Clark County, OH

Columbus police looking for tips in 2020 deadly drive-by shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are asking for tips to help solve the death of a man killed in a drive-by shooting in 2020. Police said 25-year-old Michael Fair was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on Wellington Boulevard on Sept. 1, 2020. It was one of two deadly shootings in the city that day.
Columbus firefighters install free smoke alarms in west Columbus neighborhood

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Firefighters were in the Hilltop neighborhood Saturday installing smoke alarms in homes. "We always give out free smoke detectors, to any neighborhood, though just today the focus is on the west side," Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter with Columbus Fire, said. The drive targeted South...
Union to meet for vote on conceptual agreement with Columbus City Schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Education Association members will meet tonight at Huntington Park to learn details of a conceptual agreement reached with Columbus City Schools. The two sides reached the agreement during an almost fourteen-hour bargaining session that ended early Thursday morning. Sunday's meeting will allow members to...
Blacklick student takes 3rd in international Invention Convention competition

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A rising seventh-grader from Blacklick took home the bronze in an international competition for her original invention. Isabella was awarded 3rd place in the sixth-through-eighth-grade category at the second annual Invention Convention Globals on Aug. 26. Her original invention, "Inch by Inch What a Cinch,"...
