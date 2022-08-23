ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Fox 32 Chicago

Forecast for Chicago's fall is warm and dry

Chicago - It's not officially here yet, but there are hints of fall in the air already. The sun starting rising after 6 a.m. last week and began setting before 7:30 p.m. this week. We will wake up to lows in the upper 50s Saturday morning. Autumn is less than...
Fox 32 Chicago

Two people killed in shooting in South Chicago

CHICAGO - Chicago police said that two people were shot dead in the city's South Chicago neighborhood on Saturday. The victims were both found with gunshot wounds, lying on South Paxton Avenue near 83rd, around 3:15 p.m. The victims were two men: one was 32-years-old, and the age of the...
Fox 32 Chicago

UN ambassador visits Chicago to address food insecurity

CHICAGO - One Chicago organization is boosting efforts to provide the city’s most vulnerable citizens with healthy and nutritious food. An urban garden located in Grant Park has been the center of a discussion about global food insecurity. The Urban Growers Collective showed off their bounty to the U.S....
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

