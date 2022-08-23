Read full article on original website
This Massive Antique Mall in Kansas is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWichita, KS
Someone Took This Precious Little Girl From Her Bed In The Middle Of The NightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWichita, KS
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensLeawood, KS
Popular local food truck set to open new restaurant location in Kansas this monthKristen WaltersWichita, KS
Holding Law Enforcement Accountable Is Not a New Ideaezra scribeWellington, KS
New at the Fair: Concert tix include gate, alcohol more open and LED boards
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — With the 2022 Kansas State Fair just two weeks away, there are new procedures at the Fair, starting with the fact that you have a gate admission with your grandstand concert ticket. "All concert tickets include your gate admission," said fair general manager Bryan Schulz. "It's...
WIBW
Wichita boy born with 12 fingers pens book to aid kids in similar situations
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita boy born with 12 fingers has authored a book he hopes helps kids in similar situations. The St. Louis Shriners say that Wyatt Shield is a first-grade student at Trinity Academy in Wichita and in 2022, he is debuting the book he penned: Wyatt’s Big Adventures with Shriners.
What to do in Wichita this weekend: Ice Cube concert, three comedy shows, music festival
Wichita’s entertainment calendar is full of concerts, music and art this weekend.
msn.com
Small furry pets available for adoption in Wichita
Small furry pets available for adoption in Wichita. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Wichita, Kansas on Petfinder.
Save yourself a trip: These Wichita-area favorite restaurants are closed through mid-September
The owners say they are saving expenses, giving staff a break and performing maintenance
Yoder Heritage Days is Saturday
YODER, Kan. — One of the great late summer traditions in Reno County kicks off Saturday morning with the annual Yoder Heritage Day celebration. As always it starts off with the pancake feed at 6 a.m. before a full day of activities begins. You can start the day with...
Woman battling cancer receives fundraiser proceeds
A Wichita woman battling cancer for the past three years receiving a donation to continue her fight.
Sedgwick County commissioner kicked out of Old Town bar after bartender altercation
The bar owner said the commissioner is no longer welcome at the drinking establishment.
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Wichita
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Wichita, KS Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Wichita from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Kansas is ready for the launch of NASA’s Artemis 1
KANSAS (KSNW) – Both the Cosmosphere and Kansas Aviation Museum are hosting watch parties for the launch of NASA’s Artemis 1 rocket when it is set to launch on Monday. This is an astronaut-free launch. The rocket will launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida and will take its trip to the moon and […]
kfdi.com
Wichita public swimming pools to close, security measures to be taken
The City of Wichita is getting ready to close its public swimming pools for the summer season. The Harvest and Minisa pools have already closed, and the Labor Day weekend will be the final one for four other pools. The Aley and McAfee pools will have their last day of...
KAKE TV
'This is a story without a happy ending': Family of Wichita man hurt in crash prepare to say goodbye
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- Months after a June 3 crash in Goddard that critically injured 21-year-old Wyatt Wilkinson of Wichita, his family says they're preparing to say goodbye. Emergency crews responded to the area of 183rd and Sunset in Goddard back on June 3 at around 4:05 p.m. When crews arrived, they found Wilkinson with critical injuries. Police say Wilkinson was traveling northbound when a vehicle pulled out in front of him. Authorities told KAKE News at the time that Wilkinson was also wearing safety gear.
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Man caught on camera shattering window outside downtown Wichita business
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police hope you can help identify a man who shattered an expensive window at a downtown business. Security video from a locally owned business near Kellogg and Broadway shows what happened around 2:30 a.m. on June 28. A man was walking around the parking lot talking to himself. He then picked up a large rock or piece of concrete and threw it against a plate glass window.
Kansas Official Scolded by Colleagues for ‘Disturbing’ Bar Behavior
A commissioner in Sedgwick County, Kansas, was publicly scolded by her colleague’s Friday after getting thrown out of a bar last weekend for what they described as “disturbing” behavior. In a letter signed by the commission's leadership, Lacey Cruse was accused of possibly violating the ethics code while out in public, The Wichita Eagle reports. Cruse, a Democrat running for re-election, was kicked out of the XY Club, a gay bar and dance club in Old Town, after a Black bartender accused her of making racist comments that included calling her “Shaquetta.” Cruse claimed she had actually called the bartender “Sheena,” for the “Queen of the Jungle, a leopard-skin-bikini-clad white woman comic book character from the 1930s.” Cruse has since apologized. But the owner of the bar reported that this was the third time she has been kicked out of XY Club. “This demonstrates to us, as elected officials that we must be ever-present and ever-vigilant to always have positive interactions with our community,” Cruse's colleagues wrote in their letter, calling the incident “disappointing and disturbing.” Read it at The Wichita Eagle
KAKE TV
Have you seen this bird? Andover Police hope so
ANDOVER, Kan. (KAKE) - The Andover Police Department is trying to help a citizen find a lost bird. The Indian Ring-Neck Parakeet (pictured above) has been missing since Sunday, August 21st. He's been unable to fly, due to an unfortunate accident involving a wheelchair several years ago. The bird has...
‘A North Star’: Gail Finney, Wichita native and state representative, dies at 63
Gail Finney, the longtime Kansas state representative of Wichita’s District 84, died on Aug. 20. She was 63 years old. Finney had recently undergone a kidney transplant in her fight against lupus, an autoimmune disease. Her husband, Jerrold Finney Sr., said her body rejected the new kidney. A native...
Crime Stoppers looking for suspect that damaged items at local phone store
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is looking for a suspect that damaged multiple items at a local mobile phone store earlier this month. According to Crime Stoppers, the incident occurred just after 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, in the 4800 block of E. Harry. Crime Stoppers asks that if you […]
KAKE TV
Group plans to open several Whataburger locations in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The first of possibly several Whataburger locations in Wichita could be open in 2024, according to the franchise group that announce expansion plans last year. "We are in pursuit of several properties in Wichita, said Jay Battle, COO of KMO Burger. "Timing is uncertain, however we...
CDC updates Kansas mask recommendations
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County and several other Kansas counties are doing better against the coronavirus and have had mask recommendations lifted. However, other counties have been added to the list of those where masks are recommended. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts together the map of counties considered at a […]
Authorities, family looking for woman missing ‘without a trace’ from Wichita for 2 years
Sarah Marie Pettit, 38, was last seen about two years ago, in the fall of 2020, in the Wichita, Kansas, area, where she lived, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Friday.
