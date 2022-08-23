Read full article on original website
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua-Caldwell Historic District Association fall events
PIQUA — Whether you’re looking for mums, fun or holiday spirit, the Piqua-Caldwell Historic District Association (PCHDA) has it all and the public is invited to join them at these exciting events planned for this fall and winter. Mums go on sale Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m....
miamivalleytoday.com
Weekend Sports Roundup
TROY — The Troy boys soccer team picked up a 3-1 home win over St. Marys Saturday. Lucas Buschur and Bradyn Dillow each had goals for Troy. Mitchell Davis had two assists and Bobby Gayhart had one assist. Samuel Westfall had seven saves in goal. Piqua 1,. Graham 1.
miamivalleytoday.com
Robinson branch YMCA to add new water aerobics class
TROY — The Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch is adding an evening class to its water aerobics class offerings for the upcoming fall 1 session that begins the week of Aug. 29. The warm water workout class will focus on muscular strength and endurance, as well as increasing flexibility...
miamivalleytoday.com
J.R. Clarke Public Library events and meetings in September
COVINGTON — The Historical Fort Rowdy Gathering is Saturday, Sep. 3 through Monday, Sep. 5. The Pioneer Spelling Bee will be held for all ages on Saturday afternoon and the elementary children’s art contest. Spelling Lists and Materials for the K-5 Children’s Fort Rowdy Mountain Man Art Contest will be available from the Elementary Art Teacher for Covington Elementary students and J.R. Clarke Public Library beginning Monday, Aug. 22. All Art pictures are due no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug.29.
miamivalleytoday.com
Local events and meetings
The Troy Board of Education will hold a work session meeting on Monday, Aug. 29, at 5:30 p.m. in the Board of Education Offices, 500 N. Market St., Troy. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the district advisory board, the educational planning committee, student involvement, communication and district goals.
miamivalleytoday.com
Couple celebrate 60th anniversary
TROY — Pastors Michael and Judith (Putney) Magel recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at the Troy Country Club. They were united in marriage June 9, 1962, at the First United Church of Christ in Troy by the Rev. Arthur Decker. They share one son, Eric (Amy) Magel and...
miamivalleytoday.com
Girls Cross Country Roundup
WEST MILTON — The Troy girls finished fourth in the D-I, Large D-II race at the Bob Schul Invitational Saturday. Troy’s top seven included Millie Peltier, 9, 20:41.1; Ashley Kyle, 29, 21:47.6; Lily Zimmerman, 34, 22:09.7; Hallie Frigge, 41, 22:29.9; Allison Unger, 42, 22:33.7; Isabel Westerheide, 44, 20:38.3 and Brooke Davis, 50, 22:49.3.
miamivalleytoday.com
Local blood drives
Several blood drives will be held in Miami County in August. Everyone who registers to donate will get the “I Give for the Kids” socks honoring September Childhood Awareness Month. Fletcher United Methodist Blood Drive. The Fletcher United Methodist Church will be hosting a blood drive from 3...
miamivalleytoday.com
Huber Heights man killed in crash
TIPP CITY — A 20-year-old Huber Heights man died in a single-vehicle crash on Ginghamsburg-Fredrick Road Friday night. According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Kevin Dulceak was pronounced dead on the scene by Tipp City medics when they responded to the crash that occurred Friday, Aug. 26, at 10:15 p.m.
miamivalleytoday.com
Thursday Girls Prep Sports Roundup
TROY — The Troy volleyball team improved to 2-0 in the MVL and 2-1 overall with a 25-16, 25-9, 25-19 win over West Carrollton Thursday. Brynn Siler had 11 kills, 14 digs and four aces and Hannah Duff had seven kills and 11 digs. Maddie Frey had eight kills...
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua Board of Education prepares for school year
PIQUA — Piqua City Schools were recognized for financial reporting excellence during the Piqua Board of Education’s meeting on Thursday, Aug. 25. The treasurer’s department was presented with the award from the Association of School Business Officials International. “I am pleased to inform you that Piqua City...
miamivalleytoday.com
Friday Night Football Roundup
TROY — The Troy football team couldn’t hold an early 6-3 lead and saw its record go to 1-1 with a 50-20 loss to Xenia Friday night at Troy Memorial Stadium. The Trojans will face another challenge next week, traveling to Piqua. Troy had taken a 6-3 lead...
miamivalleytoday.com
Isaiah Industries’ products featured on ‘Today’s Homeowner’
PIQUA – Local Piqua business, Isaiah Industries, had their roofing material products featured on “Today’s Homeowner with Danny Lipford,” not once, but twice. The Louisiana family that was on the show chose Isaiah Industries’ Rustic Shingle aluminum roofing to replace their roof which was damaged by the Tropical Storm Zeta in 2020. This product was chosen for its wind resistance which was later tested by Hurricane Ida.
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua rolls to 58-0 win over West Carrollton in MVL action
PIQUA — The Piqua football team heads into a big two-game stretch clicking on all cylinders. In Friday’s 58-0 win over West Carrollton, the Indians did what they wanted on offense, the defense scored a touchdown, the special teams put points on the board for the second straight week and there has been no sign of a punter yet this season.
miamivalleytoday.com
Safe Haven Baby Box dedicated at new TFD fire station
TROY — A long-awaited asset that will save the lives of newborn babies was dedicated at Troy’s new fire station during ceremonies on Friday. Community leaders gathered at Troy Fire Department Station 11, located on Canal Street, to dedicate Newborn Safe Haven Baby Box Number 118. The baby...
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami County real estate transactions
• D.R. Horton – Indiana, LLC to Dwight Chillious and Stephanie Chillious, two lots, $447,800. • D.R. Horton – Indiana, LLC to Jamie Jo Brown and Lucas Randall Brown, two lots, $456,100. • John E. Buck and Patricia L. Buck to Kimberly Theresa Trowles and Patrick Dwayne Trowles,...
miamivalleytoday.com
Tipp City police reports
–7:43 p.m.: crash with injury. Police responded to a single-vehicle crash at North Hyatt Street and Comanche Lane. Male arrested for OVI. –6:20 p.m.: telephone harassment. Reported from the 700 block of Cheyenne Place. –7:46 a.m.: non-injury crash. Police responded to a non-injury crash in the 5200 block of South...
miamivalleytoday.com
‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’
Kevin Swanson, deputy director of the Miami County Park District, negotiates an obstacle course at Lost Creek Reserve on Thursday while wearing “Fatal Vision” goggles that simulate driving while impaired by drugs or alcohol. The event was held for the kick-off of this year’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. Officials from a number of area law enforcement agencies attended the event as part of a continuing effort to reduce alcohol and drug-related traffic crashes.
