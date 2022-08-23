Read full article on original website
Prepaid Gas Cards of $150 or Transit Cards of $50 Are AvailableCadrene HeslopChicago, IL
This unique Chicago license plate is the first of its kind and is being auctioned offKath LeeChicago, IL
2022 NBA Draft Review: Chicago BullsAdrian HolmanChicago, IL
Fun For Less in Chicago: Museum of Science and Industry Free DaysLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in ChicagolandJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Tavern on Rush in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood to close permanently
CHICAGO - After 25 years at the corner of Rush and Bellevue, Tavern on Rush will close at the end of 2022, the restaurant announced Thursday. Tavern's owners said the landlord has decided not to renew the restaurant's lease. "It's a tough one to swallow," said Owner Phil Stefani. Tavern...
Two people shot on same block in Chicago, just 13 hours apart
CHICAGO - Two people were shot on the same block in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Sunday, just 13 hours apart. Chicago police said that a man was found on the ground with a gunshot wound to the neck around 2 a.m. in the 4900 block of West Superior Street. He died.
StreetWise celebrating 30 years as Chicago's street publication
CHICAGO - It was August 24, 1992, when the very first issue of Streetwise hit Chicago's streets. Thirty years later and through two very difficult stretches — in 2008 when the economy went south, and during the pandemic when downtown was mostly empty of foot traffic — the magazine is now once again thriving.
Man robbed, stabbed on CTA Red Line platform in the Loop: Chicago police
CHICAGO - UPDATE: CTA SAYS THERE'S NO SIGN OF THIS ATTACK ON SURVEILLANCE VIDEO. A 44-year-old man was attacked on a CTA Red Line platform on State Street in the Loop early Sunday morning. About 2:30 a.m., Chicago police say the victim was approached by four men. One of the...
Six-year-old boy shot in head in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood, hospitalized in critical condition
CHICAGO - A little boy was hospitalized in critical condition on Sunday after he was shot in the head in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood. Chicago police said the boy, 6, was in a car on North Paulina near Howard around 5 p.m. when someone in another car opened fire. A...
Forecast for Chicago's fall is warm and dry
Chicago - It's not officially here yet, but there are hints of fall in the air already. The sun starting rising after 6 a.m. last week and began setting before 7:30 p.m. this week. We will wake up to lows in the upper 50s Saturday morning. Autumn is less than...
There have been at least 6 attacks on Chicago's CTA Red Line so far this month
CHICAGO - A shooting on a Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) Red Line train early Saturday in the Loop is the latest in a string of violent attacks on the Red Line this month. Including Saturday's shooting, FOX 32 Chicago counts at least 6 attacks on the Red in August, along with one person arrested for having a gun:
Chicago police warn community about robberies on West Side, urge safety
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating two robberies that happened on Chicago's West Side in mid-August. In each of the incidents, four men driving a black Chevy Blazer with Illinois temporary tags were involved. The first robbery was in the Humboldt Park neighborhood in the 800 block of North Kedzie...
Two people killed in shooting in South Chicago
CHICAGO - Chicago police said that two people were shot dead in the city's South Chicago neighborhood on Saturday. The victims were both found with gunshot wounds, lying on South Paxton Avenue near 83rd, around 3:15 p.m. The victims were two men: one was 32-years-old, and the age of the...
Man stabbed to death near Chicago's Mag Mile identified, his girlfriend speaks out
CHICAGO - A murder along Chicago's Michigan Avenue apparently followed a road rage incident Tuesday night. The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Jeremy Walker. His long-time girlfriend says he was in route to pick her up from work. Walker was well known for his mobile detailing business and special...
Mag Mile murder: Man charged in stabbing death of Jeremy Walker
CHICAGO - Chicago police announced charges Friday in the stabbing death of a man just off Chicago's Magnificent Mile earlier this week. The suspect turned himself in to police two days after the incident. Alan Perez, 25, has been charged with first-degree murder. The victim was identified as 36-year-old Jeremy...
Chicago dog walker helps stop kidnapping in West Loop
A dog walker is being credited for stopping an attempted kidnapper in their tracks. Chicago police said a suspect tried to drag a woman into a vehicle on Wednesday, but the dog walker stepped in.
Ukrainian flags to line State Street Wednesday
Over 150 Ukrainian flags adorn State Street in downtown Chicago to commemorate Ukrainian Independence Day.
Lake View church says 2 women vandalized building due to pro-choice message
CHICAGO - Two women were caught on video vandalizing a church in Chicago's Lake View neighborhood Wednesday night. The video shows the women damaging a sign and throwing what the church says were rocks at the building. Police say the suspects broke a stain glass picture as a result of their actions.
UN ambassador visits Chicago to address food insecurity
CHICAGO - One Chicago organization is boosting efforts to provide the city’s most vulnerable citizens with healthy and nutritious food. An urban garden located in Grant Park has been the center of a discussion about global food insecurity. The Urban Growers Collective showed off their bounty to the U.S....
4 teens wounded in drive-by shooting across from Schurz High School on Northwest Side
Four teenagers were shot in a drive-by attack outside an ice cream shop across the street from Schurz High School on the Northwest Side Wednesday afternoon, according to Chicago police.
Convicted felon never hit the brakes before striking four people at 60 mph in front of Chicago bar
A convicted felon yelled out, "I got something for you," moments before killing three men and seriously injuring a fourth in a hit-and-run outside a well-known gay bar in South Shore earlier this month, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Chicago police: 3 wanted for attacking, robbing man on CTA Red Line
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying two men and a woman who allegedly assaulted another man and stole his property on the CTA. On August 13, 2022, around 10 p.m., police say the three suspects struck the victim, knocked him to the ground, and took his belongings.
Mom of Chicago teen who died from cardiac arrest donates his organs, saving 25 lives
CHICAGO - There's a push underway to increase registration for organ and tissue donations in the Chicagoland area, especially among communities of color. A flag raised outside Loretto Hospital Thursday served to raise awareness about the issue. "The need for organ donation is great and the need for organ donations...
