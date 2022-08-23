Read full article on original website
Related
Fly-In to be held at Hay Springs Municipal Airport
A Fly-In breakfast will be held at the Hay Springs Municipal Airport on Aug. 27 from 7 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. hosted by the FFA and airport.
Alliance council approves development for Heartland Flats Apartments, Mall
At its Aug. 16 meeting, Alliance City Council approved the redevelopment plan for the Alliance Heartland Flats Mall and Apartments Project. The new building will be located on the west side of Alliance along Highway 385 near the new Runza restaurant. This new four-story development would bring 51 one and...
Alliance library to hold 'Story Time' in September
Alliance – Beginning in September, the Alliance Public Library invites ages 3-6 for Story Time Explorers on Tuesdays at 10am and Thursdays at 1pm in the Children’s Room. Please register your child(ren) at the circulation desk. Themes include “A Grandparent’s Love” on September 6th and 8th, “School Adventures” on September 13th and 15th, “Around the World” on September 20th and 22nd, then “Bee Kind” on September 27th and 29th. Story Time includes several stories, birthdays, puppets, music, crafts and more.
Red Cloud, Bradshaw to speak at Agate Fossil Beds Nat. Mon.
HARRISON, NE — In celebration of the National Park Service’s “Founders Day,” Agate Fossil Beds National Monument is proud to welcome Darrell Red Cloud, great-great-grandson of the legendary Chief Red Cloud of the Lakota, and Dr. Jeff Bradshaw Professor of Entomology at University of Nebraska’s Panhandle Research and Extension Center in Scottsbluff.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
APD School Resource Officer helps with assault at Alliance Middle School
On Aug. 24 at approximately 1 p.m. an assault took place at the Alliance Middle School involving two juvenile females. The School Resource Officer responded and conducted the investigation. "During the investigation, one of the female juveniles involved became combative toward the officer," Alliance Police Department said. "The Alliance Middle...
Explore hidden gems Sowbelly Canyon, Coffee Park near Harrison
Nestled below Pants Butte and Castle Rock in Sioux County lies Sowbelly Canyon, offering a secluded, enchanting experience whether you’re looking for a scenic drive, birdwatching or first-class trout fishing. Often referred to as a “Pine Ridge paradise,” the 11-mile Sowbelly Canyon, surrounded by buttes, pine trees, abundant wildlife...
Help count species at Chadron State Park Bioblitz
The public is invited to explore the natural diversity of the Pine Ridge and help catalog the species found there during the Chadron State Park Bioblitz on Sept. 9-10. The free, family-friendly event will join members of the public with natural resources experts to explore and learn about the biodiversity and habitat at the park. Then, participants will work to identify as many plants and animals as possible during the event.
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202200679 07:20 EMS : MEDICAL 600 W. 2ND STREET/ MEDICAL EMERGENCY REPORTED/INDIVIDUAL PLACED UNDER EMERGENCY PROTECTIVE CUSTODY Closed - Resolved. P202200681 23:49 ASSAULT : ASSAULT Officers were dispatched to Box Butte General Hospital referencing an assault. Officers spoke with one female. This case is open for investigation. Open - Under Investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Panhandle police activity, Aug. 18 - Aug. 25
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
🏐 Eagles swept twice Saturday in Billings
Two teams shut out the Chadron State College volleyball squad on Saturday, running the Eagles' record to 1-3 after a tournament in Billings, Montana, this weekend. Minnesota State-Moorhead (2-2) swept the Eagles by scores of 25-23, 25-13, and 25-17. CSC did not hit better than 10 percent in any of its three sets, while the Dragons held their own with a .236 hitting percentage. Moorhead also won the defensive battle with nine blocks to CSC's two.
Chadron State splits first two matches to open season in Billings
The 2022 Chadron State College volleyball season was served up on Friday. The Eagles went 1-1 on their first day of a tournament in Billings, Montana, winning 3-1 over the University of Mary in the afternoon, and losing 1-3 to Saint Martin's University in the evening. Mary got its best...
Panhandle Post
Alliance, NE
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://panhandlepost.com/
Comments / 0