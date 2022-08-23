ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

2-year-old girl shot in Tarrant, 2 adults facing charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Aug. 23 around 5:37 a.m. Tarrant Police responded to a call at Children’s Hospital of a 2-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound. The shooting was reported to have happened in the area of Thomason Avenue and Waverly Street in Tarrant, according to TPD.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Juveniles arrested in Etowah County after series of car break-ins

The Southside Police Department said it was arrested several male juveniles Saturday after responding to an incident of shots fired off Phil Street. Officers responded to the scene around 4:15 a.m. and located an unoccupied white F-150 off the roadway in a ditch. The caller said they observed several men breaking into a vehicle. The investigation determined gunshots were exchanged between a homeowner and the subjects inside the truck.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
Cullman, AL
Walker County, AL
Alabama Crime & Safety
Cullman, AL
Walker County, AL
Decatur Police, SWAT search leads to four drug arrests

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Decatur Police Department, there have been multiple complaints of fentanyl pills being sold in the area during the month of August. Investigators found La’Darrius Miller, 20 to be the primary suspect. On Friday, a search warrant was executed by investigators with Decatur...
DECATUR, AL
BPD arrest suspect 20 years after homicide took place

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide that occurred 20 years ago. According to the BPD, Rickey Ricardo Witherspoon, 46, of Bessemer, was arrested for the murder of Wesley Powell III. On Wednesday, December 5, 2001, at around 2:15 p.m., at 707 […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Woman Found Dead in Parking Lot of Northport Wendy’s, Investigation Underway

Police in Tuscaloosa County have launched an investigation after a woman was found dead in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant in Northport Friday evening. Keith Carpenter, the assistant chief of the Northport Police Department, told the Thread that officers were called to the Wendy's restaurant near the intersection of Highways 82 and 69 around 5:40 p.m. Friday on reports on an unresponsive person.
NORTHPORT, AL
1 killed, another injured in traffic accident in Trussville

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — A section of Highway 11 in Trussville reopened hours after a deadly crash Sunday morning. Trussville police say it happened at 7:20 a.m. near Meadowlark Drive. A 37-year-old woman was killed and another person was take to UAB Hospital. The name of the victim has not...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 26

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 26, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. duty upon striking unattended vehicle; Hwy 157; damage to 2017 Honda; $200. Arrests. August 25. Aaron, Benjamin L; 43. FTA-no seat belt. FTA-criminal trespassing-3rd degree. FTA-theft of property-4th degree...
CULLMAN, AL
Person critically injured after shooting in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit are investigating after a passenger in a car was shot on August 27, 2022. Authorities say this happened at McFarland Boulevard at Midtown Village. Police say the victim, who is 25 years old, is in critical but stable condition.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputy resigns following arrest

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has resigned after being arrested on Friday. According to Sheriff Phil Sims, Cody Whitehead was arrested by the Guntersville Police Department after a warrant was obtained for third-degree misdemeanor assault. The warrant was obtained after a victim filed a report for an incident that happened while Whitehead was off duty over the weekend.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
2 Huntsville men charged in Georgia fatal shooting

Two men from Huntsville are being held on murder charges after Georgia investigators say the men participated in the fatal shooting of a man earlier this month. The victim, Dakota Bradshaw, was found shot in his home Aug. 1 in Rossville, a city about half a mile south of the Tennessee-Georgia line and about 75 miles from Huntsville. Witnesses reported a red truck and blue Dodge Challenger leaving Bradshaw's home the day of the incident, with the shooter inside the red truck, according to investigators.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Huntsville convicted murderer, kidnapper receives death penalty

Athens High School turns to virtual learning for second day following ‘gas smell’ reports. Athens High School turns to virtual learning for second day following ‘gas smell’ reports. City of Athens accepting Mayor’s Youth Commission applications. Updated: 6 hours ago. City of Athens accepting Mayor’s...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

