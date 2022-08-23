ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Xavier Johnson was motivated following scholarship before 2021 Oregon game: 'If anything it made me hungrier'

Xavier Johnson got a scholarship just before the Oregon game last season. Since then, he has been feeling extra motivated per Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors. Johnson stated that he really wasn’t thinking about the fact that he had just earned a scholarship at Ohio State, he was just trying to focus on winning the game. The Buckeyes came up short and lost that game 35-28.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio Stadium playing surface to have title sponsor for 2022

Ohio Stadium received a new playing surface for 2022. After an offseason renovation, the Horseshoe has new turf installed. Moving forward, the turf playing field inside the Horseshoe will also have a title sponsor. The program announced Ohio Stadium will feature Safelite Field, beginning with this season. The name of...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

College GameDay announces celebrity guest for Week 1 show

College GameDay will feature special guest Jack Harlow for Week 1. Harlow will join the usual crew of Desmond Howard, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis and David Pollack on their journey to Columbus for the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes’ clash with No. 5 Notre Dame. That’ll be...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy