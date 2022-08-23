ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Alaska Airlines plane loses engine paneling during emergency landing

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hSQ1S_0hS0LNWb00

( KOIN /NEXSTAR) – An Alaska Airlines flight to San Diego was forced to return to Seattle after a piece of paneling that covered one of its engines began peeling off.

Alaska Airlines Flight 558 experienced an “unusual vibration” shortly after departure on Monday morning, prompting the plane to turn back to Sea-Tac International Airport for an emergency landing, Alaska Airlines wrote in a statement.

“Part of the metal paneling that covers the engine, called the cowling, detached from the aircraft when it landed,” the carrier confirmed.

Video circulating on social media appears to show the paneling flapping in the air and breaking apart after the aircraft touched down at Sea-Tac. Photos shared by a woman who claimed to be a passenger on the flight also showed several tarmac workers surrounding the aircraft after landing, along with what appeared to be a piece of the cowling resting on the plane’s left wing.

TikToker claims to be taken off Spirit flight due to eczema

Alaska Airlines confirmed the aircraft, a Boeing 737-900ER, was taken out of service amid an investigation. No one on the plane was injured, according to the airline.

The carrier also praised its cockpit crew and flight attendants for facilitating the safe landing and their “tremendous professionalism” during the incident.

All 176 passengers were rebooked on alternate flights to San Diego, according to Alaska Airlines.

“We also greatly appreciated the patience of our guests during this event,” the airline said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Alamance County woman charged with felony food stamp fraud: ACSO

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is facing felony fraud charges after an investigation, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On April 16, ACSO detectives were contacted by the Department of Social Services about a possible case of fraud in Alamance County. According to the ACSO, DSS found reason to believe that Shontryail […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

2 charged with murder in Winston-Salem homicide

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been arrested and charged with a homicide that occurred in May, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. On May 22, officers came to the 2700 block of Ansonia Street and found Juan Carlos Hernandez-Mariche, 20, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Responding officers began performing life-saving measures, including CPR, […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Industry
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Business
Seattle, WA
Industry
Seattle, WA
Business
FOX8 News

2 killed in fatal Winston-Salem crash on US-52

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGH) — Two people were killed in a crash early Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 1:23 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to US-52 South near Ziglar Road after getting reports of a vehicle collision. Investigators say that a 1997 Dodge pick-up truck, driven by Elizabeth Goins, 30, and a […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Emergency Landing#Paneling#Aircraft#Tiktoker
FOX8 News

American Idol winner hospitalized with unknown illness

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A recent winner of ABC’s American Idol has been hospitalized with an unknown illness, according to People. Samantha “Just Sam” Diaz revealed her state via her social media which displayed several photos and videos of her hospital stay. In one of the photos that she posted, a scale can be […]
HIGH POINT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
FOX8 News

1 killed in deadly shooting during race at Lancaster Motor Speedway

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A deadly shooting occurred during a Saturday night race at Lancaster Motor Speedway and officers are investigating it as a homicide, Lancaster Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 11 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Motor Speedway. A 53-year-old man was found at the front […]
LANCASTER, SC
FOX8 News

Mickey Mantle card breaks record, as sports memorabilia soar

NEW YORK (AP) — A mint condition Mickey Mantle baseball card sold for $12.6 million Sunday, blasting into the record books as the most ever paid for sports memorabilia in a market that has grown exponentially more lucrative in recent years. The rare Mantle card eclipsed the record just posted a few months ago — […]
BASEBALL
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
58K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy