Read full article on original website
Related
kslnewsradio.com
Fatal crash in Clearfield kills one and injures several others
CLEARFIELD, Utah — A fatal car crash in Clearfield killed one and injured multiple others Saturday evening. Clearfield Police received reports of the accident at 650 E. and S.R. 193 at around 5:30 p.m., according to a press release. The crash involved two vehicles, a Jeep Gladiator and a...
kslnewsradio.com
Car wash accident leaves one man in critical condition
SALT LAKE CITY — Chief Mitch Gwilliam with North Salt Lake PD said at 8:45 a.m. an accident occurred at a car wash near 115 N Redwood Rd North Salt Lake. The accident involved a 57-year-old man from Ogden, Utah. Chief Gwilliam says for an unknown reason, the man...
kslnewsradio.com
One injured after altercation leads to stabbing
SALT LAKE CITY – A disturbance near the intersection of State Street and East Bryan Avenue escalated to a stabbing. Only one was injured with non-life threatening injuries. The victim drove himself to the hospital after the incident. Police suspect the altercation was caused by a neighbor dispute. An...
kslnewsradio.com
North Ogden Police investigating attempted kidnapping incident
NORTH OGDEN, Utah — Police in North Ogden are investigating an attempted kidnapping that occurred Thursday afternoon. Police say the incident occurred at a meetinghouse belonging to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 626 E. 2600 North just before 3 p.m. According to a news release...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kslnewsradio.com
Bomb threat at University of Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — A student has been arrested in relation the bomb threat on University of Utah’s campus. By 7 a.m. this morning the Spencer Fox Eccles Business building was cleared by police and K-9 units. The reports came in at 1:12 a.m., when a student saw...
kslnewsradio.com
Delta Airlines flight experiences turbulence, injuring three passengers
SALT LAKE CITY — A Delta Airlines flight flying from Orlando to Salt Lake City hit turbulence causing a few injuries. Anthony Black, a spokesperson for the airline, says Delta flight 394 experienced mild turbulence, mid-flight, Friday afternoon. The flight was transporting a total of 143 passengers and six crew members.
kslnewsradio.com
Inmates at new Utah Correctional Facility aren’t receiving their medications
SALT LAKE CITY — Inmates at the new Utah State Correctional Facility aren’t getting their necessary medications due to a new health records system that manages the medical data of all inmates. However, the new system is having an issue migrating health data from the old one. Brian...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah’s Hogle Zoo celebrates 46th birthday of George, the rhinoceros
SALT LAKE CITY — George, a male southern white rhinoceros, celebrated his 46th birthday this week at Utah’s Hogle Zoo. On Thursday, the zoo announced George is the oldest male southern white rhinoceros within The Association of Zoos and Aquariums. George has more than doubled the life expectancy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kslnewsradio.com
Connecting with the arts and history at the Utah Renaissance Faire
LEHI, Utah — The first thing you might have wondered if you hit the opening of the Utah Renaissance Faire today in Lehi is “what are all of these kids doing out of school?”. It’s a fair question. The kids were there as part of their schools’ education...
kslnewsradio.com
Judge Memorial Catholic High School to celebrate 100 years on Saturday
SALT LAKE CITY — Judge Memorial Catholic High School will hold its 100-year celebration Saturday evening. The event will be held at the school campus from 4 to 9:30 p.m. It has been postponed twice before due to the pandemic. There will be live music by five different bands....
Comments / 0