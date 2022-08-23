ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small furry pets available for adoption in Wichita

Small furry pets available for adoption in Wichita. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Wichita, Kansas on Petfinder.
Yoder Heritage Days is Saturday

YODER, Kan. — One of the great late summer traditions in Reno County kicks off Saturday morning with the annual Yoder Heritage Day celebration. As always it starts off with the pancake feed at 6 a.m. before a full day of activities begins. You can start the day with...
Metros sending the most people to Wichita

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Wichita, KS Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Wichita from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Kansas is ready for the launch of NASA’s Artemis 1

KANSAS (KSNW) – Both the Cosmosphere and Kansas Aviation Museum are hosting watch parties for the launch of NASA’s Artemis 1 rocket when it is set to launch on Monday. This is an astronaut-free launch. The rocket will launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida and will take its trip to the moon and […]
'This is a story without a happy ending': Family of Wichita man hurt in crash prepare to say goodbye

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- Months after a June 3 crash in Goddard that critically injured 21-year-old Wyatt Wilkinson of Wichita, his family says they're preparing to say goodbye. Emergency crews responded to the area of 183rd and Sunset in Goddard back on June 3 at around 4:05 p.m. When crews arrived, they found Wilkinson with critical injuries. Police say Wilkinson was traveling northbound when a vehicle pulled out in front of him. Authorities told KAKE News at the time that Wilkinson was also wearing safety gear.
Crime Stoppers: Man caught on camera shattering window outside downtown Wichita business

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police hope you can help identify a man who shattered an expensive window at a downtown business. Security video from a locally owned business near Kellogg and Broadway shows what happened around 2:30 a.m. on June 28. A man was walking around the parking lot talking to himself. He then picked up a large rock or piece of concrete and threw it against a plate glass window.
Kansas Official Scolded by Colleagues for ‘Disturbing’ Bar Behavior

A commissioner in Sedgwick County, Kansas, was publicly scolded by her colleague’s Friday after getting thrown out of a bar last weekend for what they described as “disturbing” behavior. In a letter signed by the commission's leadership, Lacey Cruse was accused of possibly violating the ethics code while out in public, The Wichita Eagle reports. Cruse, a Democrat running for re-election, was kicked out of the XY Club, a gay bar and dance club in Old Town, after a Black bartender accused her of making racist comments that included calling her “Shaquetta.” Cruse claimed she had actually called the bartender “Sheena,” for the “Queen of the Jungle, a leopard-skin-bikini-clad white woman comic book character from the 1930s.” Cruse has since apologized. But the owner of the bar reported that this was the third time she has been kicked out of XY Club. “This demonstrates to us, as elected officials that we must be ever-present and ever-vigilant to always have positive interactions with our community,” Cruse's colleagues wrote in their letter, calling the incident “disappointing and disturbing.” Read it at The Wichita Eagle
Have you seen this bird? Andover Police hope so

ANDOVER, Kan. (KAKE) - The Andover Police Department is trying to help a citizen find a lost bird. The Indian Ring-Neck Parakeet (pictured above) has been missing since Sunday, August 21st. He's been unable to fly, due to an unfortunate accident involving a wheelchair several years ago. The bird has...
Group plans to open several Whataburger locations in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The first of possibly several Whataburger locations in Wichita could be open in 2024, according to the franchise group that announce expansion plans last year. "We are in pursuit of several properties in Wichita, said Jay Battle, COO of KMO Burger. "Timing is uncertain, however we...
CDC updates Kansas mask recommendations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County and several other Kansas counties are doing better against the coronavirus and have had mask recommendations lifted. However, other counties have been added to the list of those where masks are recommended. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts together the map of counties considered at a […]
