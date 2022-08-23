ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears cut WR Dazz Newsome, 4 others to reach 80-man roster limit

By Chris Emma
 5 days ago

(670 The Score) The Bears cut their roster to the 80-man limit that was due Tuesday.

The Bears did so by terminating the contract of veteran offensive tackle Julien Davenport and waiving receiver Dazz Newsome, defensive tackle LaCale London, cornerback BoPete Keyes and fullback Jake Bargas.

Davenport was competing for a swing tackle position on the Bears' offensive line. He's a five-year NFL veteran who signed with Chicago in April. Newsome was a sixth-round pick in 2021 who had two catches in three games last season. He muffed a pair of punts during two preseason games and had frequent drops in training camp.

London joined the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He appeared in one game for the team. Keyes played in one game in 2021 after being signed late in the season. Bargas was signed to Chicago's roster Sunday.

Teams must cut their rosters to the 53-man limit on Aug. 30.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .

IN THIS ARTICLE
