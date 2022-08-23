Read full article on original website
Arnold man, Barnhart woman hurt in crash in Washington County
An Arnold man and two women, from Barnhart and Sullivan, were moderately injured in a two-vehicle traffic accident early Saturday afternoon, Aug. 27, in the Pea Ridge area of Washington County southeast of Sullivan. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Andrea Belfield, 25, of Sullivan was driving a 2002...
Lawrence ‘Larry’ Leonard, 74, Hillsboro
Lawrence "Larry" Leonard, 74, of Hillsboro died on Aug. 24, 2022, at his residence. Mr. Leonard was the owner of Lawrence Leonard Construction Co, specializing in concrete foundations and crane operations. He was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church, a member and past president of the Hillsboro Rotary Club, a Harris Fellow, a member and past president of The Hillsboro Community Civic Club and general chairman of the Hillsboro Horse Show. He served on the board of directors of the Goldman Fire Protection District, was a benefactor member of the NRA, a member of the Jefferson County Republican Club and Safari Club International. Born Feb. 15, 1948, he was the son of late Marvin and Anna (Langford) Leonard.
Hillsboro woman killed in accident on Glade Chapel Road
A Hillsboro woman was killed early Friday, Aug. 26, when the car that she was riding in ran off the side of Glade Chapel Road in Hillsboro. The Hillsboro man driving the car suffered serious injuries in the crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Cole Wright, 23, was...
Hillsboro woman hurt in crash on Old Hwy. 21
A Hillsboro woman was injured in a single-vehicle traffic accident Sunday morning, Aug. 28, on Old Hwy. 21 in Barnhart. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Julia Heidemann, 27, was driving a 2016 Hyundai Elantra south in the 7800 block of Old Hwy. 21 at 8:03 a.m. when she drove off the left side of the road and the car hit a tree.
Three hurt in crash of minivans on Hwy. B
A Festus man suffered moderate injuries while two others had minor injuries in a crash of two minivans Sunday afternoon, Aug. 28, on Hwy. B near Morse Mill. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Vicki Wehrle, 65, of Bonne Terre was driving a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country minivan south on Hwy. B north of Circling Hawk Drive east of the Morse Mill area at 3 p.m. when she crossed into the northbound lane and the front of her van hit the front of an oncoming 2007 Chrysler Town and Country minivan driven by a 15-year-old boy from Festus.
PREP FOOTBALL PREVIEW: De Soto O-line could be best in league
Victories for the De Soto football team might not necessarily mean scoring more points than its opponents on Friday nights. The Dragons, 0-10 last year, have put together a more favorable schedule for 2022, but a rugged slate of Mississippi Area Football Conference Red Division games will test a team that has mostly young players.
Pevely man suspected of stealing rental van in Arnold
A 49-year-old Pevely man is suspected of stealing a van from Avis Car Rental, 4039 Jeffco Blvd., south of Arnold. The white 2016 Ford E-350 van is worth about $30,000, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The van was stolen from the business between Aug. 3 and Aug. 5....
Arnold Stream Team’s Aug. 27 cleanup will be more informal
Arnold Stream Team 211’s annual August cleanup event will be less formal and focus on smaller waterways this year. The group will begin registering people for the cleanup at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Kiwanis Pavilion in Arnold City Park, on Bradley Beach Road off Jeffco Boulevard near the Meramec River.
Arnold VFW holding first car show on Aug. 28
Arnold VFW Post 2593 will hold its first Car Show for Veterans on Sunday, Aug. 28. The show will be at the Arnold VFW, 2301 Church Road. There are spots for 120 entrants, who can register their cars from 8 a.m. through noon. The general public is invited to participate,...
Imperial man arrested for suspicion of DWI
An Imperial man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated Thursday, Aug. 25, after he was injured in a single-vehicle accident on I-55 north of Meramec Bottom Road in St. Louis County, just north of Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 12:14 p.m., the man was driving...
Pickup, trailer, tools stolen from outside Festus-area home
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a pickup and trailer from outside a home in the 14100 block of Hwy. TT south of Festus. When the truck and trailer were stolen, tools, batteries and other items altogether valued at about $41,400 were inside them, spokesman Grant Bissell said.
Pacific man arrested in Eureka for alleged meth possession
A 64-year-old Pacific man was arrested for alleged possession of methamphetamine after he was pulled over in Eureka. Officers stopped him after the city’s license plate detection system alerted them that someone was driving a pickup that had warrants connected to it, Eureka Police reported. At about 11:15 p.m....
PREP FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Hillsboro seniors have one more goal to meet
Sometime, a player not named Jaxin Patterson or Austin Romaine will need to make a big play that wins a game for the 2022 Hillsboro football team. If the Hawks are to win their first district championship since 2017, one of the other experienced seniors, or perhaps a younger player, must make a key catch, run or tackle. Last year senior defensive back Harrison Voyles made such a play, recovering a fumble after Romaine stripped the ball away against Festus. That sealed the Hawks’ Mississippi Area Football Conference Red Division win over the Tigers, part of an eight-game winning streak.
PREP FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Competition keen for starting positions
No football season hinges on winning the first game. “But starting 1-0 is big,” said Windsor head coach Jeff Funston, who begins his second season Friday night in Herculaneum. The Owls beat the Blackcats 15-12 in Imperial in last season’s opener, but followed that with a 28-20 loss at...
Window on door broken at Eureka church office
Eureka Police are investigating damage to Genesis Church. It looked like someone threw a wooden block through a window in the office door on the back of the building but the door was still locked, and it didn’t appear that someone had gotten into the building, police reported. The...
911 Dispatch will spend $5.4 million on new radios
Jefferson County 911 Dispatch plans to spend about $5.4 million to buy at least 831 communication devices and related items for the emergency response agencies it serves. “We will provide new hand-held radios to all police, fire and ambulance agencies we dispatch for,” 911 Dispatch Chief Travis Williams said. “We dispatch for 16 fire, five ambulance and six police agencies and for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The new radios will replace radios we first started providing in 2012.
Byrnes Mill city administrator resigns, Fall Festival called off
Byrnes Mill is without a city administrator after almost-brand-new City Administrator Mary Holden resigned on Aug. 15. City attorney Allison Sweeney said she is filling in as acting city administrator and working at City Hall one day a week. Holden started with the city in May but was working remotely...
Pet spot: Persian cat Frosty demands attention
Frosty, a male Persian cat, demands attention, owner Susan Coleman of De Soto said. “Frosty meows a lot,” Coleman said. “It’s like he wants to be near you all the time. I would say he’s whining.”. Coleman said the photo was taken in December 2021. “The...
Catalytic converter stolen from car at Eureka auto repair business
Police are seeking two people in connection with the theft of a catalytic converter from a car parked outside Eureka Auto Collision Center. The suspects also allegedly fled from officers, Eureka Police reported. At about 1:40 a.m. Aug. 9, an officer saw movement in the parking lot outside the auto...
