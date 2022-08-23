Read full article on original website
ohio.edu
Reservation bookings for Spring Semester 2023 to begin on Wednesday, Sept. 14
Ohio University’s Conference and Event Services will open its reservation books for Spring Semester 2023 on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 9 a.m. This will allow OHIO student organizations and departments to make reservations for Dec. 10, 2022, through Aug. 6, 2023, at the following venues on the Athens Campus:
ohio.edu
Ohio University Vice President of Communications and Marketing Robin Oliver receives national distinction as one of 2022’s Top Women in Public Relations
Ohio University Vice President of Communications and Marketing Robin Oliver is a change-maker. Appointed as OHIO’s first-ever vice president of communications and marketing in July 2019, in just three short years, Oliver has helped to transform the reputation of the state’s oldest public University. Her efforts have not...
ohio.edu
Center for Teaching, Learning and Assessment expanded to advance teaching excellence at Ohio University
This fall, a newly expanded Center for Teaching, Learning, and Assessment (CTLA) will develop and deliver programming to advance teaching excellence at Ohio University. The CTLA will serve as a hub for program and digital resources dedicated to recognizing and growing faculty competencies in teaching, learning and assessment. According to...
ohio.edu
Veterans and Military Students’ faculty/staff awareness training program announces Fall 2022 session
The Ohio University Veterans and Military Student Services Center faculty/staff awareness training program, known as “Landing Zone,” is being offered twice this Fall. One training session will be held via an in person brown bag lunch style on Athens Campus while the other will take place via Microsoft Teams.
ohio.edu
Mock Trial Team holding information sessions and tryouts in early September
The Ohio University Mock Trial Team is holding information sessions and team tryouts in early September, and OHIO students from all majors are encouraged to participate. The team competes on a national circuit run by the American Mock Trial Association. Students are given a mock legal case and tasked with preparing a case for both the plaintiff/prosecution and defense angles. The cases are then argued against teams from other universities across the United States, with students taking on the role of attorneys and witnesses. Teams and individuals are then scored by real judges, practicing attorneys, law students, or mock trial alumni based on their presentation of the case.
