Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc12.com
Police seize nearly 11 pounds of drugs, three guns at Genesee County home
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - State and federal law enforcement made a massive drug bust in Genesee County earlier this month resulting in nearly 40 pounds of drugs and more than 80 illegal firearms. The Flint Area Narcotics Group and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives served a...
abc12.com
Search for missing Oakland County teen reaches 8 days
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for more clues to help find a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for eight days. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says Laken Elezabeth Lewis was last seen on Aug. 18, when she went for a walk in the Stratford Villa mobile home park in Commerce Township around 6:15 p.m.
abc12.com
Flint police look for vehicle in deadly hit-and-run crash
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for the vehicle that allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian on Chevrolet Avenue in Flint overnight. The Flint Police Department says an unidentified woman was walking north on Chevrolet Avenue near Begole Street when a northbound vehicle hit her and fled the scene around 1:10 a.m. Friday.
abc12.com
Endangered Missing Advisory issued for Bridgeport woman
BRIDGEPORT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking for help finding a Bridgeport woman who was last seen in the Detroit area more than a week ago. Michigan State Police say 20-year-old Mary-Jeanne Elizabeth-Dunn Herzog left the Bridgeport area on Aug. 8. Investigators believe she was in the Detroit area on Aug. 18, but there is no trace of her after that.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc12.com
Neighbors say child's body found alongside rural road near Montrose
MONTROSE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Residents made a disturbing discovery of a child's body dumped along a remote road in Montrose Township. Neighbors were on edge Friday while a police investigation continues. Michigan State Police were at the scene Thursday evening as requested by the Montrose Township Police Department. A...
abc12.com
Community Pantry in Genesee struggling to find a new refrigerator
GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - For the past two years, one community pantry on Stanley Road has been the place where anyone can go for some help with their groceries. But it's recently found itself in need. Their cooler that keeps milk, eggs and other perishable goods cold has broken.
abc12.com
Hundreds of Grand Blanc students face technical issues on remote day
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) – What started as a quiet week for Grand Blanc families sending their kids back to school ended with commotion and deja vu after students struggled to access their classes remotely. “It really shifted everything this morning, and there was definitely a lot more chaos,”...
WNEM
Parents located after 4-year-old found in Clio
CLIO, Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office was searching for the parents of a 4-year-old boy who was found alone Wednesday morning. The boy, named Silas, was found at the Dollar General in the Vienna Plaza in Clio, the sheriff’s office said. The sheriff’s office reached...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc12.com
Funding restored to Voices for Children after planned cuts
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A change in federal funding that was negatively affecting Voices For Children has been reversed. Officials said on Thursday that the program would receive less than half of the funding they typically get. A $12.5 million appropriation to 35 child advocacy centers in Michigan was supposed to get slashed to $6 million.
abc12.com
Lois Craig Invitational kicks off 45th Crim Festival of Races
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Crim Festival of Races in back for another year in downtown Flint. Founded in 1977 by former Michigan House Speaker Bobby Crim and his assistant Lois Craig, the event is now a staple of summer in the Vehicle City. It's one of the city's best...
Comments / 0