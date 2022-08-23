ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tipp City, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
miamivalleytoday.com

Piqua-Caldwell Historic District Association fall events

PIQUA — Whether you’re looking for mums, fun or holiday spirit, the Piqua-Caldwell Historic District Association (PCHDA) has it all and the public is invited to join them at these exciting events planned for this fall and winter. Mums go on sale Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m....
PIQUA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Weekend Sports Roundup

TROY — The Troy boys soccer team picked up a 3-1 home win over St. Marys Saturday. Lucas Buschur and Bradyn Dillow each had goals for Troy. Mitchell Davis had two assists and Bobby Gayhart had one assist. Samuel Westfall had seven saves in goal. Piqua 1,. Graham 1.
PIQUA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Robinson branch YMCA to add new water aerobics class

TROY — The Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch is adding an evening class to its water aerobics class offerings for the upcoming fall 1 session that begins the week of Aug. 29. The warm water workout class will focus on muscular strength and endurance, as well as increasing flexibility...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

J.R. Clarke Public Library events and meetings in September

COVINGTON — The Historical Fort Rowdy Gathering is Saturday, Sep. 3 through Monday, Sep. 5. The Pioneer Spelling Bee will be held for all ages on Saturday afternoon and the elementary children’s art contest. Spelling Lists and Materials for the K-5 Children’s Fort Rowdy Mountain Man Art Contest will be available from the Elementary Art Teacher for Covington Elementary students and J.R. Clarke Public Library beginning Monday, Aug. 22. All Art pictures are due no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug.29.
COVINGTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Miami County, OH
Miami County, OH
Lifestyle
Tipp City, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
City
Tipp City, OH
Miami County, OH
Sports
miamivalleytoday.com

Local events and meetings

The Troy Board of Education will hold a work session meeting on Monday, Aug. 29, at 5:30 p.m. in the Board of Education Offices, 500 N. Market St., Troy. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the district advisory board, the educational planning committee, student involvement, communication and district goals.
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Couple celebrate 60th anniversary

TROY — Pastors Michael and Judith (Putney) Magel recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at the Troy Country Club. They were united in marriage June 9, 1962, at the First United Church of Christ in Troy by the Rev. Arthur Decker. They share one son, Eric (Amy) Magel and...
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Girls Cross Country Roundup

WEST MILTON — The Troy girls finished fourth in the D-I, Large D-II race at the Bob Schul Invitational Saturday. Troy’s top seven included Millie Peltier, 9, 20:41.1; Ashley Kyle, 29, 21:47.6; Lily Zimmerman, 34, 22:09.7; Hallie Frigge, 41, 22:29.9; Allison Unger, 42, 22:33.7; Isabel Westerheide, 44, 20:38.3 and Brooke Davis, 50, 22:49.3.
WEST MILTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Local blood drives

Several blood drives will be held in Miami County in August. Everyone who registers to donate will get the “I Give for the Kids” socks honoring September Childhood Awareness Month. Fletcher United Methodist Blood Drive. The Fletcher United Methodist Church will be hosting a blood drive from 3...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4 H Club#County Fairs#Saddle
miamivalleytoday.com

Huber Heights man killed in crash

TIPP CITY — A 20-year-old Huber Heights man died in a single-vehicle crash on Ginghamsburg-Fredrick Road Friday night. According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Kevin Dulceak was pronounced dead on the scene by Tipp City medics when they responded to the crash that occurred Friday, Aug. 26, at 10:15 p.m.
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Thursday Girls Prep Sports Roundup

TROY — The Troy volleyball team improved to 2-0 in the MVL and 2-1 overall with a 25-16, 25-9, 25-19 win over West Carrollton Thursday. Brynn Siler had 11 kills, 14 digs and four aces and Hannah Duff had seven kills and 11 digs. Maddie Frey had eight kills...
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Piqua Board of Education prepares for school year

PIQUA — Piqua City Schools were recognized for financial reporting excellence during the Piqua Board of Education’s meeting on Thursday, Aug. 25. The treasurer’s department was presented with the award from the Association of School Business Officials International. “I am pleased to inform you that Piqua City...
PIQUA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Friday Night Football Roundup

TROY — The Troy football team couldn’t hold an early 6-3 lead and saw its record go to 1-1 with a 50-20 loss to Xenia Friday night at Troy Memorial Stadium. The Trojans will face another challenge next week, traveling to Piqua. Troy had taken a 6-3 lead...
TROY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
miamivalleytoday.com

Isaiah Industries’ products featured on ‘Today’s Homeowner’

PIQUA – Local Piqua business, Isaiah Industries, had their roofing material products featured on “Today’s Homeowner with Danny Lipford,” not once, but twice. The Louisiana family that was on the show chose Isaiah Industries’ Rustic Shingle aluminum roofing to replace their roof which was damaged by the Tropical Storm Zeta in 2020. This product was chosen for its wind resistance which was later tested by Hurricane Ida.
PIQUA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Piqua rolls to 58-0 win over West Carrollton in MVL action

PIQUA — The Piqua football team heads into a big two-game stretch clicking on all cylinders. In Friday’s 58-0 win over West Carrollton, the Indians did what they wanted on offense, the defense scored a touchdown, the special teams put points on the board for the second straight week and there has been no sign of a punter yet this season.
PIQUA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Safe Haven Baby Box dedicated at new TFD fire station

TROY — A long-awaited asset that will save the lives of newborn babies was dedicated at Troy’s new fire station during ceremonies on Friday. Community leaders gathered at Troy Fire Department Station 11, located on Canal Street, to dedicate Newborn Safe Haven Baby Box Number 118. The baby...
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Miami County real estate transactions

• D.R. Horton – Indiana, LLC to Dwight Chillious and Stephanie Chillious, two lots, $447,800. • D.R. Horton – Indiana, LLC to Jamie Jo Brown and Lucas Randall Brown, two lots, $456,100. • John E. Buck and Patricia L. Buck to Kimberly Theresa Trowles and Patrick Dwayne Trowles,...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Tipp City police reports

–7:43 p.m.: crash with injury. Police responded to a single-vehicle crash at North Hyatt Street and Comanche Lane. Male arrested for OVI. –6:20 p.m.: telephone harassment. Reported from the 700 block of Cheyenne Place. –7:46 a.m.: non-injury crash. Police responded to a non-injury crash in the 5200 block of South...
TIPP CITY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’

Kevin Swanson, deputy director of the Miami County Park District, negotiates an obstacle course at Lost Creek Reserve on Thursday while wearing “Fatal Vision” goggles that simulate driving while impaired by drugs or alcohol. The event was held for the kick-off of this year’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. Officials from a number of area law enforcement agencies attended the event as part of a continuing effort to reduce alcohol and drug-related traffic crashes.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy