South Ogden, UT

kslnewsradio.com

Fatal crash in Clearfield kills one and injures several others

CLEARFIELD, Utah — A fatal car crash in Clearfield killed one and injured multiple others Saturday evening. Clearfield Police received reports of the accident at 650 E. and S.R. 193 at around 5:30 p.m., according to a press release. The crash involved two vehicles, a Jeep Gladiator and a...
CLEARFIELD, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Car wash accident leaves one man in critical condition

SALT LAKE CITY — Chief Mitch Gwilliam with North Salt Lake PD said at 8:45 a.m. an accident occurred at a car wash near 115 N Redwood Rd North Salt Lake. The accident involved a 57-year-old man from Ogden, Utah. Chief Gwilliam says for an unknown reason, the man...
NORTH SALT LAKE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

One injured after altercation leads to stabbing

SALT LAKE CITY – A disturbance near the intersection of State Street and East Bryan Avenue escalated to a stabbing. Only one was injured with non-life threatening injuries. The victim drove himself to the hospital after the incident. Police suspect the altercation was caused by a neighbor dispute. An...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

North Ogden Police investigating attempted kidnapping incident

NORTH OGDEN, Utah — Police in North Ogden are investigating an attempted kidnapping that occurred Thursday afternoon. Police say the incident occurred at a meetinghouse belonging to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 626 E. 2600 North just before 3 p.m. According to a news release...
NORTH OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Bomb threat at University of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — A student has been arrested in relation the bomb threat on University of Utah’s campus. By 7 a.m. this morning the Spencer Fox Eccles Business building was cleared by police and K-9 units. The reports came in at 1:12 a.m., when a student saw...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Delta Airlines flight experiences turbulence, injuring three passengers

SALT LAKE CITY — A Delta Airlines flight flying from Orlando to Salt Lake City hit turbulence causing a few injuries. Anthony Black, a spokesperson for the airline, says Delta flight 394 experienced mild turbulence, mid-flight, Friday afternoon. The flight was transporting a total of 143 passengers and six crew members.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Connecting with the arts and history at the Utah Renaissance Faire

LEHI, Utah — The first thing you might have wondered if you hit the opening of the Utah Renaissance Faire today in Lehi is “what are all of these kids doing out of school?”. It’s a fair question. The kids were there as part of their schools’ education...
LEHI, UT

