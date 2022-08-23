Read full article on original website
Man pleads guilty to 2018 Christmas Day killing during child custody swap in Alabama police department parking lot
A 33-year-old man has pleaded guilty to the killing of another man during a child custody exchange. The deadly shooting happened on Christmas Day 2018 in the parking lot of the Hamilton Police Department. Christopher Andrew Cochran was initially charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 48-year-old Lorenzo...
wbrc.com
2-year-old girl shot in Tarrant, 2 adults facing charges
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Aug. 23 around 5:37 a.m. Tarrant Police responded to a call at Children’s Hospital of a 2-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound. The shooting was reported to have happened in the area of Thomason Avenue and Waverly Street in Tarrant, according to TPD.
Jefferson County Coroner’s Office looking for family of deceased Birmingham man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner and Medical Examiner’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating the family of a man who recently died in Jefferson County. Robert Wesley Hodge, 48, was found dead inside his black 2011 Nissan Altima on Aug. 18 by Birmingham Police officers in the 8400 block of […]
ABC 33/40 News
Juveniles arrested in Etowah County after series of car break-ins
The Southside Police Department said it was arrested several male juveniles Saturday after responding to an incident of shots fired off Phil Street. Officers responded to the scene around 4:15 a.m. and located an unoccupied white F-150 off the roadway in a ditch. The caller said they observed several men breaking into a vehicle. The investigation determined gunshots were exchanged between a homeowner and the subjects inside the truck.
Police: Alabama man uses car to murder woman in store parking lot
An Alabama man has been charged with murder after he reportedly used his car to murder a woman Thursday night. Preston Lamar Nelson, 38, of Hunstville, has been arrested after reportedly killing the woman in the parking lot of a Decatur, Alabama, Walmart. Nelson reportedly parked his Mercury Grand Marquis...
WAFF
Decatur Police, SWAT search leads to four drug arrests
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Decatur Police Department, there have been multiple complaints of fentanyl pills being sold in the area during the month of August. Investigators found La’Darrius Miller, 20 to be the primary suspect. On Friday, a search warrant was executed by investigators with Decatur...
BPD arrest suspect 20 years after homicide took place
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide that occurred 20 years ago. According to the BPD, Rickey Ricardo Witherspoon, 46, of Bessemer, was arrested for the murder of Wesley Powell III. On Wednesday, December 5, 2001, at around 2:15 p.m., at 707 […]
Woman Found Dead in Parking Lot of Northport Wendy’s, Investigation Underway
Police in Tuscaloosa County have launched an investigation after a woman was found dead in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant in Northport Friday evening. Keith Carpenter, the assistant chief of the Northport Police Department, told the Thread that officers were called to the Wendy's restaurant near the intersection of Highways 82 and 69 around 5:40 p.m. Friday on reports on an unresponsive person.
wvtm13.com
1 killed, another injured in traffic accident in Trussville
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — A section of Highway 11 in Trussville reopened hours after a deadly crash Sunday morning. Trussville police say it happened at 7:20 a.m. near Meadowlark Drive. A 37-year-old woman was killed and another person was take to UAB Hospital. The name of the victim has not...
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 26
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 26, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. duty upon striking unattended vehicle; Hwy 157; damage to 2017 Honda; $200. Arrests. August 25. Aaron, Benjamin L; 43. FTA-no seat belt. FTA-criminal trespassing-3rd degree. FTA-theft of property-4th degree...
Confessed murderer in north Alabama dies awaiting trial, case dismissed
A Trinity man who called the Decatur Police Department two years ago to confess to a cold case murder has died before his trial, according to court records.
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa County mother's search for answers spans nearly two decades
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — It's been nearly 20 years since a Tuscaloosa County child vanished while walking to the bus stop in Northport. Watch the video above to hear from the mother of Heaven LaShae Ross as she continues her search for answers.
wbrc.com
Person critically injured after shooting in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit are investigating after a passenger in a car was shot on August 27, 2022. Authorities say this happened at McFarland Boulevard at Midtown Village. Police say the victim, who is 25 years old, is in critical but stable condition.
25-year-old shot, critically injured while in vehicle on Tuscaloosa’s McFarland Boulevard
A male was critically injured in a Tuscaloosa shooting on Saturday evening. The shooting happened about 5:30 p.m. on McFarland Boulevard at Midtown Village. Tuscaloosa police received 911 calls reporting someone was firing shots into a vehicle. A victim showed up at DCH Regional Medical Center shortly after. Tuscaloosa Violent...
wbrc.com
Multiple people injured, man killed in overnight shooting in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An overnight shooting has left at least one person dead, another fighting for their life and several others injured according to Birmingham Police. It happened near Finley Blvd at 8th St. West around 11:20 p.m. According to police, an officer on patrol nearby heard gunshots and...
WAFF
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputy resigns following arrest
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has resigned after being arrested on Friday. According to Sheriff Phil Sims, Cody Whitehead was arrested by the Guntersville Police Department after a warrant was obtained for third-degree misdemeanor assault. The warrant was obtained after a victim filed a report for an incident that happened while Whitehead was off duty over the weekend.
Thomas Neighborhood President’s home hit by gunfire, the second time in a month
Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT) — The corner of 4th St. West and Florida Avenue in Birmingham’s Thomas Neighborhood looks like it was caught in a crossfire. Windshields shot out of two vehicles, bullet holes in the sides of houses, and shattered glass in the back of vehicles. It’s what Alonzo Darrow has witnessed on two occasions this […]
WAAY-TV
2 Huntsville men charged in Georgia fatal shooting
Two men from Huntsville are being held on murder charges after Georgia investigators say the men participated in the fatal shooting of a man earlier this month. The victim, Dakota Bradshaw, was found shot in his home Aug. 1 in Rossville, a city about half a mile south of the Tennessee-Georgia line and about 75 miles from Huntsville. Witnesses reported a red truck and blue Dodge Challenger leaving Bradshaw's home the day of the incident, with the shooter inside the red truck, according to investigators.
WAFF
Huntsville convicted murderer, kidnapper receives death penalty
Athens High School turns to virtual learning for second day following ‘gas smell’ reports. Athens High School turns to virtual learning for second day following ‘gas smell’ reports. City of Athens accepting Mayor’s Youth Commission applications. Updated: 6 hours ago. City of Athens accepting Mayor’s...
Hail of rifle fire along Birmingham’s Finley Boulevard kills 1, wounds 4
A hail of gunfire on Birmingham’s Finley Boulevard left one man dead and four others injured. A North Precinct officer was on routine patrol when, about 11:20 p.m. Thursday, he heard shots ring out near Eighth Street West and Finley Boulevard. Multiple rifle rounds were fired, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald.
