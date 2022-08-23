Read full article on original website
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 2 Texas defeats No. 7 Ohio State 3-1The LanternAustin, TX
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes bounce Mustangs 3-0 in Wolstein Classic finaleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 22 Ohio State begins season undefeated, leaves New York with two winsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 7 Ohio State falls to No. 2 Texas 3-0 in opening day sweepThe LanternAustin, TX
WATCH: Texas five star commit Arch Manning silences "overrated" chants during season opener
The nation's No. 1 player and five-star Texas commit Arch Manning opened up his senior season with a 20-13 "Jamboree" victory over De La Salle HS. The biggest highlight of the game for the Longhorn pledge was a 20 yard scramble for a touchdown as the opposing student section was growing louder with "overrated" chants.
New Big 12 commissioner on WVU's facilities: "better than anyone"
Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark is making his way around the conference, checking out each school, their facilities, and getting to meet the coaches for all of the programs. This week, he stopped by WVU.... and walked away raving about what the Mountaineers have put together in recent years, particularly around the Puskar Center and the football program.
Fired Up: Collin Klein's offense will mark a change of pace for Kansas State football
The question: During an August 23, 2022, appearance on KFH's Sports Daily radio show out of Wichita, host Jacob Albracht asked GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald about the possibilities of new offensive coordinator Collin Klein's Kansas State offense. Here is how Fitz addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the radio ...
Ruffin McNeill on return to ECU, relationship with Doeren, expectations and more
When NC State travels to ECU to open its 2022 season next weekend, there will be a familiar face to Pirate fans on the sideline for the Wolfpack. Ruffin McNeill is the special assistant to the head coach for Dave Doeren and NC State, but some of the most notable stops in his career came in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium with the Pirates. McNeill played for ECU back in the 1970s and later returned as the head coach in the early 2010s, and next Saturday he will make his return to Greenville on the other sideline.
Predicting LSU's first official depth chart
Brian Kelly announces his first official depth chart of the 2022 season Monday for the season opener against Florida State.
247Sports
Key Quotes: Chang, players react to Vanderbilt loss
Excitement was high for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors to open the 2022 season, but the energy quickly dissipated as the visiting Vanderbilt Commodores delivered a 63-10 blowout over UH. Head coach Timmy Chang, quarterback Braden Schager, running back Dedrick Parson and linebacker Isaiah Tufaga discussed what went wrong and what positives can be taken away from the opener.
Social media reaction to first half of Nebraska-Northwestern
The first half of football for the 2022 season is over for Nebraska and the Huskers liked the start a lot more than the finish, as Northwestern scored 14 points unanswered to take a 17-14 lead into intermission. Nebraska got started with big first drive that finished with a long...
Top247 edge Desmond Umeozulu previews Monday announcement on 247Sports YouTube channel
Top247 edge Desmond Umeozulu said he was spending Sunday night with his family, going over the final pieces of his Monday commitment announcement. The Upper Marlboro (Md.) Flowers prospect has North Carolina, Pittsburgh, South Carolina and Ohio State as finalists. He will announce his choice Monday at 11:30 a.m. live on the 247Sports YouTube channel.
Arch Manning stats from final preseason football game: Texas QB commit flashes dual-threat ability
Although the high school football season is well underway in most states, five-star quarterback Arch Manning will not officially start his senior campaign for New Orleans Isidore Newman until this coming weekend. But Manning did take the field on Friday for a preseason "jamboree" against New Orleans De La Salle and led his team to a 20-13 win in a two-quarter tune-up before the real games start.
Ruffin McNeill set for emotional homecoming to ECU, this time on the opposite side of a familiar rivalry
Last November, Ruffin McNeill returned to East Carolina for the first time since his controversial firing nearly six full years prior. The emotions were somewhat mixed then, although McNeill would say the positive far outweighed any negative. McNeill will return to Greenville and Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium once again next week, and...
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/28: Brissett Struggles, Schwartz Bobbles, and a Hero Emerges
Despite what I said in the GetPlayback chat during the game last night, I am not panicking. I’m not. Honestly. Much. I’m not. It’s always risky to overreact to pre-season games, of course, but I can’t deny a sense of here-we-go-again-ism as I was watching the Browns first-half stumbles against the Bears last night. Here we go again with mediocre quarterback play. Here we go again with the team’s obvious issues (WR, iDL) not being addressed by the bafflingly reluctant front office. Here we go again, looking disorganized and unprepared for the regular season.
247Sports
HIGHLIGHTS: 5-star A&M QB target DJ Lagway puts up video-game numbers in opening week
Willis, Texas, class of 2024 quarterback DJ Lagway is already ranked as a five-star prospect. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound passer had a solid sophomore season a year ago for the Wildkats but he had not quite put up the numbers of some of his highly-ranked peers. But, one game into his junior season, that has changed.
FSU football: Jared Verse opens up after Seminoles' debut, looks forward to LSU game
Florida State edge rusher Jared Verse picked up his first sack with the Seminoles during Saturday's 47-7 victory over Duquesne, an experience like no other according to the transfer from Albany. Verse transferred to Florida State in January and his first outing at the Power Five level was what he expected throughout the offseason.
247Sports
Justin Fields dazzles in preseason finale for Bears
CLEVELAND, OH., — Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus felt like he needed to get his starters at least a half of work in Saturday's preseason finale at Cleveland. And it turned out to be the right decision in the 21-20 win on Saturday night. Quarterback Justin Fields dazzled...
Scott Frost, Nebraska football in ruin as Northwestern aftermath lingers
"I love Nebraska I am going to fight with the guys as long as I can fight," Frost said after his team squandered a double-digit lead in the second half to lose for the ninth time in their past 10 games. The Huskers led 28-17 in the third quarter before...
247Sports
PODCAST: Auburn AD Allen Greene's departure a long time coming
Welcome back to another edition of the Auburn Undercover Podcast. Nathan King, Jason Caldwell and Phillip Marshall react to Allen Greene's departure as Auburn's athletic director. What led to the parting of ways, how does it affect Bryan Harsin, and what does Auburn need its next AD?. RUN TIME: 27...
Illini notebook: Chase Brown shines; Early growing pains for offensive line
CHAMPAIGN — It took all of 41 seconds for Chase Brown to introduce himself to the 2022 college football season. The star Illinois running back took his first carry for 38 yards and caught a 14-yard touchdown out of the backfield on the second Illinois play from scrimmage to kick off a stellar day. Brown rushed 19 times for 151 yards (7.9 per carry) and had just one carry in the fourth quarter (a five-yard touchdown on the first play) before the backups closed out the game. Brown also had three receptions for 16 yards and a score to cap off a three-touchdown day on 165 total yards.
NFL・
‘Bru’s going to be very dominant for us’ – Transfer WR McCoy cleared to play for Vols
Tennessee finally got good news on one of its newcomers– transfer wide receiver Bru McCoy is officially eligible to play for the Vols this season after this NCAA waiver was approved on Friday, a program official told GoVols247. The former five-star prospect joined the program in May after spending the previous three seasons at Southern California, but as revealed by head coach Josh Heupel at SEC Media Days, Tennessee had one final hurdle to clear to get him available this fall. That final hurdle proved to be the most difficult one with unwillingness by McCoy’s former school forcing the process to go the more complicated route through the NCAA waiver process.
LIVE UPDATES: Ohio State LB commit Arvell Reese, target Bryce West in action
Live updates as Cleveland (Ohio) Glenville and Ohio State commitment Arvell Reese and Buckeye target Bryce West travel to Powell (Ohio) Olentangy Liberty.
Minnesota basketball: UNC transfer Dawson Garcia granted immediate eligibility by NCAA
North Carolina transfer Dawson Garcia has received a waiver from the NCAA and will be immediately eligible to play at Minnesota, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Garcia started his career at Marquette before transferring to UNC last season, then transferring back closer to home with the Golden Gophers.
247Sports
