Athens, OH

Ohio University Vice President of Communications and Marketing Robin Oliver receives national distinction as one of 2022’s Top Women in Public Relations

Ohio University Vice President of Communications and Marketing Robin Oliver is a change-maker. Appointed as OHIO’s first-ever vice president of communications and marketing in July 2019, in just three short years, Oliver has helped to transform the reputation of the state’s oldest public University. Her efforts have not...
Mock Trial Team holding information sessions and tryouts in early September

The Ohio University Mock Trial Team is holding information sessions and team tryouts in early September, and OHIO students from all majors are encouraged to participate. The team competes on a national circuit run by the American Mock Trial Association. Students are given a mock legal case and tasked with preparing a case for both the plaintiff/prosecution and defense angles. The cases are then argued against teams from other universities across the United States, with students taking on the role of attorneys and witnesses. Teams and individuals are then scored by real judges, practicing attorneys, law students, or mock trial alumni based on their presentation of the case.
