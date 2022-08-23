ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carjacking just before dawn, another overnight

Before 3am, a man was returning to his car near Iberville and Burgundy when he was approached by an armed carjacker. The assailant demanded the man’s keys and belongings. When the victim refused he was beaten by perpetrator who then fled on foot.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Then, just before sunrise, five armed men surrounded a car with three people in it, robbed them and ended up carjacking their vehicle.

It happened on the Westbank on Joann Place near the corner of Lawrence Street.

No one was injured in the incident.

No other information about the crimes has been released.

