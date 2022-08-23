Read full article on original website
3 Underrated Sabres Going Into 2022-23
Everyone loves to think about the big flashy star players on each team; the goal scorers, the high-profile names, and the fresh-faced rookies with big potential, but some players can fly under the radar for their team. These are the players that quietly contribute to the scoresheet or make subtle plays to break up opposing scoring chances, and they tend to go unnoticed for a majority of the season. They have moments here and there when they flash some brilliance, but for the most part, they do their best work when they are being underrated or going generally unnoticed.
The Hockey Writers
3 Canucks Who Could Be X-Factors in 2022-23
After finishing the 2021-22 season with eight wins in their final 12 games and a record of 32-15-10 under new coach Bruce Boudreau, the Vancouver Canucks enter 2022-23 with a lot of hope and optimism. With him back behind the bench, they hope to continue that run of success and make the playoffs for the first time since the Edmonton Bubble back in 2020.
The Hockey Writers
5 Worst Canadiens Contracts for 2022-23 Season
Take Montreal Canadiens forward Sean Monahan’s contract as an example of how one team’s bad NHL contract is another’s treasure. The Calgary Flames literally had to pay the Habs a first-round pick to take on the $6.375 million cap hit, but the Canadiens are projected to a) have excess long-term injured reserve (LTIR) cap space and b) be in the running for a second straight lottery draft pick. So, taking on Monahan’s deal made sense on several levels.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Commentary: William Nylander, Skilled But Polarizing
This is our fourth Toronto Maple Leafs’ player review. First, we wrote about Auston Matthews and what we believe makes him the best player in Maple Leafs’ franchise history. Second, we looked at why we believe that Mitch Marner is so underrated. Third, we looked at Michael Bunting and shared his good fortune, as well as the team’s, to find a place on the first line. Today, we’ll look at William Nylander.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ 2022 Offseason Trade Targets: Edmonton Oilers
The Detroit Red Wings are heading into the 2022-23 season with a lot of optimism. General manager (GM) Steve Yzerman went on a shopping spree this summer, and the team is looking a lot better on paper because of it. Yet, with the Red Wings still having over $9 million of cap space to work with, they are in a position where they could still add to their roster before autumn comes around.
The Hockey Writers
Kings’ Prospect Preview: Quinton Byfield
Moving along with the Los Angeles Kings prospect preview series, I’ll be discussing Quinton Byfield today. The former 2020 second overall pick is heading into a pivotal sophomore season, as the Kings look to continue taking steps towards becoming a Stanley Cup contender again. Byfield’s 2021-22 season didn’t go...
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Bytes: Reichel, King, Blackwell, Toews
It’s August and time for another edition of Blackhawks Bytes! We’ve been in the dog days of the offseason for quite some time now, but the end is near and a new hockey campaign awaits. The Chicago Blackhawks‘ training camp and preseason is just around the corner. Many are approaching this coming season with trepidation; all signs point toward a rough year for this rebuilding team. But the show must go on, and the diehards are excited to see what awaits regardless of low expectations.
The Hockey Writers
3 Predators Storylines to Follow Heading Into 2022-23
The Nashville Predators made some noise ahead of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft by landing defenseman Ryan McDonagh for what essentially was nickels on the dime. General manager David Poile took on some cap but maneuvered his way around it by shedding Luke Kunin’s contract and exiling him to the San Jose Sharks. The trade allowed the Predators to not only retain the services of Filip Forsberg long-term but add some sustenance to their depth.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders Farm System is Better Than Grades Indicate
The New York Islanders prospect pool is widely considered one of the worst in the league. The Hockey Writers‘ 2021-22 midseason rankings had them at 31st, behind only the Pittsburgh Penguins. Corey Pronman of The Athletic recently published his preseason rankings with the Islanders ranked 27th (from ‘NHL Pipeline Rankings: Breakdown of all 32 teams from Corey Pronman’, The Athletic, 8/22/22). This is very concerning for a roster that is veteran-heavy and needs young players.
The Hockey Writers
3 Pittsburgh Penguins Not Expected Back in 2023-24
The Pittsburgh Penguins enter this season expecting to contend for the Stanley Cup. General manager (GM) Ron Hextall did a fine job this summer locking up some big names for the Penguins, including Kris Letang, Evgeni Malkin and Rickard Rakell. Hextall was active on the trade market and has done a fantastic job re-tooling on the fly.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings News & Rumors: Husso, Zadina, New Numbers & More
As we enter the final days of August, September and the beginning of training camp draws nearer. The fervor of excitement following the Detroit Red Wings’ spending spree in the opening days of free agency has long since died down, and now we anxiously await the start of the new season. In the meantime, there are still some matters to tend to.
The Hockey Writers
Avalanche’s Recent Goaltender Success Hinges on Georgiev
As a player for the Colorado Avalanche, Joe Sakic made a living during his NHL career by befuddling goaltenders on pretty much a nightly basis. Now, as the team’s president of hockey operations and previously as general manager, Sakic is deftly picking his way through netminders once again – and his choices between goaltenders have made the Avs one of the best teams in the NHL.
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ 5 Best Contracts for 2022-23
With one of, if not the most impactful roster turnovers in Calgary Flames history, this offseason has been quite the whirlwind. To sum it up; out goes Johnny Gaudreau, Matthew Tkachuk, Sean Monahan, and Erik Gudbranson, and coming in are Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri, and Mackenzie Weegar, among others. With a Pacific Division-clinching season in 2021-22, the team is in contending form and should remain that way after the recent alterations. General manager Brad Treliving re-signed all of his restricted free agents apart from Adam Ruzicka and the departed Tkachuk, and also signed new star Jonathan Huberdeau as well as top unrestricted free agent Nazem Kadri to big-time contracts.
The Hockey Writers
3 Wild Veterans That Could Make or Break Their Season
The Minnesota Wild proved they were building something special when they finished last season with 53 wins and 113 points. Players up and down the lineup set new personal bests in all sorts of offensive metrics, as they combined to produce the fifth-highest goals per game played in the entire league. With the 2022-23 season right around the corner, they are gearing up with the intention of improving even further. However, there are some veteran players that will need to maintain last season’s pace in order to give the Wild any shot at another leap forward. Here are three of the most crucial.
The Hockey Writers
Coyotes 2022 Offseason Player Reviews: Dysin Mayo
In this week’s edition of the Arizona Coyotes 2021-22 offseason player reviews, we’ll take a look at journeyman defenseman Dysin Mayo. After spending the past seven years in the ECHL and American Hockey League (AHL) with the Coyotes’ affiliates, the Canadian defensemen finally got his long-awaited chance, making his NHL debut with the team this past season.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Rangers, Bruins, Senators
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there had been some talk in the past about the New York Rangers being a team that was interested in trading for Patrick Kane. Are they still?. Meanwhile, how will the Boston Bruins make themselves cap-compliant when a handful of their bigger stars are back from injury? Finally, the Ottawa Senators want to upgrade their defense, but how willing are they to part with some of their better prospects?
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Bunting Set to Repeat Breakout Season
As a 25-year-old with just 26 regular season games of NHL experience under his belt, Michael Bunting took a chance on himself ahead of the 2021-22 season. After playing minimal parts of two seasons with the Arizona Coyotes to kick off his NHL career, Bunting signed a two-year deal as an unrestricted free agent with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The Hockey Writers
Devils Hire Brylin to Provide Another Veteran Voice
Throughout their time in New Jersey, the Devils have won three Stanley Cup championships. Five men were on the roster for all three, and four of them have their numbers hanging in the rafters of Prudential Center. The fifth man, Sergei Brylin, has spent almost his entire pro hockey career with the organization. On Aug. 18, the Devils announced that the Russian would return to the team in a different role.
The Hockey Writers
An Early Look at Windsor Spitfires’ 2022-23 Leadership
After a run to the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Championship last season, the Windsor Spitfires are getting ready for a bit of a reboot. With several graduating players comes a leadership group that needs to be rebuilt. It won’t be easy, but there are plenty of candidates who are ready to take the torch.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Commentary: What Makes Mitch Marner Underrated?
This is our second Toronto Maple Leafs’ player review. Yesterday, we wrote about Auston Matthews and what we believe makes him the best player in Maple Leafs’ franchise history. Today, we’ll look at our second Maple Leafs’ player – Mitch Marner. As a reminder if...
