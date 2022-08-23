ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
mymotherlode.com

Attorney General Bonta Enforces The California Consumer Privacy Act

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a settlement with Sephora, Inc. (Sephora), resolving allegations that the company violated the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), California’s first-in-the-nation landmark privacy law. Bonta was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. After conducting an enforcement sweep of online retailers, the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
mymotherlode.com

Mountain lion killed by vehicle in Southern California

OJAI, Calif. (AP) — A young mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle in Southern California early Friday, just weeks after his brother was fatally hit on another freeway, according to the National Park Service. The 2-year-old male cougar, named P-90, was killed on a highway in...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy