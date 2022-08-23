The Southside Police Department said it was arrested several male juveniles Saturday after responding to an incident of shots fired off Phil Street. Officers responded to the scene around 4:15 a.m. and located an unoccupied white F-150 off the roadway in a ditch. The caller said they observed several men breaking into a vehicle. The investigation determined gunshots were exchanged between a homeowner and the subjects inside the truck.

ETOWAH COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO