PIQUA – Local Piqua business, Isaiah Industries, had their roofing material products featured on “Today’s Homeowner with Danny Lipford,” not once, but twice. The Louisiana family that was on the show chose Isaiah Industries’ Rustic Shingle aluminum roofing to replace their roof which was damaged by the Tropical Storm Zeta in 2020. This product was chosen for its wind resistance which was later tested by Hurricane Ida.

PIQUA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO