveling, it was hit from behind by a white Kenworth Semi,” a UHP statement said.
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Hill
ksl.com

1 dead, 4 injured in Clearfield rollover

CLEARFIELD — One man died and four people were hospitalized following a rollover crash in Clearfield Saturday, police say. Dispatchers first received a call about a crash involving two vehicles at 650 E. state Route 193 about 5:30 p.m. A Honda Odyssey traveling east collided with a Jeep Gladiator, causing the Jeep to roll, according to a statement from Clearfield police.
CLEARFIELD, UT
ABC4

Multiple injured after Park City bicycle accident

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – At approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning, the Park City Fire Department, along with medical personnel, responded to a bicycle accident. Officials say the accident happened on Chalk Creek Road, and involved multiple patients. One critical patient was reportedly airlifted to the hospital, while another was taken by ambulance in stable […]
PARK CITY, UT
KSLTV

Passenger killed in Tooele County off-road race

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A man who was a passenger in an off-road race died when his vehicle rolled Saturday morning. Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene just after 7:00 a.m. A GoFundMe post said, “Charles Jerome Glover passed away Saturday morning in a tragic off-roading accident, leaving...
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Utah man dies in Tooele Co. desert race crash

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man died in a rollover crash during the Knolls 200 race on Saturday, according to the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). Charles Jerome (C.J.) Glover, 33, was killed after the truck he was riding in rolled four to five times, according to Sgt. David Bleazard, TCSO. Glover was […]
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Rocky Mountain Power
ABC4

NOW: Boy stranded in Utah County, rescue in progress

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah County Search and Rescue (UCSAR) is conducting a rescue mission below Mt. Timpanogos, officials say. Crews are reportedly working to bring a 16-year-old boy with a broken leg out from an area near Sagebrush Flat. Sergeant Spencer Cannon, Public Information Officer at the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, reports that […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

School bus driver injured after bus carrying students crashes

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A Nebo School District school bus carrying 45 Junior High students was involved in an accident on Friday morning. According to the Department of Public Safety, at approximately 7:37 a.m., the bus was traveling eastbound on State Route 6 near Goshen, Utah. The bus reportedly...
GOSHEN, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
ksl.com

'This bridge is historical': Vital Salt Lake County route now complete with last piece in place

BLUFFDALE — The final piece of an important east-west connection in southern Salt Lake County is now open to traffic. Utah Department of Transportation officials and local leaders gathered Thursday to celebrate the completion a 435-foot long and 65-foot tall bridge that completes Porter Rockwell Boulevard. The bridge, one of the longest and tallest bridges in the state, helps the boulevard connect Interstate 15 at 14600 South to state Route 68 and the Mountain View Corridor on the county's southwest side.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy