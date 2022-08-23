Read full article on original website
Related
WSET
Students fail to receive P-EBT benefits on time due to VDSS delay: LCS
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — According to the Virginia Department of Social Services, the release date for Summer P-EBT Benefits was set for Thursday, Aug. 25. All school-age children who attended a school approved to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision or were eligible to receive free or reduced-price meals during the 2021 - 2022 school year were expected to receive a one-time summer benefit of $391. According to VDSS, this funding was supposed to be deposited onto their previously issued P-EBT or SNAP EBT card.
WSET
Intercept Health hosting free family portraits for their foster parent awareness campaign
(WSET) — Intercept Health launched a foster care awareness campaign called "No Perfect Families". This campaign is highlighting the need for foster families in Virginia while explaining that love is the most important characteristic a foster family can offer a child. "We're sending a message loud and clear with...
Comments / 0