The Ohio University Mock Trial Team is holding information sessions and team tryouts in early September, and OHIO students from all majors are encouraged to participate. The team competes on a national circuit run by the American Mock Trial Association. Students are given a mock legal case and tasked with preparing a case for both the plaintiff/prosecution and defense angles. The cases are then argued against teams from other universities across the United States, with students taking on the role of attorneys and witnesses. Teams and individuals are then scored by real judges, practicing attorneys, law students, or mock trial alumni based on their presentation of the case.

ATHENS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO