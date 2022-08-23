ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

New graduate certificate addresses racial disparities in education

Fall semester 2022 marks the first time that The Ohio State University is offering a new graduate certificate in anti-racism in education. Presented by the College of Education and Human Ecology (EHE), the certificate provides resources for current and future educators to examine issues of race and identity in the classroom and beyond, said Winston Thompson, an EHE associate professor who is administering the program.
Your Student Life: Game Day Guide

Game day can be a life-changing experience. More than 100,000 members of The Ohio State and Greater Columbus community converge on Ohio Stadium to cheer for the Buckeyes among family and friends. Numerous law enforcement agencies are also on-hand to deal with any emergency or criminal behavior. Among them is...
Helpful hints for attending Ohio Stadium football games in 2022

The start of the 2022 Ohio State football season, and one of the most eagerly anticipated Ohio Stadium home game schedules ever, is only eight days away. No. 2 Ohio State hosts No. 5 Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, in one of the marquee games of the season. ABC will televise to a national audience.
Doc's Download-August 26, 2022

Let’s go, Buckeyes! And yes, I mean you…because we are ALL Buckeyes. If you are returning to Ohio State, you may already know that I am a huge football fan. If you are new to our campuses, or maybe you are joining us virtually, please know I’m always happy to take a moment to chat about X’s and O’s.
COLUMBUS, OH

