Read full article on original website
Related
cwcolumbus.com
Columbus police looking for tips in 2020 deadly drive-by shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are asking for tips to help solve the death of a man killed in a drive-by shooting in 2020. Police said 25-year-old Michael Fair was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on Wellington Boulevard on Sept. 1, 2020. It was one of two deadly shootings in the city that day.
cwcolumbus.com
Columbus firefighters install free smoke alarms in west Columbus neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Firefighters were in the Hilltop neighborhood Saturday installing smoke alarms in homes. "We always give out free smoke detectors, to any neighborhood, though just today the focus is on the west side," Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter with Columbus Fire, said. The drive targeted South...
cwcolumbus.com
Man caught on camera breaking into Columbus home to steal furniture, tools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a man they say kicked in the door of a home in the Mount Vernon neighborhood and stole several items. The residence was under renovation when the break-in occurred on June 18, 2022, in the 1400 block of Hildreth Avenue.
cwcolumbus.com
Columbus police searching for breaking and entering suspect from July incident
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Police Property Crime division is asking for help identifying the suspect in a breaking and entering case from July in south Columbus. On July 28 around 8 a.m., an unattached garage in the 200 block of East Morrill Avenue was broken into and multiple items were stolen.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cwcolumbus.com
Police searching for 2 suspects accused of stealing catalytic converters in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Police Property Crimes division is asking for help identifying two suspects in the theft of catalytic converters. On June 13 around 8:12 a.m. two suspects, one male, and one female, stole catalytic converters from vehicles near the 900 block of Ebner Street. Anyone...
cwcolumbus.com
Spending to help Columbus kids: Is it making a difference? We check in with the city
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Eryn Hathaway and her team have a mission. "It started as an in school-based school program for young men and then it branched into girls programming as well," Hathaway, the executive director of ICE Mentors, said. At ICE Mentors, they help boys and girls with...
cwcolumbus.com
Jewish Community Center educates community with Health & Safety Day event
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — The Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus held its second annual Health & Safety Day event where all in the community were invited to come and learn of the various agencies within Central Ohio. Shana Beigelman with the community center tells us, "we want them...
cwcolumbus.com
Joint patrols part of OSU/CPD crime fighting strategy in University District
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Classes started this week for students at The Ohio State University. This weekend OSU and Columbus Police will be teaming up to patrol the campus area. The University District Safety Task Force asked for beefed up joint patrols as part of the strategy to reduce crime in the area.
RELATED PEOPLE
cwcolumbus.com
Union to meet for vote on conceptual agreement with Columbus City Schools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Education Association members will meet tonight at Huntington Park to learn details of a conceptual agreement reached with Columbus City Schools. The two sides reached the agreement during an almost fourteen-hour bargaining session that ended early Thursday morning. Sunday's meeting will allow members to...
cwcolumbus.com
Ohio man posing as funeral home director sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Shawnte Hardin, 41, has been sentenced to 11 years and ten months in prison after he was found guilty of charges related to providing funeral services without a license. In a press release the Ohio Attorney General, Dave Yost, said, “Real pastors pray at funerals,...
cwcolumbus.com
Officer shoots teen during traffic stop after suspects bring guns out, Columbus police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus police officer shot a 17-year-old during a traffic stop after police say the teen and another exited the vehicle with guns. Jeff Simpson, president of the Fraternal Order of Police lodge that includes Columbus police, said no officers were injured. Officials say the...
cwcolumbus.com
Blacklick student takes 3rd in international Invention Convention competition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A rising seventh-grader from Blacklick took home the bronze in an international competition for her original invention. Isabella was awarded 3rd place in the sixth-through-eighth-grade category at the second annual Invention Convention Globals on Aug. 26. Her original invention, "Inch by Inch What a Cinch,"...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cwcolumbus.com
Columbus Public Health held a public forum in efforts to reduce gun violence
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Columbus Public Health is doing its part to step in and take action against gun violence by hosting a community forum where Central Ohioans were given the chance to engage with community leaders on the issue. There's a reason Columbus Public Health felt the need...
cwcolumbus.com
President Dr. Kristina Johnson talks debt-free education for Ohio State students
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s only been two years since Dr. Kristina Johnson took over as President of The Ohio State University. But what a two years it’s been – with social unrest and the COVID-19 pandemic dominating the landscape. This is the first school year...
Comments / 0